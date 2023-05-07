Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PNE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:27 2023-05-05 am EDT
14.66 EUR   +1.38%
06:09aAfr : PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/26PNE AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04/25PNE makes progress in the sale of its US business - share price rises
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AFR: PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/07/2023 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07.05.2023 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2023
Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2023
Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/en/publications

07.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1626227  07.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626227&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about PNE AG
06:09aAfr : PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarter..
EQ
04/26PNE AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04/25PNE makes progress in the sale of its US business - share price rises
DP
04/24'Green power plant of Europe': wind energy in the North Se..
DP
04/24PNE makes progress in the sale of its US business - share price jumps
DP
04/24PNE AG Announces Progress with the Intended Sale of the US Business
CI
04/24Pne Ag : Progress with the intended sale of the US business
EQ
04/24PNE puts Mansbach wind farm into operation
EQ
04/24Wind turbine operators call for highway exits for heavy transporters
DP
04/19PNE Group with very strong growth in PPA consulting services
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PNE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 147 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2023 -8,73 M -9,62 M -9,62 M
Net Debt 2023 629 M 693 M 693 M
P/E ratio 2023 -129x
Yield 2023 0,39%
Capitalization 1 119 M 1 233 M 1 233 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
EV / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,66 €
Average target price 22,27 €
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Klowat Head-Finance & Accounting
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNE AG-31.33%1 233
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-6.29%28 182
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.55%6 019
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-7.53%3 638
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-3.99%3 462
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-29.85%2 678
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer