Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PNE AG    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Also a political statement: PNE releases new corporate film

01/29/2021 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The PNE Group, which is internationally active in the development and operation of renewable energy projects, today presented its new corporate video.

The new film, which was made under the difficult pandemic conditions in force in the summer of 2020, recognises PNE's new strategic orientation as a 'Clean Energy Solutions Provider' and the expansion of its business fields to cover the entire renewable energy value chain, as well as successfully increasing international diversification.

In addition, against the backdrop of the climate crisis and the Fridays for Future youth movement, it also contains a clear political message that climate protection will require swift, decisive action and an urgent expansion of renewable energies.

'The topic of the energy transition is more political than ever. I personally have long been deeply involved in politics at both state and federal level and in numerous associations, and we in the PNE Group are all working with passion every day to achieve a 100% renewable energy supply,' reports Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. 'Against this background, it would have felt wrong to publish an 'ideal world' corporate film, especially as we also want to fulfil our social responsibility and have the ambition to help shape the framework conditions of our business', Lesser continues.

The film was produced by the Vienna based media company corporatefilm.at, which has already worked with renowned clients worldwide, and won a tender for its concept against five rivals.

Experienced producer, Leander Jahoda, also managing director of Corporate Film, explains the concept: 'We tried to use a new visual language and approach the topic of both renewable energies and PNE in a different way: With film images like moving paintings, which are deliberately left standing a little longer to let them take effect and - just as important - highly emotional music'.

The film released today is to be understood as a basic image film and forms the starting point for a series of product- and theme-specific film versions to follow in the coming years. This is made possible by the modular conception as a component film, which allows for alternative cut versions without much effort.

The film is now available on the PNE website: https://www.pne-ag.com/en/newsroom/media-center#section91

Disclaimer

PNE AG published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PNE AG
03:30aALSO A POLITICAL STATEMENT : PNE releases new corporate film
PU
01/21PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
01/18DGAP-PVR : PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
01/05PNE : has brokered further power purchase agreements (PPA) for operators
EQ
2020PNE : commences construction of two further wind farms with 59 MW in Pol
PU
2020DGAP-PVR : PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
2020Italy's Eni joins North Sea wind power grab with Dogger deal
RE
2020DGAP-PVR : PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
2020Delisting renewables company PNE would have a price, says top investor
RE
2020PNE : Vestas wins 40 MW order in Poland
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 108 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2020 -3,15 M -3,81 M -3,81 M
Net Debt 2020 178 M 216 M 216 M
P/E ratio 2020 -197x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 600 M 727 M 726 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,23x
EV / Sales 2021 6,56x
Nbr of Employees 465
Free-Float -
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,25 €
Last Close Price 7,86 €
Spread / Highest target -8,40%
Spread / Average Target -20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Marcel Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ