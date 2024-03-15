EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CEO Markus Lesser will be leaving PNE AG at the end of July



15.03.2024 / 12:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

CEO Markus Lesser will be leaving PNE AG at the end of July

Cuxhaven, March 15 – Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG, today informed the Supervisory Board of his intention to resign from his postion as member and Chairman of the Board of Management of PNE AG with effect from the end of July 2024 for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board intends to comply with Markus Lesser's request and to enter into discussions with him regarding an early termination of his employment contract. At the same time, the Supervisory Board will endeavour to find a suitable successor candidate for the position of CEO.

Per Hornung Pedersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "We very much regret that Markus Lesser has decided to take this step. PNE AG has grown strongly as a company during Markus Lesser's term of office and has increased considerably in value, is listed in the SDAX and TecDax and enjoys an excellent reputation in the industry. Markus Lesser has guided PNE AG safely through challenging times and has always contributed to the further development of the industry, not least due to his knowledge, his many years of experience and his contacts up to high political levels. We would like to thank him for this. We wish him all the best for the future."

During his 13 years term, Markus Lesser has played a key role in developing PNE AG from a pure wind farm developer to a clean energy solutions provider and independent power producer (IPP). After starting at PNE as COO in 2011, he was appointed CEO in 2016 following a number of successful years. In 2017, he developed the scale up strategy and completed it very successfully at the end of 2023. As early as 2022, Markus Lesser set the course for further growth with the scale up 2.0 strategy expansion. PNE AG's business model became significantly more resilient and robust during this period. The project pipeline was significantly increased to 19 GW/GWp, an own generation portfolio of wind farms was built and 650 MW are currently in operation or under construction.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

Contact:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 453E-mail: Rainer.Heinsohn@pne-ag.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114Fax: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 373E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com