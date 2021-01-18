Log in
PNE AG    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/18/2021 | 09:31am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG 
PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-01-18 / 15:29 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           PNE AG 
 
 Street:                         Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 
 
 Postal code:                    27472 
 
 City:                           Cuxhaven 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200KEHI6OQSGGN373 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Natural person (first name, surname): Benedikt Nikolaus Dr. Kormaier 
 Date of birth: 07 Dec 1979 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 12 Jan 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.96 %                     0.00 %       2.96 %                             76603334 
 
 Previous                          4.96 %                     0.00 %       4.96 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A0JBPG2               0        2270000         0.00 %         2.96 % 
 
 Total                    2270000                       2.96 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                    % of voting rights (if at    % of voting rights through instruments      Total of both (if at 
                                 least 3% or more)                  (if at least 5% or more)         least 5% or more) 
 
 Dr. Benedikt                                    %                                         %                         % 
 Nikolaus Kormaier 
 
 ENKRAFT IMPACT GmbH                             %                                         %                         % 
 
 ENKRAFTWERK GmbH                                %                                         %                         % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 15 Jan 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-01-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PNE AG 
              Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 
              27472 Cuxhaven 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.pne-ag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=----------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

