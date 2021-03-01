Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PNE AG    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/01/2021 | 04:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG 
PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-01 / 10:07 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           PNE AG 
 
 Street:                         Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 
 
 Postal code:                    27472 
 
 City:                           Cuxhaven 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200KEHI6OQSGGN373 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: GS&P KAPITALANLAGEGESELLSCHAFT S.A. 
 City of registered office, country: Grevenmacher, Luxembourg 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 24 Feb 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.02 %                     0.00 %       3.02 %                             76603334 
 
 Previous                           n/a %                      n/a %        n/a %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A0JBPG2         2310000              0         3.02 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                    2310000                       3.02 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 X             Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
               Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 
 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 26 Feb 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PNE AG 
              Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 
              27472 Cuxhaven 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.pne-ag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1171918 2021-03-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 04:08 ET (09:08 GMT)

All news about PNE AG
04:08aDGAP-PVR : PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
02/19ORIGINAL-RESEARCH : PNE AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Hinzufügen
DJ
02/15PNE : exceeds forecast for financial year 2020 in terms of Group EBITDA accordin..
PU
02/15DGAP-ADHOC : PNE AG exceeds forecast for financial year 2020 in terms of Group E..
DJ
01/29PNE : strengthens its position in the clean energy market
EQ
01/29ALSO A POLITICAL STATEMENT : PNE releases new corporate film
PU
01/21PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
01/18DGAP-PVR : PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
01/05PNE : has brokered further power purchase agreements (PPA) for operators
EQ
2020PNE : commences construction of two further wind farms with 59 MW in Pol
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 112 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2020 -2,37 M -2,87 M -2,87 M
Net Debt 2020 192 M 232 M 232 M
P/E ratio 2020 -251x
Yield 2020 0,53%
Capitalization 575 M 695 M 694 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,85x
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 465
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,73 €
Last Close Price 7,53 €
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Marcel Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG-5.88%695
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-19.80%37 712
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-6.92%25 323
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.32%9 734
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.-9.62%2 072
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.-9.70%1 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ