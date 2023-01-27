Advanced search
    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:24:18 2023-01-27 pm EST
17.07 EUR   -14.56%
02:25pGerman renewables firm PNE says Morgan Stanley no longer pursuing stake sale
RE
02:21pMajor shareholder stops talks on sale of shares in PNE
DP
01:52pMorgan Stanley Infrastructure / Photon Management GmbH cease to pursue talks with potential interested parties about an acquisition of the shareholding in PNE
EQ
German renewables firm PNE says Morgan Stanley no longer pursuing stake sale

01/27/2023 | 02:25pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego

BERLIN (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's infrastructure investment arm informed the board of German renewables firm PNE AG that it is no longer pursuing talks with potential buyers of Photon's PNE stake, PNE said in an adhoc statement on Friday.

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) which acquired the PNE stake following a failed takeover attempt in 2020, was weighing a sale last October, Reuters reported at the time.

Photon, which is controlled by Morgan Stanley, is PNE's largest shareholder. Morgan Stanley earlier this week disclosed that the stake was 44%, slightly larger than previously thought.

"Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and Photon Management GmbH have informed the Board of Management of PNE AG today that they are at this time no longer pursuing talks with potentially interested parties regarding an acquisition of the entire shareholding in PNE AG held by Photon Management GmbH," PNE's statement on Friday said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 0.82% 97.31 Delayed Quote.12.49%
PNE AG 2.35% 20.45 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
Analyst Recommendations on PNE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 119 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2022 5,09 M 5,53 M 5,53 M
Net Debt 2022 517 M 561 M 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 285x
Yield 2022 0,22%
Capitalization 1 525 M 1 656 M 1 656 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
EV / Sales 2023 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 526
Free-Float 54,8%
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,98 €
Average target price 22,40 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler Member-Supervisory Board
