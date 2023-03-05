Advanced search
    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38:24 2023-03-03 am EST
16.06 EUR   +0.38%
10:28a'HB'/'Wiwo': EU Commission plans production targets for clean energy technology
DP
03/03Procedures for renewable expansion to become faster
DP
03/03Bundestag adopts procedure for faster renewables expansion
DP
'HB'/'Wiwo': EU Commission plans production targets for clean energy technology

03/05/2023 | 10:28am EST
DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - To avoid dependence on China for the production of renewable energy technology, the EU Commission wants member states to introduce production targets these clean-tech goods. By 2030, the EU should be able to produce 40 percent of its annual demand for zero-emission technologies itself, the EU Commission writes in a draft "Green Deal Industrial Plan," according to Handelsblatt newspaper. It said the EU Commission wants member states to set production targets for solar cells, wind turbines, batteries and heat pumps. The "Wirtschaftswoche" also reported on this.

For the production of batteries and wind technology, the share should be at least 85 percent, according to the "Wirtschaftswoche." For heat pumps, a share of 60 percent would be stipulated. For solar systems, the Commission is aiming for an EU production share of at least 40 percent. The EU Commission intends to present the proposed regulation on March 14.

At the same time, according to the Handelsblatt, the Commission is urging that approval procedures be accelerated. In the future, decisions on strategically important energy projects, so-called net-zero-resilliance projects, should be made throughout Europe within one year if the planned capacity is more than one gigawatt. Approval of projects with lower output should even take place in eight months.


© dpa-AFX 2023
