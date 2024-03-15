PNE AG: Chairman of the Management Board, Mr Markus Lesser, intends to resign by the end of July 2024
March 15, 2024 at 04:41 am EDT
Hamburg, 15.03.2024 – The Chairman of the Management Board of PNE AG, Mr Markus Lesser, informed the Supervisory Board today of his intention to resign from his position as member and Chairman of the Management Board of PNE AG with effect from the end of July 2024 for personal reasons. It is intended to accommodate with Mr Lesser’s request and to enter into discussions with Mr Lesser regarding the early termination of his employment contract. At the same time, the Supervisory Board will endeavour to find a suitable successor candidate for the position of Chairman of the Management Board.
Contact:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 453
E-mail: alexander.lennmann@pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com
PNE AG, formerly PNE Wind AG, is a Germany-based renewable energy company. The Company develops onshore and offshore wind farms. It operates through two segments. The Electricity Generation segment covers the generation of electricity from the operation of own wind farms, and the Projecting of Wind Power Turbines covers the activities from initial site exploration, approval procedure, financing, turnkey construction, operation and repowering, as well as related services. The Company operates under the brands PNE and WKN and is active through subsidiaries and joint ventures in Europe, South Africa, the United States and Canada. The Company's offshore wind farms are mainly located in the North Sea and onshore wind farms are in numerous countries in Europe, as well as in South Africa, the United States and Canada. In addition to wind energy, PNE AG pursues solutions in the areas of photovoltaic energy, electricity storage and power-to-gas technologies with a focus on hydrogen.