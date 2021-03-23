Log in
PNE AG

PNE AG

(PNE3)
  Report
03/23 06:20:51 am
7.46 EUR   -0.13%
PNE AG: Polish wind farm 'Jasna' with 132 MW completed

03/23/2021 | 06:13am EDT
DGAP-Media / 23.03.2021 / 11:10


Corporate News

PNE AG: Polish wind farm "Jasna" with 132 MW completed

- Wind farm developed by the PNE Group for Stadtwerke München supported in the construction phase and completed

- The wind farm is now one of Poland's largest onshore wind farms

Cuxhaven/Husum, March 23, 2021 - The Polish "Jasna" wind farm with a total nominal capacity of 132 MW has been completed on schedule. WKN GmbH, a company of the PNE Group, took over and carried out the construction management. The wind farm is currently in the testing and commissioning phase. This phase will be completed in the coming months, once all remaining necessary permits for use and concessions have been obtained. The largest onshore project of the PNE Group to date is now also one of the largest Polish wind farms.

On the one hand, the particular structural challenges were the size of the wind farm. The 39 turbines, 22 of which are of the Vestas V126 type with 3.45 MW each and 17 of the Vestas V126 type with 3.3 MW each, were erected with a north-south extension of approx. 17 kilometres. On the other hand, particularly demanding was the connection route to the transformer station, which is approx. 70 kilometres long and crosses two rivers, the Vistula and the Nogat. As part of the 110 kV high-voltage transmission line, about 250 boreholes (microtunneling) had to be created, the longest of which, at almost 1.5 kilometres, crosses under the Vistula river.

The project was developed together with the Polish WKN subsidiary Sevivon Sp. z o.o., which was also involved in the construction supervision services during the construction phase. The wind farm was sold in 2019 to Stadtwerke München (Munich City Utilities) "ready for construction".

"Jasna" is already the second Polish wind farm that the PNE Group completed within one year. In March of last year, the "Barwice" wind farm with a total nominal capacity of 42 MW was commissioned in the north-western part of Poland. Three further Polish projects with a total capacity of 94.8 MW were awarded contracts in tenders at the end of 2019. Two of these projects with 60 MW are already under construction.

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "I am pleased that we were able to complete the project on schedule despite the current difficult situation due to COVID-19. Poland has become an important market for us, which we will continue to expand in the future."


About PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, the Company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. The Company is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

Contacts for enquiries

PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (0) 4721 718 453
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com		 PNE AG
Christopher Rodler
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 40 87933 114
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com

 


End of Media Release

Issuer: PNE AG
Key word(s): Energy

23.03.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177532

 
End of News DGAP Media

1177532  23.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177532&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 112 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2020 -2,37 M -2,82 M -2,82 M
Net Debt 2020 192 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2020 -249x
Yield 2020 0,54%
Capitalization 570 M 680 M 679 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,81x
EV / Sales 2021 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 465
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,73 €
Last Close Price 7,47 €
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Marcel Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG-6.63%669
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-21.12%37 559
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-13.81%23 799
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.14%8 714
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-7.53%3 345
CS WIND CORPORATION-23.05%2 573
