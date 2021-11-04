Log in
PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/04/2021 | 05:31am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 2021-11-04 / 10:30 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: November 10, 2021 Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/veroeffentlichungen#section83 Language: English Date of disclosure: November 10, 2021 Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/en/publications

2021-11-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      PNE AG 
              Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 
              27472 Cuxhaven 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.pne-ag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1246222 2021-11-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246222&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

