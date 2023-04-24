EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE AG: Progress with the intended sale of the US business



24-Apr-2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST

Ad hoc-disclosure of PNE AG

ISIN:DE000A0JBPG2

Progress with the intended sale of the US business

Cuxhaven, 24.04.2023 – PNE AG intends to sell its US business and has engaged Nomura Group to assist in a corresponding sales process. As part of this sales process, a number of potential acquirers have now submitted non-binding offers. However, it is still open at present whether and, if so, at what price and to which potential buyer a sale of the US business could actually take place. If an agreement on the sale of the US business is actually concluded, this could lead to the generation of corresponding extraordinary income, depending on the respective purchase price.

Negotiations on the sale are to begin with selected bidders in the near future.

