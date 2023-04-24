PNE AG: Progress with the intended sale of the US business

Ad hoc-disclosure of PNE AG
Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) (ISIN:DE000A0JBPG2)
Progress with the intended sale of the US business
Cuxhaven, 24.04.2023 – PNE AG intends to sell its US business and has engaged Nomura Group to assist in a corresponding sales process. As part of this sales process, a number of potential acquirers have now submitted non-binding offers. However, it is still open at present whether and, if so, at what price and to which potential buyer a sale of the US business could actually take place. If an agreement on the sale of the US business is actually concluded, this could lead to the generation of corresponding extraordinary income, depending on the respective purchase price.
Negotiations on the sale are to begin with selected bidders in the near future.
Contact:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 373
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com
24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com