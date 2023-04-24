Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PNE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-04-24 am EDT
13.30 EUR   +1.06%
Pne Ag : Progress with the intended sale of the US business
EQ
05:32aPNE puts Mansbach wind farm into operation
EQ
03:20aWind turbine operators call for highway exits for heavy transporters
DP
PNE AG: Progress with the intended sale of the US business

04/24/2023 | 11:37am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE AG: Progress with the intended sale of the US business

24-Apr-2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Ad hoc-disclosure of PNE AG

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) (ISIN:DE000A0JBPG2)

Progress with the intended sale of the US business

Cuxhaven, 24.04.2023 – PNE AG intends to sell its US business and has engaged Nomura Group to assist in a corresponding sales process. As part of this sales process, a number of potential acquirers have now submitted non-binding offers. However, it is still open at present whether and, if so, at what price and to which potential buyer a sale of the US business could actually take place. If an agreement on the sale of the US business is actually concluded, this could lead to the generation of corresponding extraordinary income, depending on the respective purchase price.

Negotiations on the sale are to begin with selected bidders in the near future.

Contact:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 – 7 18 - 373
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com
 


End of Inside Information

24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1615557

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1615557  24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615557&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
