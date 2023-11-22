Real-time Estimate
Official PNE AG press release
PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
November 22, 2023 at 09:58 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG
PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.11.2023 / 15:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
PNE AG Street:
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 Postal code:
27472 City:
Cuxhaven Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200KEHI6OQSGGN373 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
0.27 %
4.77 %
5.04 %
76603334 Previous notification
0.02 %
0.89 %
0.91 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0JBPG2
0
206035
0 %
0.27 % Total
206035
0.27 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right To Recall
Open 2945447
3.85 %
Total
2945447
3.85 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Swap
15.11.2033 Cash
710630
0.93 %
Total
710630
0.93 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
% Goldman Sachs International
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1779781 22.11.2023 CET/CEST
PNE AG, formerly PNE Wind AG, is a Germany-based renewable energy company. The Company develops onshore and offshore wind farms. It operates through two segments. The Electricity Generation segment covers the generation of electricity from the operation of own wind farms, and the Projecting of Wind Power Turbines covers the activities from initial site exploration, approval procedure, financing, turnkey construction, operation and repowering, as well as related services. The Company operates under the brands PNE and WKN and is active through subsidiaries and joint ventures in Europe, South Africa, the United States and Canada. The Company's offshore wind farms are mainly located in the North Sea and onshore wind farms are in numerous countries in Europe, as well as in South Africa, the United States and Canada. In addition to wind energy, PNE AG pursues solutions in the areas of photovoltaic energy, electricity storage and power-to-gas technologies with a focus on hydrogen.
