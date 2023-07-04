EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE AG sells five solar photovoltaic projects in Romania to TotalEnergies



04.07.2023 / 08:04 CET/CEST

Corporate News

PNE AG sells five solar photovoltaic projects in Romania to TotalEnergies

Solar photovoltaic projects with combined total of 208 MWp sold by PNE to TotalEnergies in Romania

Deal underlines PNE’s expertise as a Clean Energy Solutions Provider

Cuxhaven, July 4, 2023 – PNE has successfully agreed with TotalEnergies Renewables SAS on the sale of five photovoltaic solar projects in Romania. The projects under development have a combined total size of 208 megawatt peak (MWp). PNE shall remain responsible for further project development until ready-to-build stage is achieved.

The agreement underscores the trust of PNEs customers in the development towards a "Clean Energy Solutions Provider".

Markus Lesser, CEO PNE AG: “We are delighted that TotalEnergies trusts in our proven expertise in the solar photovoltaic domain. This agreement confirms that PNE’s ‘Scale Up 2.0’ strategy is appealing in the industry. By delivering ready-to-build projects, PNE extends its resilient business model whilst simultaneously enhancing company value.”

"The acquisition of these five solar projects in Romania is a perfect illustration of TotalEnergies’ commitment to develop its renewable energy activities in the country, and more broadly in Eastern Europe, in support of the Green Deal,” said Marin de Montbel, VP Renewable Explorer - New Markets. “The development of these projects allows us to deploy the Company’s expertise in solar power generation and strengthens our presence in Eastern Europe with the acquisition of a portfolio of solar projects in Poland with a total capacity of 200 MW. We ’re proud to become a partner of choice to support Romania in diversifying and decarbonizing its energy mix from renewable energy.”

The transaction parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

PNE has been active in Romania for over 10 years and successfully developed and sold 510 MW/MWp of wind and solar photovoltaic projects. It currently has 1 GW volume of projects under development.

PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX and, with its brands PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to project development, the generation of electricity with the Company's own wind farms is becoming increasingly important. Furthermore, the range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage and services. PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-X solutions.

TotalEnergies and renewable electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in electricity and renewables. At the end of 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity stood at almost 17 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030, with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

About TotalEnergies in Romania

Having started in Romania in 1998 with its lubricant activity first, TotalEnergies is present on the Romanian market through 4 companies - Hutchinson, TotalEnergies Marketing, AS24 Romania and TotalEnergies Global Services Bucharest– and it’s located between Bucharest and the surroundings of Brasov, with over 1400 active employees.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

