EQS-News: PNE AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE AG successful in onshore wind power tenders
13.03.2024 / 10:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Corporate News
PNE AG successful in onshore wind power tenders
Three new wind farms with a combined capacity of 26.4 MW awarded contracts
Cuxhaven, 13 March 2024 – The PNE Group was again very successful in the round of tenders for onshore wind farms organised by the Bundesnetzagentur in February. All three registered wind farms were awarded subsidies. The "Stuvenborn", "Zinndorf" and "Odensachsen" wind energy projects passed the current tender.
In Schleswig-Holstein, the "Stuvenborn" wind farm is being expanded by a 6 MW wind turbine. A 7.2 MW turbine will be built in "Zinndorf" in Brandenburg, and PNE will construct a wind farm with a total capacity of 13.2 MW in "Odensachsen" in Hesse. All three wind farms are scheduled to go into operation at the end of this year.
About the PNE Group
The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.
Contact:
PNE AG
Head of Corporate Commnunications
Alexander Lennemann
Tel: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 - 879 33 114
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com
13.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone:
04721 / 718 - 06
Fax:
04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail:
info@pne-ag.com
Internet:
http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN:
DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN:
A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Indices:
SDAX, TecDAX
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
PNE AG, formerly PNE Wind AG, is a Germany-based renewable energy company. The Company develops onshore and offshore wind farms. It operates through two segments. The Electricity Generation segment covers the generation of electricity from the operation of own wind farms, and the Projecting of Wind Power Turbines covers the activities from initial site exploration, approval procedure, financing, turnkey construction, operation and repowering, as well as related services. The Company operates under the brands PNE and WKN and is active through subsidiaries and joint ventures in Europe, South Africa, the United States and Canada. The Company's offshore wind farms are mainly located in the North Sea and onshore wind farms are in numerous countries in Europe, as well as in South Africa, the United States and Canada. In addition to wind energy, PNE AG pursues solutions in the areas of photovoltaic energy, electricity storage and power-to-gas technologies with a focus on hydrogen.