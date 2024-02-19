EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE AG successfully brokers PPAs for more than 100 wind and PV project companies



19.02.2024 / 10:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

PNE AG successfully brokers PPAs for more than 100 wind and PV project companies

107 projects reap the financial benefits of short and long-term power contracts

Rising demand among industrial clients and large-scale power traders

Cuxhaven, 19 February 2024 – The PNE Group achieved a major milestone last year: more than 100 wind and photovoltaic project companies are now supported through its consulting programme “Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) as a Service”.

In 2023 alone, PNE’s PPA team supported 39 wind and PV project companies with a total output of over 337 megawatts in concluding short and long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), thereby increasing the total number of renewable energy projects it supports to 107.

Through its “PPA as a Service” programme, PNE acts as a PPA broker, helping plant operators to find suitable marketing solutions, negotiate and conclude contracts, while also providing support when it comes to putting specific features of the PPAs into operation.

As a link between the plant operator and the electricity purchaser, PNE contributes to ensuring attractive terms and conditions even for smaller renewable energy projects. PNE’s powerful network and significant volume in the electricity market enables it to support customers in reducing their carbon footprint so that they can meet their individual renewable energy targets.

Those purchasing green electricity have included both large-scale European electricity traders and also industrial customers, who increasingly opt for green direct supply solutions in connection with their individual sustainability strategies. In this way, PNE is establishing itself as a partner for innovative and needs-based solutions between plant operators and industrial companies.

“With its successful PPA deals, the PNE Group is securing its leading role as a consultant and broker for PPAs,” says Nils Kompe, Head of Energy Supply Services and PPA Management at PNE AG. “Further negotiations on the conclusion of PPAs are in the pipeline, so we’re anticipating a brokered energy volume of up to 3 terawatt hours by the end of the year.”

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 453Fax: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 373E-Mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 - 879 33 114Fax: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 373E-Mail: christopher.rodler@pne-ag.com