OPERATING BUSINESS DEVELOPS WELL IN Q1 - GOOD START TO THE YEAR
Operational Highlights Q1 2024:
- 25.3 MW of wind projects put in operation
- Role as Independent Power Producer (IPP) strengthened by expansion of own wind generation portfolio to 645 MW in operation or under construction
- 370 MW in operation (Q1 23: 321 MW); 276 MW are under construction - intended for own portfolio
- Successful with three projects (26.4 MW) submitted in February tender in Germany; 91.5 MW submitted in May tender
- Permits for two wind farms with 40 MW received in Q1
- 240 MWp PV project sold in South Africa
- Project pipeline increased by 43% yoy to another record level of 19.8 GW/GWp
- Power generation output grows by 16% yoy to 247 GWh due to increased installed base and improved wind yields
- Service business performs well; order book grows to 2.900 MW in O&M
IPP
generation output
247
GWh
Total pipeline
Own wind
Wind & PV
generation portfolio*
19,805
370
MW / MWp
MW
Projects
under construction
276
MW
* in operation as of March 31, 2024
EXPANSION OF OWN GENERATION PORTFOLIO CONTINUES
645 MW IN OPERATION OR UNDER CONSTRUCTION
- 370 MW of onshore wind projects in operation at the end of Q1 2024
- The dismantling of an old wind farm for repowering (Papenrode, 19 MW) was offset by the partial commissioning of two new wind farms Schenklengsfeld (13.2 MW) and Heitzelberg (5.5 MW)
- Further approx. 276 MW in Germany and France intended for portfolio were under construction at the end of Q1 2024*
- Well on the way to increase portfolio to 1,500 MW/MWp by 2027
- 247 GWh (+ curtailments 10 GWh) of green energy produced in Q1 2024; increase of 16% compared to Q1 2023 (213 GWh)
- 186 kt CO2 saved in Q1
- Hidden reserves accumulated in portfolio to € 214.2 m (Q1 23: € 168.9 m)
Development of portfolio (in MW)
750
500
250
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Wind in operation
under construction
* The final allocation of the wind farms to our own operations or sale will be made after the wind farms are commissioned
PROJECT PIPELINE AT ANOTHER RECORD HIGH: 19.8 GW/GWp, +43% yoy
LAYING THE GROUND FOR REALIZATION OF SCALE UP 2027 TARGETS
Total pipeline grew to 19,805 MW/MWp
(Q1 23: 13,814 MW/MWp), +5,991 MW/MWp yoy
Number of projects under development increased by 10% to more than 350 (Phase 1-4)
Whereby:
- Wind onshore pipeline up to 9,794 MW (Q1 23: 8,414 MW), +1,380 MW yoy
-
PV pipeline increased to 7,511 MWp
(Q1 23: 5,400 MWp), +2,111 MWp yoy
- Wind offshore projects added to pipeline in 2023: 2,500 MW (2,000 MW in Vietnam and 500 MW in Latvia via JV)
Development of project pipelines (in MW/MWp)
20.000
15.000
10.000
5.000
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Wind onshore (MW)
PV (MWp)
Wind offshore (MW)
PROJECT PIPELINE WIND ONSHORE INCREASED BY 1.4 GW
821 MW IN PERMITTING PHASE IN GERMANY AND FRANCE
Country
I - II
III
IV
Total MW
Sold/
Services
Germany
1,712
623
265
2,600
85
France
330
198
11
539
0
United Kingdom
0
43
0
43
0
Italy
0
0
0
0
0
Canada
505
0
0
505
0
Panama
224
68
0
292
0
Poland
1,391
0
0
1,391
0
Romania
0
0
0
0
0
Spain
210
0
0
210
0
South Africa
2,427
40
0
2,467
140
Sweden
300
0
0
300
0
Turkey
629
71
0
700
0
USA
577
169
0
746
0
Total
8,305
1,213
276
9,794
225
Phase I - II = Exploration & Development
as of March 31, 2024
Phase III = Planning
Phase IV = Implementation till handover
Sold/Services = sold, but construction management services by PNE
- Total pipeline grew to 9,794 MW (Q1 23: 8,414 MW), +1,380 MW yoy
Germany
- Increase of German pipeline to 2,600 MW (Q1 23: 2,349 MW) - 623 MW in permission status
- Wind farms Heitzelberg (5.5 MW) and Schenklengsfeld (13.2 MW) completed and put in operation for own generation portfolio
- One wind farm (6.6 MW) completed for external investor
- 265 MW are under construction
- Successful with three projects (26.4 MW) submitted in February tender; 91.5 MW submitted in May tender
- Permits for two wind farms with 40 MW in Q1
France
- One project under construction (11 MW)
STRONG GROWTH OF PV PIPELINE CONTINUES
PV PIPELINE GREW BY 39% yoy
Country
I - II
III
IV
Total
Sold/
MWp
Services
Germany
556
119
0
675
0
France
147
23
0
170
0
Italy
412
65
0
477
114
Canada
522
0
0
522
0
Poland
448
125
0
573
0
Romania
765
49
0
814
208
Spain
1041
3
0
1044
511
South Africa
1865
0
0
1865
240
USA
1372
0
0
1372
0
Total
7.128
383
0
7.511
1.073
Phase I - II = Exploration & Development
as of March 31, 2024
Phase III = Planning
Phase IV = Implementation till handover
Total PV pipeline grew to 7,511 MWp (Q1 23: 5,400 MWp) +2,111 MWp yoy
- Additional markets and projects are being evaluated
- Maintenance of 1.073 MWp as service provider
South Africa
- Sale of 240 MWp PV project
FINANCIALS REFLECT HIGH CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY FOR IPP BUILD UP
Financial Highlights Q1 2024:
- Total output grew by 25% to € 57.0m (Q1 23: € 45.3m) - highest Q1 output number in PNE history
- EBITDA stable at € 8.5m (Q1 23: € 8.6m)
- € 5.7m net increase in hidden reserves in Q1 2024; EBITDA adj. at €14.2m
- Cash position increased to € 130.1m (FY 23: € 90.4m)
- Book equity declined slightly to € 204.0m (FY 23: € 208.1m), but hidden reserves of € 214.2 m accumulated in IPP portfolio
Total Output
57.0
€ m
EBITDA
Equity
8.5
204.0
€ m
€ m
Cash
130.1
€ m
INCREASE OF TOTAL OUTPUT DRIVEN BY IPP BUILD UP
STABLE BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR MORE THAN 60% OF EBITDA BEFORE CONSOLIDATION
- Total output grew by 25% to € 57.0m
- EBITDA stable at € 8.5m (-1%)
- EBITDA adj. (incl. hidden reserves) at € 14.2m
- Operating performance and earnings mainly driven by:
- Results from Power Generation (ca. 56% of group EBITDA before consolidation in Q1)
- General contractor and project development services for wind farm projects
- Internal sales related to build-up of own generation portfolio
- Strong performance of Services business especially with regard to O&M
- Cost of materials increased due to high construction activity for German IPP projects as well as higher project development cost for larger project pipeline
- Personnel expenses increased, driven by increase of number of employees (+68) and higher salaries
In € m
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Sales
31.4
32.2
Work in progress
21.5
10.9
Other income
4.1
2.2
Total output
57.0
45.3
Cost of materials
-28.0
-16.4
Personnel
-12.4
-10.3
Others
-8.1
-10.1
EBITDA
8.5
8.6
Depreciation
-7.4
-7.8
EBIT
1.1
0.8
Financial result
-2.3
-4.8
EBT
-1.2
-4.0
Taxes
-3.4
-2.2
Non-controlling interests
-0.1
-0.4
Net income
-4.5
-5.8
EPS (in €)
-0.06
-0.08
EPS (in €) Diluted
-0.06
-0.08
GROWTH ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS IN Q1 - LED BY PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
HIGH CONSOLIDATION EFFECTS IN Q1 DUE TO TRANSFER OF PROJECTS INTO IPP PORTFOLIO
Project development
- Project development output* increased to € 54.4 (+162%) due to high construction and development activity
- EBITDA* increased to € 13.4m (Q1 23 €-6.1m)
Power generation
- Power generation output* increased to € 26.1m (+14%), larger installed base and improved wind yields overcompensate for lower power prices
- EBITDA* increased to € 20.1 (+34%)
Services
Total output
In € m
100
80
60
40
EBITDA
In € m
40
30
20
10
0
- Services output* grew to € 8.1m (+20%), driven by strong order entry
- EBITDA* up to € 2.5m (+23%)
Consolidation
» Key driver of consolidation is the transfer of projects from Project
development segment into own IPP portfolio (Power generation)
20
0
Q1/23 Q1/24
-20
-40
-10-20-30
Q1/23 Q1/24
»
Consolidation Total output € -31.7m (Q1 23: € -5.1m)
»
Consolidation EBITDA € -27.5m (Q1 23: € -2.4m)
* Before consolidation
Project Development Services
Power Generation
Consolidation
