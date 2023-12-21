EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE achieves international success with sale of photovoltaic projects in Romania and Italy



PNE achieves international success with sale of photovoltaic projects in Romania and Italy

PV project with a capacity of 61.5 MWp sold in southern Romania

12 PV projects with a total capacity of 114 MWp sold in Italy

Cuxhaven, 21 December 2023 – PNE AG has achieved further operational successes in Romania and Italy at the end of the year, having successfully concluded negotiations on the sale of photovoltaic projects in the two countries.

In Romania, PNE sold a project with a capacity of 61.5 megawatt peak (MWp). It is located in southern Romania in one of the country’s most productive regions. The buyer is a local company. The project has reached construction maturity.

In Italy, too, the PNE Group sold several PV projects with a total output of 114 MWp at the end of the year. The package comprises 12 projects in all, which will be acquired by an infrastructure fund managed by re:cap global investors ag. re:cap is an internationally active investment advisor for renewable energy infrastructure with a total portfolio under management (onshore wind, solar, and battery storage) of 1.2 Gigawatts. Through WKN Italia, which belongs to the PNE Group, PNE will now continue to support the projects until they are ready for construction.

Markus Lesser, CEO PNE AG, says: “We’re delighted to have been able to finalise two more sales in the European markets at the end of the year. The markets appreciate our expertise in the PV sector and place their trust in our experience. This is the second sale in Romania this year. In July we were able to announce the sale of five PV projects to a French energy corporation.”

The PNE Group has operated successfully in the two countries for many years. The company has been active in Romania for more than 10 years, having successfully developed and sold wind and photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of around 571 MW/MWp. In Italy the PNE Group has realised wind projects with a total capacity of some 300 MW since 2006. The sale that has now been finalised involves the PNE Group’s first PV projects in Italy. With its experienced team, PNE will now seek to further expand its photovoltaics operations in Italy as well as investing in its own portfolio.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

