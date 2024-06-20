EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE launches PPA tender for industrial companies in Germany



20.06.2024 / 11:07 CET/CEST

Sale of 300 GWh of green electricity per year from nine PNE owned wind farms and solar power plants

Cooperation with Berlin energy market consultant Enervis

Determination of prices and terms in the tendering procedure

Cuxhaven, 20 June 2024 – PNE starts a new chapter in the sale of green electricity from its own plants. For the first time, the Cuxhaven-based energy company is bidding for large quantities of electricity for industrial customers. Companies wanting to purchase green electricity in Germany and interested in a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) are invited to submit price proposals. More than 300 gigawatt hours per year (GWh/a) in five portfolios in different sizes from 32 to 124 GWh/a. From 2026, green electricity will be generated by PNE wind farms and photovoltaic plants, including both existing and new construction projects.

"This step strengthens our position as a reliable partner for green electricity procurement for the industry in Germany," says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. "Until now, it has been customary for electricity customers to put a PPA request on the market and obtain offers. We turn this process around and offer the industry a variety of different PPA options from which they can determine the right product for themselves. With PNE, PPAs thus guarantee reliable power supply, long-term price security and support for sustainability goals, at a scale suitable for industrial customers."

Roland Stanze, Head of Commercial Solutions at PNE AG, adds: "At the same time, we expect to address and expand our industrial network more precisely. It is a win-win situation for the electricity customers and for PNE, and an important building block for the strategic expansion of our IPP activities."

The tendering process will start in June and should be completed by October at the latest. The PPA terms and prices will be determined during the tendering process. PNE is supported by the Berlin energy market consultancy Enervis. As an established consulting firm, the company has excellent experience in the field of PPAs and tendering processes in the German energy market.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

Contact:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 - 879 33 114Fax: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 373E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com