PNE makes progress in the sale of its US business - share price rises

CUXHAVEN (dpa-AFX) - Wind farm developer PNE is making progress in the sale of its US business. Several interested parties had submitted non-binding offers, the company, which is listed on the small cap index SDax, announced on Monday evening. Whether the sale will take place and the possible price are open, but an extraordinary contribution to earnings is conceivable. Negotiations are to begin with selected bidders in the near future, the company added.

The shares initially jumped 7 percent shortly after the start of trading on Tuesday, but then reduced their gains. Most recently, the share price was up just over 3 percent. Traders viewed the news as positive in principle, even though the outcome of the negotiations was still in the balance and the purchase price remained open.

Since the beginning of the year, however, the share price has fallen by a good 36 percent. Only last December, the share price reached a 20-year high of more than 24 euros, which has now receded into the distance at the current price of 13.62 euros.

Most recently, the wind farm developer had expressed a certain caution about the development of earnings this year. Only in the best case scenario does it expect profit growth, and the medium-term targets are achievable, but ambitious. PNE plans to invest around €1.6 billion by 2027 and increase its own portfolio of wind farms and photovoltaic plants.

For onshore wind farms, the company offers development, financing, realization, operation, sales and repowering. At sea, PNE develops the parks until they are ready for construction. The USA has so far been one of the smaller markets for the Cuxhaven-based company, but the business has been expanded with both wind and solar farm projects. Reason for the consideration to sell it, are the high necessary investments in the country as well as the security deposits to be deposited, it had been said recently. According to PNE, maintaining the margins would be at the expense of expanding the own-operation portfolio in Europe./knd/mis/tav/mis