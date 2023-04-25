Advanced search
    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:23:28 2023-04-25 am EDT
13.73 EUR   +3.70%
04:58aPNE makes progress in the sale of its US business - share price rises
DP
04/24'Green power plant of Europe': wind energy in the North Sea to boom
DP
04/24PNE makes progress in the sale of its US business - share price jumps
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PNE makes progress in the sale of its US business - share price rises

04/25/2023 | 04:58am EDT
CUXHAVEN (dpa-AFX) - Wind farm developer PNE is making progress in the sale of its US business. Several interested parties had submitted non-binding offers, the company, which is listed on the small cap index SDax, announced on Monday evening. Whether the sale will take place and the possible price are open, but an extraordinary contribution to earnings is conceivable. Negotiations are to begin with selected bidders in the near future, the company added.

The shares initially jumped 7 percent shortly after the start of trading on Tuesday, but then reduced their gains. Most recently, the share price was up just over 3 percent. Traders viewed the news as positive in principle, even though the outcome of the negotiations was still in the balance and the purchase price remained open.

Since the beginning of the year, however, the share price has fallen by a good 36 percent. Only last December, the share price reached a 20-year high of more than 24 euros, which has now receded into the distance at the current price of 13.62 euros.

Most recently, the wind farm developer had expressed a certain caution about the development of earnings this year. Only in the best case scenario does it expect profit growth, and the medium-term targets are achievable, but ambitious. PNE plans to invest around €1.6 billion by 2027 and increase its own portfolio of wind farms and photovoltaic plants.

For onshore wind farms, the company offers development, financing, realization, operation, sales and repowering. At sea, PNE develops the parks until they are ready for construction. The USA has so far been one of the smaller markets for the Cuxhaven-based company, but the business has been expanded with both wind and solar farm projects. Reason for the consideration to sell it, are the high necessary investments in the country as well as the security deposits to be deposited, it had been said recently. According to PNE, maintaining the margins would be at the expense of expanding the own-operation portfolio in Europe./knd/mis/tav/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PNE AG 3.78% 13.68 Delayed Quote.-37.99%
SDAX -0.53% 13564.58 Delayed Quote.14.35%
Financials
Sales 2023 147 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2023 -8,73 M -9,62 M -9,62 M
Net Debt 2023 629 M 693 M 693 M
P/E ratio 2023 -117x
Yield 2023 0,43%
Capitalization 1 011 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
EV / Sales 2024 9,58x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,24 €
Average target price 22,27 €
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Klowat Head-Finance & Accounting
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNE AG-37.99%1 114
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-6.58%28 090
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.64%6 056
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-4.15%3 464
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-16.66%3 286
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-27.12%2 788
