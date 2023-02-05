Advanced search
    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:10 2023-02-03 am EST
16.50 EUR   +0.86%
04:31aScholz wants to push ahead with wind power expansion on a 'general staff' basis
DP
02/01Omnia, PNE Sign MoU for Green Ammonia Production in South Africa
MT
02/01PNE and OMNIA sign MoU for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia in South Africa
EQ
Scholz wants to push ahead with wind power expansion on a 'general staff' basis

02/05/2023 | 04:31am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to significantly push the expansion of wind power in Germany. "We are tackling the expansion in a general-staff manner: Right now, we are drawing up a roadmap of what new plants must be built by when so that we can reach our 2030 targets," he told Bild am Sonntag. "Every month, there will then be a discussion with the countries about how far they have progressed with this. What is not done on time must be caught up. By 2030, that will be an average of four to five wind turbines every day on land."

According to industry figures, there are currently more than 28,000 onshore wind turbines in Germany with a total capacity of around 58 gigawatts. The German government's target is 115 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2030. Onshore wind power plays a key role in the energy transition, the replacement of fossil fuels such as coal with renewable energy from wind and solar.

In light of the war in Ukraine, inflation and the energy crisis, Scholz said, "Our country has come through these difficult times much better than many feared." He recalled the fears that had been read - such as of an "angry winter with mass protests" and of cold homes and freezing people in Germany. "None of that materialized." Barring anything unforeseen, he was also confident about the next winter, the chancellor said./bg/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
