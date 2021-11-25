Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory
Issuer/ ManagerPNE INDUSTRIES LTDSecurityPNE INDUSTRIES LTD - SG1BF2000001 - BDA
Announcement Title Mandatory Cash Dividend/ DistributionDate &Time of Broadcast 25-Nov-2021 17:24:51Status NewCorporate Action ReferenceSG211125DVCAEJ7HSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Tan Meng SiewDesignationCompany SecretaryDividend/ Distribution NumberApplicableValue34Dividend/ Distribution TypeFinalFinancial Year End30/09/2021Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)SGD 0.03
Payment of dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 20 January 2022, will be made on 18 February 2022.
Record Date and Time27/01/2022 17:00:00Ex Date26/01/2022
Payment TypeTax Exempted (1-tier)Gross Rate (Per Share)SGD 0.03Net Rate (Per Share)SGD 0.03Pay Date18/02/2022Gross Rate StatusActual Rate
