  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. PNE Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDA   SG1BF2000001

PNE INDUSTRIES LTD

(BDA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/24
0.835 SGD   0.00%
04:40aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
04:40aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Full Yearly Results
PU
05/14PNE INDUSTRIES : Swings to Profit in October-March Period; Shares Plummet 11%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

11/25/2021 | 04:40am EST
Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerPNE INDUSTRIES LTDSecurityPNE INDUSTRIES LTD - SG1BF2000001 - BDA
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Mandatory Cash Dividend/ DistributionDate &Time of Broadcast 25-Nov-2021 17:24:51Status NewCorporate Action ReferenceSG211125DVCAEJ7HSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Tan Meng SiewDesignationCompany SecretaryDividend/ Distribution NumberApplicableValue34Dividend/ Distribution TypeFinalFinancial Year End30/09/2021Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)SGD 0.03
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Payment of dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 20 January 2022, will be made on 18 February 2022.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time27/01/2022 17:00:00Ex Date26/01/2022
Dividend Details
Payment TypeTax Exempted (1-tier)Gross Rate (Per Share)SGD 0.03Net Rate (Per Share)SGD 0.03Pay Date18/02/2022Gross Rate StatusActual Rate
PNE Industries Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PNE INDUSTRIES LTD
Financials
Sales 2020 85,8 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Net income 2020 6,19 M 4,53 M 4,53 M
Net cash 2020 42,8 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 6,33%
Capitalization 70,1 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,6%
Managers and Directors
Koon Chwee Tan CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Kong Heng Tan Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Weng Tung Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Khiang Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Meng Wee Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNE INDUSTRIES LTD-14.36%51
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.32.45%52 455
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-6.55%49 581
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.57.71%11 603
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.126.50%9 043
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.39.19%7 515