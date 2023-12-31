478,255 Equity Shares of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023.

Details:

Pursuant to the Regulation 236 and 238 of SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of at least 20% of the post Issue Equity Share capital of the Company held by the Promoters shall be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of Allotment in this Issue.



Pursuant to Regulation 238(b) and 239 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, other than the Equity Shares held by the Promoters, which will be locked-in as minimum Promoters? contribution for three years, all pre-Issue Equity Shares shall be subject to lock-in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment in this Issue.