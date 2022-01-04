Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PNM Resources, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PNM   US69349H1077

PNM RESOURCES, INC.

(PNM)
  Report
Avangrid, PNM Resources Extend Merger Longstop, Appeal Regulator's Deal Rejection

01/04/2022 | 02:39am EST
By Cristina Roca

PNM Resources Inc. and Iberdrola SA unit Avangrid Inc. are appealing a New Mexico regulator's decision to oppose their merger, and have extended the longstop date of their merger agreement.

Iberdrola, which controls 81.5% of Avangrid, said Tuesday that the two energy-services companies extended the longstop date of their $8.3 billion merger deal to April 20, 2023.

The proposed combination was rejected by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission last month. Iberdrola said Tuesday that the two companies have filed a notice of appeal before the state's Supreme Court.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVANGRID, INC. -0.48% 49.64 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.34% 10.445 Delayed Quote.0.34%
PNM RESOURCES, INC. -0.39% 45.43 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 633 M - -
Net income 2021 206 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 3 899 M 3 899 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 708
Free-Float 98,6%
Patricia K. Vincent-Collawn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph D. Tarry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mike Mertz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Donald K. Schwanz Independent Director
Alan John Fohrer Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNM RESOURCES, INC.-0.39%3 899
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.82%179 849
ENEL S.P.A.2.11%82 559
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.34%79 619
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.34%72 833
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.60%72 247