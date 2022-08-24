PNM Resources : 2020 PNM FERC Form 1

Document Accession #: 20210420-8078 Filed Date: 04/19/2021

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare this report in conformity with the Uniform System of Accounts (18 CFR Part 101) (USofA). Interpret all accounting words and phrases in accordance with the USofA.

Enter in whole numbers (dollars or MWH) only, except where otherwise noted. (Enter cents for averages and figures per unit where cents are important. The truncating of cents is allowed except on the four basic financial statements where rounding is required.) The amounts shown on all supporting pages must agree with the amounts entered on the statements that they support. When applying thresholds to determine significance for reporting purposes, use for balance sheet accounts the balances at the end of the current reporting period, and use for statement of income accounts the current year's year to date amounts.

Complete each question fully and accurately, even if it has been answered in a previous report. Enter the word "None" where it truly and completely states the fact.

IV. For any page(s) that is not applicable to the respondent, omit the page(s) and enter "NA," "NONE," or "Not Applicable" in column (d) on the List of Schedules, pages 2 and 3.

Enter the month, day, and year for all dates. Use customary abbreviations. The "Date of Report" included in the header of each page is to be completed only for resubmissions (see VII. below).

VI. Generally, except for certain schedules, all numbers, whether they are expected to be debits or credits, must be reported as positive. Numbers having a sign that is different from the expected sign must be reported by enclosing the numbers in parentheses.

VII For any resubmissions, submit the electronic filing using the form submission software only. Please explain the reason for the resubmission in a footnote to the data field. VIII. Do not make references to reports of previous periods/years or to other reports in lieu of required entries, except as specifically authorized. IX. Wherever (schedule) pages refer to figures from a previous period/year, the figures reported must be based

upon those shown by the report of the previous period/year, or an appropriate explanation given as to why the different figures were used.

Definitions for statistical classifications used for completing schedules for transmission system reporting are as follows:

FNS - Firm Network Transmission Service for Self. "Firm" means service that can not be interrupted for economic reasons and is intended to remain reliable even under adverse conditions. "Network Service" is Network Transmission Service as described in Order No. 888 and the Open Access Transmission Tariff. "Self" means the respondent.

FNO - Firm Network Service for Others. "Firm" means that service cannot be interrupted for economic reasons and is intended to remain reliable even under adverse conditions. "Network Service" is Network Transmission Service as described in Order No. 888 and the Open Access Transmission Tariff.

LFP - for Long-Term Firm Point-to-Point Transmission Reservations. "Long-Term" means one year or longer and" firm" means that service cannot be interrupted for economic reasons and is intended to remain reliable even under adverse conditions. "Point-to-Point Transmission Reservations" are described in Order No. 888 and the Open Access Transmission Tariff. For all transactions identified as LFP, provide in a footnote the