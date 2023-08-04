2022 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Mapping Report

The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures represent a voluntary reporting framework to provide decision-useful information to investors about climate risks, opportunities and governance. This 2022 mapping report is PNM Resources' first year of mapping existing disclosures to the SASB framework based on calendar year 2022 data.

PNM Resources is focused on safely providing affordable, reliable, and environmentally responsible power. Our Texas utility, Texas‐ New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), provides transmission and distribution services, and does not own any generation resources. Our New Mexico utility, Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), provides integrated electricity services that include the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for retail electric customers.

Accounting Metric

Category

Code

Response

Reference(s)

Greenhouse Gas Emissions & Energy Resource Planning

(1) 4,844,547 metric tons of

P. 48 (2022

CO2 from power generation;

Sustainability Report)

(2) 0% covered under

(1) Gross global Scope 1 emissions, percentage covered

emissions-limiting

under (2) emissions-limiting regulations, and (3)

Quantitative

IF-EU-110a.1

regulations; (3) 100%

emissions-reporting regulations

covered under remission-

reporting regulation 40 CFR

98 Mandatory Greenhouse

Gas Reporting

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with power

Quantitative

IF-EU-110a.2

PNM does not currently

N/A

deliveries

report this

Discussion of long-term and short-term strategy or plan to

See Climate Change Report,

P. 5-6(2022

Discussion

and Environmental Policy

Sustainability Report)

manage Scope 1 emissions, emissions reduction targets,

IF-EU-110a.3

and Analysis

and Management sections

and an analysis of performance against those targets

P. A 51-56(2022 10K)

of 2022 Sustainability Report

100% of PNM retail

N/A

customers (totaling 545,811

in 2022) are served in a

market subject to RPS.

(1) Number of customers served in markets subject to

TNMP is not a retail service

renewable portfolio standards (RPS) and (2) percentage

Quantitative

IF-EU-110a.4

provider

fulfillment of RPS target by market

In the PNM service territory,

the company has met 100%

of its RPS requirements.

TNMP is not subject to RPS.

Air Quality

1) NOx - 3,509metric tons

P. 48 (2022

2)

SO2 - 650 metric tons

Sustainability Report)

3)

PM10 - 186 metric tons

PNMToxic Release

4) Pb - 0.058 metric tons

InventoryReport

Air emissions of the following pollutants: (1) NOx

5) Hg - 0.003 metric tons

(excluding N2O), (2) SOx, (3) particulate matter (PM10),

Quantitative

IF-EU-120a.1

or 5.21 lbs

2022 for Lead (Pb)

(4) lead (Pb), and (5) mercury (Hg); percentage of each in

or near areas of dense population

Percentage of each in or

near areas of dense

population: NOx 98%; SO2

99%; PM10 87%; Pb 100%;

Hg 100%

Water Management

1)

2,493 mn gals

P. 17 (2022

freshwater withdrawal

Sustainability Report)

(1) Total water withdrawn, (2) total water consumed,

2)

2,493 mn gals

freshwater consumed

percentage of each in regions with High or Extremely High

Quantitative

IF-EU-140a.1

Baseline Water Stress

100% of water withdrawal

and consumption is in arid

water regions

Number of incidents of non-compliance associated with

No significant fines (defined

N/A

water quantity and/or quality permits, standards, and

Quantitative

IF-EU-140a.2

as more than $100,000)

regulations

Description of water management risks and discussion of

P. 17-18(2022

strategies and practices to mitigate those risks

Sustainability Report)

Discussion

IF-EU-140a.3

See Water section of 2022

and Analysis

Sustainability Report

P. A 35,53(2022 10K)

Coal Ash Management

Amount of coal combustion residuals (CCR) generated,

Quantitative

IF-EU-150a.1

1,604,423 tons of CCR

P. 15 (2022

percentage recycled

generated, 13.6% recycled

Sustainability Report)

Total number of coal combustion residual (CCR)

PNM does not currently

N/A

impoundments, broken down by hazard potential

Quantitative

IF-EU-150a.2

report this

classification and structural integrity assessment

Energy Affordability

Average retail electric rate for (1) residential, (2) commercial, and (3) industrial customers

Quantitative

IF-EU-240a.1

Rates for PNM customers can be found on the company website.

While TNMP is not a retail service provider, rates for TNMP customers can be found on the company website.

https://www.pnm.co

m/rates

https://www.tnmp.c

om/customers/rates

These typical bill amounts

N/A

are for PNM. TNMP is not a

retail service provider.

Typical monthly electric bill for residential customers for

(1) 500 kWh and (2) 1,000 kWh of electricity delivered per

Quantitative

IF-EU-240a.2

1)

Summer - $65.66

month

Non-Summer - $64.78

2)

Summer - $148.09

Non-Summer - $137.21

This information is

N/A

Number of residential customer electric disconnections

responsive for PNM only.

Quantitative

IF-EU-240a.3

for non-payment, percentage reconnected within 30 days

6,518 disconnections, 56%

reconnected within 30 days

Discussion of impact of external factors on customer

See Customer and

P. 25, 35-38(2022

Discussion

Sustainability Report)

affordability of electricity, including the economic

IF-EU-240a.4

Community sections of 2021

and Analysis

conditions of the service territory

Sustainability Report.

P A 31(2022 10K)

Workforce Health & Safety

(1) Total recordable incident rate (TRIR), (2) fatality rate,

1)

TRIR - 2.2

P. 50 (2022

Quantitative

IF-EU-320a.1

2)

Fatalities - Zero

Sustainability Report)

and (3) near miss frequency rate (NMFR)

3)

NMFR not reported

End-Use Efficiency & Demand

Percentage of electric utility revenues from rate

0%, PNM does not currently

N/A

structures that (1) are decoupled and (2) contain a lost

Quantitative

IF-EU-420a.1

utilize decoupled or LRAM

revenue adjustment mechanism (LRAM)

rate structures.

Percentage of electric load served by smart grid

32.3%

Item 3.4 (2022 EEI

Quantitative

IF-EU-420a.2

ESG report)

technology

Customer electricity savings from efficiency measures, by

PNM 104 GWh

P. 49 (2022

Quantitative

IF-EU-420a.3

TNMP 18 GWh

Sustainability Report)

market

P. A 34-35(2022 10K)

Nuclear Safety & Emergency Management

Total number of nuclear power units, broken down by

PNM is a participant in the

P.A-7(2022 10K)

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Action Matrix

Quantitative

IF-EU-540a.1

three units of Palo Verde

Column

Nuclear Generating Station.

See the discussion on the

P. A-17(2022 10K)

Description of efforts to manage nuclear safety and

Discussion

IF-EU-540a.2

inherent risks in the

emergency preparedness

and Analysis

ownership and operation of

nuclear facilities in our 10K.

Grid Resiliency

Number of incidents of non-compliance with physical

No material violations or

P. 43 (2022

Quantitative

IF-EU-550a.1

fines (as determined under

Sustainability Report)

and/or cybersecurity standards or regulations

the reporting standards of

the Securities Exchange Act).

For information on PNMR's

strategy to protect the

physical and cybersecurity of

power grid infrastructure,

see the Resilience and

Reliability and Cybersecurity

sections of the 2022

Sustainability Report

PNM*

P. 326 (2022

SAIDI

107.33

Sustainability Report)

SAIFI

0.98

CAIDI

129.76

(1) System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI),

TNMP

SAIDI

134.67

(2) System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI),

Quantitative

IF-EU-550a.2

SAIFI

1.83

and (3) Customer Average Interruption Duration Index

CAIDI

73.70

(CAIDI), inclusive of major event days

* PNM's numbers in the

Sustainability Report exclude

major event days and the

information has been

adjusted here

Activity Metric

Quantitative

PNM

Res

486,120

Com

58,467

Ind

192

TNMP

Res

226,153

P. 50 (2022

Number of: (1) residential, (2) commercial, and (3)

Com

41,806

Sustainability Report)

IF-EU-000.A

Ind

99

industrial customers served

TNMP is not a retail service

provided and is only

responsible to transmission

and distribution service.

Customer counts above for

TNMP are related to the

provision of that service

Total electricity delivered to: (1) residential, (2)

Quantitative

P. A-39, 42 (2022

commercial, (3) industrial, (4) all other retail customers,

IF-EU-000.B

See the 10-K for MWh sales

10K)

and (5) wholesale customers

Length of transmission and distribution lines

Quantitative

IF-EU-000.C

See the 10-K for miles of

P. A-3, 4 (2022 10K)

lines

Quantitative

See net generation

Total electricity generated, percentage by major energy

IF-EU-000.D

information provided in

Item 2 (2022 EEI ESG

source, percentage in regulated markets

section 2of the EEI ESG

report)

report

Total wholesale electricity purchased

Quantitative

IF-EU-000.E

See the 10-K for a summary

P. A-7(2022 10K)

of purchased power

