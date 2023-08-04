2022 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Mapping Report
The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures represent a voluntary reporting framework to provide decision-useful information to investors about climate risks, opportunities and governance. This 2022 mapping report is PNM Resources' first year of mapping existing disclosures to the SASB framework based on calendar year 2022 data.
PNM Resources is focused on safely providing affordable, reliable, and environmentally responsible power. Our Texas utility, Texas‐ New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), provides transmission and distribution services, and does not own any generation resources. Our New Mexico utility, Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), provides integrated electricity services that include the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for retail electric customers.
Accounting Metric
Category
Code
Response
Reference(s)
Greenhouse Gas Emissions & Energy Resource Planning
(1) 4,844,547 metric tons of
P. 48 (2022
CO2 from power generation;
Sustainability Report)
(2) 0% covered under
(1) Gross global Scope 1 emissions, percentage covered
emissions-limiting
under (2) emissions-limiting regulations, and (3)
Quantitative
IF-EU-110a.1
regulations; (3) 100%
emissions-reporting regulations
covered under remission-
reporting regulation 40 CFR
98 Mandatory Greenhouse
Gas Reporting
Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with power
Quantitative
IF-EU-110a.2
PNM does not currently
N/A
deliveries
report this
Discussion of long-term and short-term strategy or plan to
See Climate Change Report,
P. 5-6(2022
Discussion
and Environmental Policy
Sustainability Report)
manage Scope 1 emissions, emissions reduction targets,
IF-EU-110a.3
and Analysis
and Management sections
and an analysis of performance against those targets
P. A 51-56(2022 10K)
of 2022 Sustainability Report
100% of PNM retail
N/A
customers (totaling 545,811
in 2022) are served in a
market subject to RPS.
(1) Number of customers served in markets subject to
TNMP is not a retail service
renewable portfolio standards (RPS) and (2) percentage
Quantitative
IF-EU-110a.4
provider
fulfillment of RPS target by market
In the PNM service territory,
the company has met 100%
of its RPS requirements.
TNMP is not subject to RPS.
Air Quality
1) NOx - 3,509metric tons
P. 48 (2022
2)
SO2 - 650 metric tons
Sustainability Report)
3)
PM10 - 186 metric tons
PNMToxic Release
4) Pb - 0.058 metric tons
InventoryReport
Air emissions of the following pollutants: (1) NOx
5) Hg - 0.003 metric tons
(excluding N2O), (2) SOx, (3) particulate matter (PM10),
Quantitative
IF-EU-120a.1
or 5.21 lbs
2022 for Lead (Pb)
(4) lead (Pb), and (5) mercury (Hg); percentage of each in
or near areas of dense population
Percentage of each in or
near areas of dense
population: NOx 98%; SO2
99%; PM10 87%; Pb 100%;
Hg 100%
Water Management
1)
2,493 mn gals
P. 17 (2022
freshwater withdrawal
Sustainability Report)
(1) Total water withdrawn, (2) total water consumed,
2)
2,493 mn gals
freshwater consumed
percentage of each in regions with High or Extremely High
Quantitative
IF-EU-140a.1
Baseline Water Stress
100% of water withdrawal
and consumption is in arid
water regions
Number of incidents of non-compliance associated with
No significant fines (defined
N/A
water quantity and/or quality permits, standards, and
Quantitative
IF-EU-140a.2
as more than $100,000)
regulations
Description of water management risks and discussion of
P. 17-18(2022
strategies and practices to mitigate those risks
Sustainability Report)
Discussion
IF-EU-140a.3
See Water section of 2022
and Analysis
Sustainability Report
P. A 35,53(2022 10K)
Coal Ash Management
Amount of coal combustion residuals (CCR) generated,
Quantitative
IF-EU-150a.1
1,604,423 tons of CCR
P. 15 (2022
percentage recycled
generated, 13.6% recycled
Sustainability Report)
Total number of coal combustion residual (CCR)
PNM does not currently
N/A
impoundments, broken down by hazard potential
Quantitative
IF-EU-150a.2
report this
classification and structural integrity assessment
Energy Affordability
Average retail electric rate for (1) residential, (2) commercial, and (3) industrial customers
Quantitative
IF-EU-240a.1
Rates for PNM customers can be found on the company website.
While TNMP is not a retail service provider, rates for TNMP customers can be found on the company website.
https://www.pnm.co
m/rates
https://www.tnmp.c
om/customers/rates
These typical bill amounts
N/A
are for PNM. TNMP is not a
retail service provider.
Typical monthly electric bill for residential customers for
(1) 500 kWh and (2) 1,000 kWh of electricity delivered per
Quantitative
IF-EU-240a.2
1)
Summer - $65.66
month
Non-Summer - $64.78
2)
Summer - $148.09
Non-Summer - $137.21
This information is
N/A
Number of residential customer electric disconnections
responsive for PNM only.
Quantitative
IF-EU-240a.3
for non-payment, percentage reconnected within 30 days
6,518 disconnections, 56%
reconnected within 30 days
Discussion of impact of external factors on customer
See Customer and
P. 25, 35-38(2022
Discussion
Sustainability Report)
affordability of electricity, including the economic
IF-EU-240a.4
Community sections of 2021
and Analysis
conditions of the service territory
Sustainability Report.
P A 31(2022 10K)
Workforce Health & Safety
(1) Total recordable incident rate (TRIR), (2) fatality rate,
1)
TRIR - 2.2
P. 50 (2022
Quantitative
IF-EU-320a.1
2)
Fatalities - Zero
Sustainability Report)
and (3) near miss frequency rate (NMFR)
3)
NMFR not reported
End-Use Efficiency & Demand
Percentage of electric utility revenues from rate
0%, PNM does not currently
N/A
structures that (1) are decoupled and (2) contain a lost
Quantitative
IF-EU-420a.1
utilize decoupled or LRAM
revenue adjustment mechanism (LRAM)
rate structures.
Percentage of electric load served by smart grid
32.3%
Item 3.4 (2022 EEI
Quantitative
IF-EU-420a.2
ESG report)
technology
Customer electricity savings from efficiency measures, by
PNM 104 GWh
P. 49 (2022
Quantitative
IF-EU-420a.3
TNMP 18 GWh
Sustainability Report)
market
P. A 34-35(2022 10K)
Nuclear Safety & Emergency Management
Total number of nuclear power units, broken down by
PNM is a participant in the
P.A-7(2022 10K)
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Action Matrix
Quantitative
IF-EU-540a.1
three units of Palo Verde
Column
Nuclear Generating Station.
See the discussion on the
P. A-17(2022 10K)
Description of efforts to manage nuclear safety and
Discussion
IF-EU-540a.2
inherent risks in the
emergency preparedness
and Analysis
ownership and operation of
nuclear facilities in our 10K.
Grid Resiliency
Number of incidents of non-compliance with physical
No material violations or
P. 43 (2022
Quantitative
IF-EU-550a.1
fines (as determined under
Sustainability Report)
and/or cybersecurity standards or regulations
the reporting standards of
the Securities Exchange Act).
For information on PNMR's
strategy to protect the
physical and cybersecurity of
power grid infrastructure,
see the Resilience and
Reliability and Cybersecurity
sections of the 2022
Sustainability Report
PNM*
P. 326 (2022
SAIDI
107.33
Sustainability Report)
SAIFI
0.98
CAIDI
129.76
(1) System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI),
TNMP
SAIDI
134.67
(2) System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI),
Quantitative
IF-EU-550a.2
SAIFI
1.83
and (3) Customer Average Interruption Duration Index
CAIDI
73.70
(CAIDI), inclusive of major event days
* PNM's numbers in the
Sustainability Report exclude
major event days and the
information has been
adjusted here
Activity Metric
Quantitative
PNM
Res
486,120
Com
58,467
Ind
192
TNMP
Res
226,153
P. 50 (2022
Number of: (1) residential, (2) commercial, and (3)
Com
41,806
Sustainability Report)
IF-EU-000.A
Ind
99
industrial customers served
TNMP is not a retail service
provided and is only
responsible to transmission
and distribution service.
Customer counts above for
TNMP are related to the
provision of that service
Total electricity delivered to: (1) residential, (2)
Quantitative
P. A-39, 42 (2022
commercial, (3) industrial, (4) all other retail customers,
IF-EU-000.B
See the 10-K for MWh sales
10K)
and (5) wholesale customers
Length of transmission and distribution lines
Quantitative
IF-EU-000.C
See the 10-K for miles of
P. A-3, 4 (2022 10K)
lines
Quantitative
See net generation
Total electricity generated, percentage by major energy
IF-EU-000.D
information provided in
Item 2 (2022 EEI ESG
source, percentage in regulated markets
section 2of the EEI ESG
report)
report
Total wholesale electricity purchased
Quantitative
IF-EU-000.E
See the 10-K for a summary
P. A-7(2022 10K)
of purchased power
