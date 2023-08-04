2022 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Mapping Report

The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures represent a voluntary reporting framework to provide decision-useful information to investors about climate risks, opportunities and governance. This 2022 mapping report is PNM Resources' first year of mapping existing disclosures to the SASB framework based on calendar year 2022 data.

PNM Resources is focused on safely providing affordable, reliable, and environmentally responsible power. Our Texas utility, Texas‐ New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), provides transmission and distribution services, and does not own any generation resources. Our New Mexico utility, Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), provides integrated electricity services that include the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for retail electric customers.