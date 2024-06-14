Summaries of the proposed cost of service
PNM A Series Schedules
Schedule A-1: Summary of the overall cost of service and the claimed revenue deficiency
Schedule A-2: Summary of the revenue increase or decrease at the proposed rates by rate classes
Schedule A-3: Summary of the cost of service adjustments by functional classification
Schedule A-4: Summary of Rate Base
Schedule A-5: Summary of total capitalization and the weighted average cost of capital
PNM Schedule A-1
Summary of the overall cost of service and the claimed revenue deficiency
A
B
C
D
E
1
Public Service Company of New Mexico
2
Schedule A-1
3
Summary of the Overall Cost-of-Service
4
and Claimed Revenue Deficiency
5
Base Period Ending 12/31/2023
6
Test Period Ending 6/30/2026
7
This schedule is sponsored by PNM Witness Sanders
Total Company
Adjustments from
Total Company
Base Period
Total Company
Base to Test
8
Description
Base Period
Adjustments
Adjusted Base
Period
9
10
Total Rate Base
3,847,707,272
(505,135,638)
3,342,571,634
699,466,128
11
Return on Rate Base
244,454,650
(32,206,454)
212,248,196
90,250,241
12
Allowable Federal Income Tax
25,274,382
(6,251,267)
19,023,115
7,066,116
13
Allowable State Income Tax
7,502,948
(1,756,308)
5,746,640
7,735,482
14
Operations & Maintenance Expenses
15
Base Fuel, Net of Off-System Sales
357,902,730
(151,250,593)
206,652,136
103,171,855
16
O&M, Excluding Base Fuel, Net of Off-System Sales
452,763,981
(98,426,319)
354,337,662
65,981,470
17
Operations & Maintenance Expenses
810,666,711
(249,676,912)
560,989,799
169,153,325
18
19
Depreciation & Amortization Expenses
159,758,365
43,955,869
203,714,235
66,248,546
20
Taxes Other Than Income
47,988,580
(762,137)
47,226,444
10,176,577
21
Other Allowable Expenses
19,957,135
(6,923,876)
13,033,260
11,653,100
22
Revenue Credits
(66,009,417)
4,825,885
(61,183,532)
(4,704,867)
23
Revenue Tax
4,052,459
1,037,330
5,089,789
1,818,548
24
25
Revenue Requirements
26
Fuel (FPPCAC) Revenue requirements
357,902,730
(151,250,593)
206,652,136
103,171,855
27
Non-Fuel revenue requirements
895,743,085
(96,507,276)
799,235,809
256,225,213
28
Total Revenue Requirement
1,253,645,814
(247,757,869)
1,005,887,945
359,397,068
29
30
Unadjusted Base Period Existing Revenues - PNM Retail
31
Adjusted Base Period Existing Revenues - PNM Retail
32
Test Period Existing Revenues - PNM Retail
33
Revenue Deficiency
34
35
Schedule A-1 Page 1 of 3
A
F
G
H
I
1 Public Service Company of New Mexico
2
Schedule A-1
3
Summary of the Overall Cost-of-Service
4
and Claimed Revenue Deficiency
5
Base Period Ending 12/31/2023
6
Test Period Ending 6/30/2026
7
This schedule is sponsored by PNM Witness Sanders
PNM Retail
Total Company
Adjusted
PNM Retail
Reference
8
Description
Test Period
Base Period
Test Period
See Notes
9
10
Total Rate Base
4,042,037,762
2,500,948,048
2,982,949,247
11
Return on Rate Base
302,498,437
158,587,932
223,046,913
12
Allowable Federal Income Tax
26,089,231
12,150,087
16,213,366
13
Allowable State Income Tax
13,482,122
7,080,832
9,515,701
14
Operations & Maintenance Expenses
15
Base Fuel, Net of Off-System Sales
309,823,991
170,438,784
268,805,228
16
O&M, Excluding Base Fuel, Net of Off-System Sales
420,319,132
321,125,782
367,466,068
17
Operations & Maintenance Expenses
730,143,124
491,564,566
636,271,296
18
19
Depreciation & Amortization Expenses
269,962,781
162,199,237
220,062,862
20
Taxes Other Than Income
57,403,021
35,258,752
42,651,651
21
Other Allowable Expenses
24,686,359
10,399,715
22,840,959
22
Revenue Credits
(65,888,398)
(52,518,325)
(56,157,274)
23
Revenue Tax
6,908,337
4,194,317
5,667,769
24
25
Revenue Requirements
26
Fuel (FPPCAC) Revenue requirements
309,823,991
170,438,784
268,805,228
27
Non-Fuel revenue requirements
1,055,461,022
658,478,330
851,308,015
28
Total Revenue Requirement
1,365,285,013
828,917,114
1,120,113,243
29
30
Unadjusted Base Period Existing Revenues - PNM Retail
765,733,902
31
Adjusted Base Period Existing Revenues - PNM Retail
583,742,296
32
Test Period Existing Revenues - PNM Retail
945,793,626
33
Revenue Deficiency
174,319,616
34
35
Schedule A-1 Page 2 of 3
Schedule A-1
Page 3 of 3
A
1 Public Service Company of New Mexico
2
Schedule A-1
3
Summary of the Overall Cost-of-Service
4
and Claimed Revenue Deficiency (Notes)
5
Base Period Ending 12/31/2023
6
Test Period Ending 6/30/2026
7
This schedule is sponsored by PNM Witness Sanders
8
9
Column B - Please refer to PNM Exhibit KTS-3 COS Base Adj, Column F
10
Column D - Please refer to PNM Exhibit KTS-3 COS BASE, Column G
11
Column F - Please refer to PNM Exhibit KTS-3 COS Test, Column I
12
Column G - Please refer to PNM Exhibit KTS-3 COS BASE, Column H
13
Column H - Please refer to PNM Exhibit KTS-3 COS Test, Column J
14
Please see Rule 530 Schedule I-2 for the resulting return.
15
Base period data is historical information from the Company's Book Balance Amounts
16
Please refer to PNM Exhibit KTS-4 and the testimony of PNM Witness Sanders for further discussion
17
of base period adjustments and adjustments from adjusted base period to test period.
18
Base period data is historical information from the Company's Book Balance Amounts.
PNM Schedule A-2
Summary of the revenue increase or decrease at the proposed rates by rate classes
Schedule A‐2
Page 1 of 2
Public Service Company of New Mexico
A‐2 Summary of the Revenue Increase at the Proposed Rates by Rate Class
Test Period Ending June 30, 2026
Revenue Under Existing Rates
Line
Consolidated Tariff Class
Non‐Fuel Base Revenue
FFPCAC Revenue Under
ESA Cost in Fuel Revenue
Total
No.
Existing Rates
Under Existing Rates
1
1A/1B ‐ Residential
$
366,002,790
$
68,673,488
$
‐
$
434,676,278
2
2A/2B ‐ Small Power
$
105,207,301
$
20,542,334
$
‐
$
125,749,635
3
3B ‐ General Power
$
106,791,647
$
31,382,239
$
‐
$
138,173,886
4
3C ‐ General Power (Low Load Factor)
$
28,215,676
$
5,820,677
$
‐
$
34,036,353
5
3D ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power
$
8,359,051
$
2,405,901
$
‐
$
10,764,952
6
3E ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power (Low Load Factor)
$
1,622,980
$
296,030
$
‐
$
1,919,010
7
3F ‐ Non‐Residential Charging Station
$
492,613
$
118,076
$
‐
$
610,689
8
4B ‐ Large Power
$
57,310,829
$
19,765,419
$
‐
$
77,076,248
9
5B ‐ Large Service for Customers >=8,000kW
$
1,981,778
$
586,783
$
‐
$
2,568,561
10
10A/10B ‐ Irrigation
$
1,804,390
$
478,989
$
‐
$
2,283,379
11
11B
‐ Water/Sewage Pumping
$
8,192,657
$
3,595,280
$
‐
$
11,787,937
12
15B
‐ Universities 115kV
$
3,361,728
$
1,426,583
$
‐
$
4,788,311
13
30B
‐ Manufacturing (30 MW)
$
35,822,209
$
18,149,776
$
‐
$
53,971,985
14
33B
‐ Station Service
$
230,978
$
55,675
$
‐
$
286,653
15
35B
‐ Large Power >=3,000kW
$
7,049,919
$
3,595,089
$
‐
$
10,645,008
16
36B
‐ Special Service ‐ Renew Energy Res**
$
20,831,510
$
8,971,143
$
‐
$
29,802,653
17
6 ‐ Private Lighting
$
2,315,366
$
261,969
$
‐
$
2,577,335
18
20 ‐ Streetlighting
$
3,537,205
$
537,548
$
‐
$
4,074,753
19
Tariff Class Totals
$
759,130,627
$
186,663,000
$
‐
$
945,793,626
Revenue Under Proposed Rates
Line
Consolidated Tariff Class
Proposed Non‐Fuel Base
FPPCAC Revenue Under
ESA Cost in FPPCAC
Revenue Under Proposed
Total
No.
Revenue
Proposed Rates
Rates
20
1A/1B ‐ Residential
$
443,776,054
$
68,673,488
$
41,068,775
$
553,518,317
21
2A/2B ‐ Small Power
$
110,397,635
$
20,542,334
$
8,448,972
$
139,388,941
22
3B ‐ General Power
$
114,341,411
$
31,382,239
$
12,548,711
$
158,272,361
23
3C ‐ General Power (Low Load Factor)
$
28,215,676
$
5,820,677
$
2,027,261
$
36,063,614
24
3D ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power
$
8,359,051
$
2,405,901
$
869,093
$
11,634,046
25
3E ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power (Low Load Factor)
$
1,622,980
$
296,030
$
105,548
$
2,024,558
26
3F ‐ Non‐Residential Charging Station
$
492,613
$
118,076
$
33,008
$
643,697
27
4B ‐ Large Power
$
57,310,829
$
19,765,419
$
6,545,602
$
83,621,851
28
5B ‐ Large Service for Customers >=8,000kW
$
897,133
$
586,783
$
149,823
$
1,633,739
29
10A/10B ‐ Irrigation
$
2,060,539
$
478,989
$
183,673
$
2,723,201
30
11B
‐ Water/Sewage Pumping
$
9,933,545
$
3,595,280
$
845,566
$
14,374,390
31
15B
‐ Universities 115kV
$
3,361,728
$
1,426,583
$
342,877
$
5,131,188
32
30B
‐ Manufacturing (30 MW)
$
35,822,209
$
18,149,776
$
4,982,045
$
58,954,030
33
33B
‐ Station Service
$
230,978
$
55,675
$
11,310
$
297,963
34
35B
‐ Large Power >=3,000kW
$
7,049,919
$
3,595,089
$
1,022,379
$
11,667,387
35
36B
‐ Special Service ‐ Renew Energy Res**
$
20,831,510
$
8,971,143
$
2,792,142
$
32,594,795
36
6 ‐ Private Lighting
$
2,315,366
$
261,969
$
47,433
$
2,624,768
37
20 ‐ Streetlighting
$
4,288,838
$
537,548
$
118,011
$
4,944,398
38
Tariff Class Totals
$
851,308,015
$
186,663,000
$
82,142,228
$
1,120,113,243
This schedule is sponsored by PNM witness Casas
Schedule A‐2
Page 2 of 2
Public Service Company of New Mexico
A‐2 Summary of the Revenue Increase at the Proposed Rates by Rate Class
Test Period Ending June 30, 2026
Total Revenue Deficiency
Line
Consolidated Tariff Class
Non‐Fuel
FPPCAC Revenue
ESA Cost in FPPCAC
Total
No.
Revenue
39
1A/1B ‐ Residential
$
77,773,264
$
‐
$
41,068,775
$
118,842,039
40
2A/2B ‐ Small Power
$
5,190,334
$
‐
$
8,448,972
$
13,639,306
41
3B ‐ General Power
$
7,549,764
$
‐
$
12,548,711
$
20,098,475
42
3C ‐ General Power (Low Load Factor)
$
‐
$
‐
$
2,027,261
$
2,027,261
43
3D ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power
$
‐
$
‐
$
869,093
$
869,093
44
3E ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power (Low Load Factor)
$
‐
$
‐
$
105,548
$
105,548
45
3F ‐ Non‐Residential Charging Station
$
‐
$
‐
$
33,008
$
33,008
46
4B ‐ Large Power
$
‐
$
‐
$
6,545,602
$
6,545,602
47
5B ‐ Large Service for Customers >=8,000kW
$
(1,084,645)
$
‐
$
149,823
$
(934,822)
48
10A/10B ‐ Irrigation
$
256,149
$
‐
$
183,673
$
439,822
49
11B
‐ Water/Sewage Pumping
$
1,740,888
$
‐
$
845,566
$
2,586,453
50
15B
‐ Universities 115kV
$
‐
$
‐
$
342,877
$
342,877
51
30B
‐ Manufacturing (30 MW)
$
‐
$
‐
$
4,982,045
$
4,982,045
52
33B
‐ Station Service
$
‐
$
‐
$
11,310
$
11,310
53
35B
‐ Large Power >=3,000kW
$
‐
$
‐
$
1,022,379
$
1,022,379
54
36B
‐ Special Service ‐ Renew Energy Res**
$
‐
$
‐
$
2,792,142
$
2,792,142
55
6 ‐ Private Lighting
$
‐
$
‐
$
47,433
$
47,433
56
20 ‐ Streetlighting
$
751,634
$
‐
$
118,011
$
869,645
57
Tariff Class Totals
$
92,177,388
$
‐
$
82,142,228
174,319,616
Total Revenue Deficiency %
Line
Consolidated Tariff Class
Non‐Fuel
FPPCAC Revenue
ESA Cost in FPPCAC
Total
No.
Revenue
58
1A/1B ‐ Residential
21.25%
0.00%
‐
27.34%
59
2A/2B ‐ Small Power
4.93%
0.00%
‐
10.85%
60
3B ‐ General Power
7.07%
0.00%
‐
14.55%
61
3C ‐ General Power (Low Load Factor)
0.00%
0.00%
‐
5.96%
62
3D ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power
0.00%
0.00%
‐
8.07%
63
3E ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power (Low Load Factor)
0.00%
0.00%
‐
5.50%
64
3F ‐ Non‐Residential Charging Station
0.00%
0.00%
‐
5.40%
65
4B ‐ Large Power
0.00%
0.00%
‐
8.49%
66
5B ‐ Large Service for Customers >=8,000kW
‐54.73%
0.00%
‐
‐36.39%
67
10A/10B ‐ Irrigation
14.20%
0.00%
‐
19.26%
68
11B
‐ Water/Sewage Pumping
21.25%
0.00%
‐
21.94%
69
15B
‐ Universities 115kV
0.00%
0.00%
‐
7.16%
70
30B
‐ Manufacturing (30 MW)
0.00%
0.00%
‐
9.23%
71
33B
‐ Station Service
0.00%
0.00%
‐
3.95%
72
35B
‐ Large Power >=3,000kW
0.00%
0.00%
‐
9.60%
73
36B
‐ Special Service ‐ Renew Energy Res**
0.00%
0.00%
‐
9.37%
74
6 ‐ Private Lighting
0.00%
0.00%
‐
1.84%
75
20 ‐ Streetlighting
21.25%
0.00%
‐
21.34%
80
Tariff Class Totals
12.14%
0.00%
‐
18.43%
This schedule is sponsored by PNM witness Casas
PNM Schedule A-3
Summary of the cost of service adjustments by functional classification
A
B
C
D
E
1
Public Service Company of New Mexico
2
Schedule A-3
3
Summary of the Cost-of-Service Adjustments by Functional Classification
4
Base Period Ending 12/31/2023
5
Test Period Ending 6/30/2026
6
This schedule is sponsored by PNM Witness Sanders
Total Company
Adjustments from
Total Company
Base Period
Total Company
Base to Test
7
Description
Base Period
Adjustments
Adjusted Base
Period
8
9
Operations and Maintenance Expense
10
Production
11
Fuel (FPPCAC), Net of Off-System Sales
357,902,730
(151,250,593)
206,652,136
103,171,855
12
Non-Base Fuel and Production Expense
155,893,687
(32,831,515)
123,062,172
7,066,138
13
Total Production
513,796,417
(184,082,108)
329,714,308
110,237,994
14
Battery Storage
-
-
-
-
15
Transmission
53,805,346
5,597,666
59,403,012
10,314,363
16
Distribution
34,441,393
1,440,515
35,881,908
12,488,309
17
Customer Related
30,564,996
1,594,757
32,159,753
10,178,526
18
Administrative & General
178,058,559
(74,227,742)
103,830,817
25,934,133
19
Total Non-Fuel O&M Expense
452,763,981
(98,426,319)
354,337,662
65,981,470
20
Total O&M Expense
810,666,711
(249,676,912)
560,989,799
169,153,325
21
22
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
23
Production
47,803,908
9,661,900
57,465,808
22,531,323
24
Battery Storage
-
-
-
1,207,924
25
Transmission
45,438,351
2,823,369
48,261,721
9,301,971
26
Distribution
50,764,443
7,626,551
58,390,994
14,370,328
27
General & Intangible
15,751,664
23,844,049
39,595,712
18,837,001
28
Total Depreciation and Amortization Expense
159,758,365
43,955,869
203,714,235
66,248,546
29
30
Taxes Other Than Income Taxes
31
Property
32
Production
11,280,101
(12,841)
11,267,260
(720,789)
33
Battery Storage
-
-
-
262,569
34
Transmission
11,646,745
-
11,646,745
4,172,200
35
Distribution
9,606,353
-
9,606,353
4,953,905
36
General & Intangible
991,043
1,067,381
2,058,423
520,082
37
Payroll
