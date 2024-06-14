Summaries of the proposed cost of service

PNM A Series Schedules

Schedule A-1: Summary of the overall cost of service and the claimed revenue deficiency

Schedule A-2: Summary of the revenue increase or decrease at the proposed rates by rate classes

Schedule A-3: Summary of the cost of service adjustments by functional classification

Schedule A-4: Summary of Rate Base

Schedule A-5: Summary of total capitalization and the weighted average cost of capital

PNM Schedule A-1

Summary of the overall cost of service and the claimed revenue deficiency

A

B

C

D

E

1

Public Service Company of New Mexico

2

Schedule A-1

3

Summary of the Overall Cost-of-Service

4

and Claimed Revenue Deficiency

5

Base Period Ending 12/31/2023

6

Test Period Ending 6/30/2026

7

This schedule is sponsored by PNM Witness Sanders

Total Company

Adjustments from

Total Company

Base Period

Total Company

Base to Test

8

Description

Base Period

Adjustments

Adjusted Base

Period

9

10

Total Rate Base

3,847,707,272

(505,135,638)

3,342,571,634

699,466,128

11

Return on Rate Base

244,454,650

(32,206,454)

212,248,196

90,250,241

12

Allowable Federal Income Tax

25,274,382

(6,251,267)

19,023,115

7,066,116

13

Allowable State Income Tax

7,502,948

(1,756,308)

5,746,640

7,735,482

14

Operations & Maintenance Expenses

15

Base Fuel, Net of Off-System Sales

357,902,730

(151,250,593)

206,652,136

103,171,855

16

O&M, Excluding Base Fuel, Net of Off-System Sales

452,763,981

(98,426,319)

354,337,662

65,981,470

17

Operations & Maintenance Expenses

810,666,711

(249,676,912)

560,989,799

169,153,325

18

19

Depreciation & Amortization Expenses

159,758,365

43,955,869

203,714,235

66,248,546

20

Taxes Other Than Income

47,988,580

(762,137)

47,226,444

10,176,577

21

Other Allowable Expenses

19,957,135

(6,923,876)

13,033,260

11,653,100

22

Revenue Credits

(66,009,417)

4,825,885

(61,183,532)

(4,704,867)

23

Revenue Tax

4,052,459

1,037,330

5,089,789

1,818,548

24

25

Revenue Requirements

26

Fuel (FPPCAC) Revenue requirements

357,902,730

(151,250,593)

206,652,136

103,171,855

27

Non-Fuel revenue requirements

895,743,085

(96,507,276)

799,235,809

256,225,213

28

Total Revenue Requirement

1,253,645,814

(247,757,869)

1,005,887,945

359,397,068

29

30

Unadjusted Base Period Existing Revenues - PNM Retail

31

Adjusted Base Period Existing Revenues - PNM Retail

32

Test Period Existing Revenues - PNM Retail

33

Revenue Deficiency

34

35

Schedule A-1 Page 1 of 3

A

F

G

H

I

1 Public Service Company of New Mexico

2

Schedule A-1

3

Summary of the Overall Cost-of-Service

4

and Claimed Revenue Deficiency

5

Base Period Ending 12/31/2023

6

Test Period Ending 6/30/2026

7

This schedule is sponsored by PNM Witness Sanders

PNM Retail

Total Company

Adjusted

PNM Retail

Reference

8

Description

Test Period

Base Period

Test Period

See Notes

9

10

Total Rate Base

4,042,037,762

2,500,948,048

2,982,949,247

11

Return on Rate Base

302,498,437

158,587,932

223,046,913

12

Allowable Federal Income Tax

26,089,231

12,150,087

16,213,366

13

Allowable State Income Tax

13,482,122

7,080,832

9,515,701

14

Operations & Maintenance Expenses

15

Base Fuel, Net of Off-System Sales

309,823,991

170,438,784

268,805,228

16

O&M, Excluding Base Fuel, Net of Off-System Sales

420,319,132

321,125,782

367,466,068

17

Operations & Maintenance Expenses

730,143,124

491,564,566

636,271,296

18

19

Depreciation & Amortization Expenses

269,962,781

162,199,237

220,062,862

20

Taxes Other Than Income

57,403,021

35,258,752

42,651,651

21

Other Allowable Expenses

24,686,359

10,399,715

22,840,959

22

Revenue Credits

(65,888,398)

(52,518,325)

(56,157,274)

23

Revenue Tax

6,908,337

4,194,317

5,667,769

24

25

Revenue Requirements

26

Fuel (FPPCAC) Revenue requirements

309,823,991

170,438,784

268,805,228

27

Non-Fuel revenue requirements

1,055,461,022

658,478,330

851,308,015

28

Total Revenue Requirement

1,365,285,013

828,917,114

1,120,113,243

29

30

Unadjusted Base Period Existing Revenues - PNM Retail

765,733,902

31

Adjusted Base Period Existing Revenues - PNM Retail

583,742,296

32

Test Period Existing Revenues - PNM Retail

945,793,626

33

Revenue Deficiency

174,319,616

34

35

Schedule A-1 Page 2 of 3

Schedule A-1

Page 3 of 3

A

1 Public Service Company of New Mexico

2

Schedule A-1

3

Summary of the Overall Cost-of-Service

4

and Claimed Revenue Deficiency (Notes)

5

Base Period Ending 12/31/2023

6

Test Period Ending 6/30/2026

7

This schedule is sponsored by PNM Witness Sanders

8

9

Column B - Please refer to PNM Exhibit KTS-3 COS Base Adj, Column F

10

Column D - Please refer to PNM Exhibit KTS-3 COS BASE, Column G

11

Column F - Please refer to PNM Exhibit KTS-3 COS Test, Column I

12

Column G - Please refer to PNM Exhibit KTS-3 COS BASE, Column H

13

Column H - Please refer to PNM Exhibit KTS-3 COS Test, Column J

14

Please see Rule 530 Schedule I-2 for the resulting return.

15

Base period data is historical information from the Company's Book Balance Amounts

16

Please refer to PNM Exhibit KTS-4 and the testimony of PNM Witness Sanders for further discussion

17

of base period adjustments and adjustments from adjusted base period to test period.

18

Base period data is historical information from the Company's Book Balance Amounts.

PNM Schedule A-2

Summary of the revenue increase or decrease at the proposed rates by rate classes

Schedule A‐2

Page 1 of 2

Public Service Company of New Mexico

A‐2 Summary of the Revenue Increase at the Proposed Rates by Rate Class

Test Period Ending June 30, 2026

Revenue Under Existing Rates

Line

Consolidated Tariff Class

Non‐Fuel Base Revenue

FFPCAC Revenue Under

ESA Cost in Fuel Revenue

Total

No.

Existing Rates

Under Existing Rates

1

1A/1B ‐ Residential

$

366,002,790

$

68,673,488

$

$

434,676,278

2

2A/2B ‐ Small Power

$

105,207,301

$

20,542,334

$

$

125,749,635

3

3B ‐ General Power

$

106,791,647

$

31,382,239

$

$

138,173,886

4

3C ‐ General Power (Low Load Factor)

$

28,215,676

$

5,820,677

$

$

34,036,353

5

3D ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power

$

8,359,051

$

2,405,901

$

$

10,764,952

6

3E ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power (Low Load Factor)

$

1,622,980

$

296,030

$

$

1,919,010

7

3F ‐ Non‐Residential Charging Station

$

492,613

$

118,076

$

$

610,689

8

4B ‐ Large Power

$

57,310,829

$

19,765,419

$

$

77,076,248

9

5B ‐ Large Service for Customers >=8,000kW

$

1,981,778

$

586,783

$

$

2,568,561

10

10A/10B ‐ Irrigation

$

1,804,390

$

478,989

$

$

2,283,379

11

11B

‐ Water/Sewage Pumping

$

8,192,657

$

3,595,280

$

$

11,787,937

12

15B

‐ Universities 115kV

$

3,361,728

$

1,426,583

$

$

4,788,311

13

30B

‐ Manufacturing (30 MW)

$

35,822,209

$

18,149,776

$

$

53,971,985

14

33B

‐ Station Service

$

230,978

$

55,675

$

$

286,653

15

35B

‐ Large Power >=3,000kW

$

7,049,919

$

3,595,089

$

$

10,645,008

16

36B

‐ Special Service ‐ Renew Energy Res**

$

20,831,510

$

8,971,143

$

$

29,802,653

17

6 ‐ Private Lighting

$

2,315,366

$

261,969

$

$

2,577,335

18

20 ‐ Streetlighting

$

3,537,205

$

537,548

$

$

4,074,753

19

Tariff Class Totals

$

759,130,627

$

186,663,000

$

$

945,793,626

Revenue Under Proposed Rates

Line

Consolidated Tariff Class

Proposed Non‐Fuel Base

FPPCAC Revenue Under

ESA Cost in FPPCAC

Revenue Under Proposed

Total

No.

Revenue

Proposed Rates

Rates

20

1A/1B ‐ Residential

$

443,776,054

$

68,673,488

$

41,068,775

$

553,518,317

21

2A/2B ‐ Small Power

$

110,397,635

$

20,542,334

$

8,448,972

$

139,388,941

22

3B ‐ General Power

$

114,341,411

$

31,382,239

$

12,548,711

$

158,272,361

23

3C ‐ General Power (Low Load Factor)

$

28,215,676

$

5,820,677

$

2,027,261

$

36,063,614

24

3D ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power

$

8,359,051

$

2,405,901

$

869,093

$

11,634,046

25

3E ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power (Low Load Factor)

$

1,622,980

$

296,030

$

105,548

$

2,024,558

26

3F ‐ Non‐Residential Charging Station

$

492,613

$

118,076

$

33,008

$

643,697

27

4B ‐ Large Power

$

57,310,829

$

19,765,419

$

6,545,602

$

83,621,851

28

5B ‐ Large Service for Customers >=8,000kW

$

897,133

$

586,783

$

149,823

$

1,633,739

29

10A/10B ‐ Irrigation

$

2,060,539

$

478,989

$

183,673

$

2,723,201

30

11B

‐ Water/Sewage Pumping

$

9,933,545

$

3,595,280

$

845,566

$

14,374,390

31

15B

‐ Universities 115kV

$

3,361,728

$

1,426,583

$

342,877

$

5,131,188

32

30B

‐ Manufacturing (30 MW)

$

35,822,209

$

18,149,776

$

4,982,045

$

58,954,030

33

33B

‐ Station Service

$

230,978

$

55,675

$

11,310

$

297,963

34

35B

‐ Large Power >=3,000kW

$

7,049,919

$

3,595,089

$

1,022,379

$

11,667,387

35

36B

‐ Special Service ‐ Renew Energy Res**

$

20,831,510

$

8,971,143

$

2,792,142

$

32,594,795

36

6 ‐ Private Lighting

$

2,315,366

$

261,969

$

47,433

$

2,624,768

37

20 ‐ Streetlighting

$

4,288,838

$

537,548

$

118,011

$

4,944,398

38

Tariff Class Totals

$

851,308,015

$

186,663,000

$

82,142,228

$

1,120,113,243

This schedule is sponsored by PNM witness Casas

Schedule A‐2

Page 2 of 2

Public Service Company of New Mexico

A‐2 Summary of the Revenue Increase at the Proposed Rates by Rate Class

Test Period Ending June 30, 2026

Total Revenue Deficiency

Line

Consolidated Tariff Class

Non‐Fuel

FPPCAC Revenue

ESA Cost in FPPCAC

Total

No.

Revenue

39

1A/1B ‐ Residential

$

77,773,264

$

$

41,068,775

$

118,842,039

40

2A/2B ‐ Small Power

$

5,190,334

$

$

8,448,972

$

13,639,306

41

3B ‐ General Power

$

7,549,764

$

$

12,548,711

$

20,098,475

42

3C ‐ General Power (Low Load Factor)

$

$

$

2,027,261

$

2,027,261

43

3D ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power

$

$

$

869,093

$

869,093

44

3E ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power (Low Load Factor)

$

$

$

105,548

$

105,548

45

3F ‐ Non‐Residential Charging Station

$

$

$

33,008

$

33,008

46

4B ‐ Large Power

$

$

$

6,545,602

$

6,545,602

47

5B ‐ Large Service for Customers >=8,000kW

$

(1,084,645)

$

$

149,823

$

(934,822)

48

10A/10B ‐ Irrigation

$

256,149

$

$

183,673

$

439,822

49

11B

‐ Water/Sewage Pumping

$

1,740,888

$

$

845,566

$

2,586,453

50

15B

‐ Universities 115kV

$

$

$

342,877

$

342,877

51

30B

‐ Manufacturing (30 MW)

$

$

$

4,982,045

$

4,982,045

52

33B

‐ Station Service

$

$

$

11,310

$

11,310

53

35B

‐ Large Power >=3,000kW

$

$

$

1,022,379

$

1,022,379

54

36B

‐ Special Service ‐ Renew Energy Res**

$

$

$

2,792,142

$

2,792,142

55

6 ‐ Private Lighting

$

$

$

47,433

$

47,433

56

20 ‐ Streetlighting

$

751,634

$

$

118,011

$

869,645

57

Tariff Class Totals

$

92,177,388

$

$

82,142,228

174,319,616

Total Revenue Deficiency %

Line

Consolidated Tariff Class

Non‐Fuel

FPPCAC Revenue

ESA Cost in FPPCAC

Total

No.

Revenue

58

1A/1B ‐ Residential

21.25%

0.00%

27.34%

59

2A/2B ‐ Small Power

4.93%

0.00%

10.85%

60

3B ‐ General Power

7.07%

0.00%

14.55%

61

3C ‐ General Power (Low Load Factor)

0.00%

0.00%

5.96%

62

3D ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power

0.00%

0.00%

8.07%

63

3E ‐ Municipalities and Counties General Power (Low Load Factor)

0.00%

0.00%

5.50%

64

3F ‐ Non‐Residential Charging Station

0.00%

0.00%

5.40%

65

4B ‐ Large Power

0.00%

0.00%

8.49%

66

5B ‐ Large Service for Customers >=8,000kW

‐54.73%

0.00%

‐36.39%

67

10A/10B ‐ Irrigation

14.20%

0.00%

19.26%

68

11B

‐ Water/Sewage Pumping

21.25%

0.00%

21.94%

69

15B

‐ Universities 115kV

0.00%

0.00%

7.16%

70

30B

‐ Manufacturing (30 MW)

0.00%

0.00%

9.23%

71

33B

‐ Station Service

0.00%

0.00%

3.95%

72

35B

‐ Large Power >=3,000kW

0.00%

0.00%

9.60%

73

36B

‐ Special Service ‐ Renew Energy Res**

0.00%

0.00%

9.37%

74

6 ‐ Private Lighting

0.00%

0.00%

1.84%

75

20 ‐ Streetlighting

21.25%

0.00%

21.34%

80

Tariff Class Totals

12.14%

0.00%

18.43%

This schedule is sponsored by PNM witness Casas

PNM Schedule A-3

Summary of the cost of service adjustments by functional classification

A

B

C

D

E

1

Public Service Company of New Mexico

2

Schedule A-3

3

Summary of the Cost-of-Service Adjustments by Functional Classification

4

Base Period Ending 12/31/2023

5

Test Period Ending 6/30/2026

6

This schedule is sponsored by PNM Witness Sanders

Total Company

Adjustments from

Total Company

Base Period

Total Company

Base to Test

7

Description

Base Period

Adjustments

Adjusted Base

Period

8

9

Operations and Maintenance Expense

10

Production

11

Fuel (FPPCAC), Net of Off-System Sales

357,902,730

(151,250,593)

206,652,136

103,171,855

12

Non-Base Fuel and Production Expense

155,893,687

(32,831,515)

123,062,172

7,066,138

13

Total Production

513,796,417

(184,082,108)

329,714,308

110,237,994

14

Battery Storage

-

-

-

-

15

Transmission

53,805,346

5,597,666

59,403,012

10,314,363

16

Distribution

34,441,393

1,440,515

35,881,908

12,488,309

17

Customer Related

30,564,996

1,594,757

32,159,753

10,178,526

18

Administrative & General

178,058,559

(74,227,742)

103,830,817

25,934,133

19

Total Non-Fuel O&M Expense

452,763,981

(98,426,319)

354,337,662

65,981,470

20

Total O&M Expense

810,666,711

(249,676,912)

560,989,799

169,153,325

21

22

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

23

Production

47,803,908

9,661,900

57,465,808

22,531,323

24

Battery Storage

-

-

-

1,207,924

25

Transmission

45,438,351

2,823,369

48,261,721

9,301,971

26

Distribution

50,764,443

7,626,551

58,390,994

14,370,328

27

General & Intangible

15,751,664

23,844,049

39,595,712

18,837,001

28

Total Depreciation and Amortization Expense

159,758,365

43,955,869

203,714,235

66,248,546

29

30

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

31

Property

32

Production

11,280,101

(12,841)

11,267,260

(720,789)

33

Battery Storage

-

-

-

262,569

34

Transmission

11,646,745

-

11,646,745

4,172,200

35

Distribution

9,606,353

-

9,606,353

4,953,905

36

General & Intangible

991,043

1,067,381

2,058,423

520,082

37

Payroll

Schedule A-3 Page 1 of 5

