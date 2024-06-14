PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO
ELECTRIC SERVICES
Advice Notice No. 625
June 14, 2024
NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
Public Service Company of New Mexico hereby gives notice to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and to the public of the filing and publishing of the following revisions in its Rates that are attached hereto:
CANCELING RATE
RATE NUMBER
TITLE OF RATE
NUMBER
Table of Contents
Advice Notice No. 618
DATE EFFECTIVE
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
26th Revised Rate 1A
Residential Service
25th Revised Rate 1A
24th Revised Rate 1B
Residential Service
23rd Revised Rate 1B
Time-of-Use Rate
25th Revised Rate 2A
Small Power Service
24th Revised Rate 2A
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
25th Revised Rate 2B
Small Power Service
24th Revised Rate 2B
Time-of-Use Rate
24th Revised Rate 3B
General Power Service
23rd Revised Rate 3B
Time-of-Use Rate
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
PNM intends the effective date of its rate increase to be July 1, 2025 in accordance with the future test year provisions of NMSA 1978, Section 62-6-14 (2009). If the Commission orders the proposed "phase-in" of rates, the tariff sheets marked "Phase 1 of Full Rate Increase" in the sample attachment will be effective on July 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, and the full rate increase will be effective on January 1, 2026.
CANCELING RATE
RATE NUMBER
TITLE OF RATE
NUMBER
7th Revised Rate 3C
General Power Service
6th Revised Rate 3C
(Low Load Factor) Time-
of-Use Rate
3rd Revised Rate 3D
Municipalities and
2nd Revised Rate 3D
Counties General Power
Service Time-of-Use
Rate
3rd Revised Rate 3E
Municipalities and
2nd Revised Rate 3E
Counties General Power
Service (Low Load
Factor) Time-of-Use
Rate
3rd Revised Rate 3F
Non-Residential
2nd Revised Rate 3F
Charging Station-Pilot
23rd Revised Rate 4B
Large Power Service
22nd Revised Rate 4B
Time-of-Use Rate
DATE EFFECTIVE
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
- PNM intends the effective date of its rate increase to be July 1, 2025 in accordance with the future test year provisions of NMSA 1978, Section 62-6-14 (2009). If the Commission orders the proposed "phase-in" of rates, the tariff sheets marked "Phase 1 of Full Rate Increase" in the sample attachment will be effective on July 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, and the full rate increase will be effective on January 1, 2026.
CANCELING RATE
RATE NUMBER
TITLE OF RATE
NUMBER
25th Revised Rate 5B
Large Service ≥ 8,000
24th Revised Rate 5B
kW Minimum
18th Revised Rate 6
Private Area Lighting
17th Revised Rate 6
Service
23rd Revised Rate 10A
Irrigation Service
22nd Revised Rate 10A
DATE EFFECTIVE
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
23rd Revised Rate 10B
Irrigation Service Time-
22nd Revised Rate 10B
of-Use Rate
22nd Revised Rate 11B
Water and Sewage
21st Revised Rate 11B
Pumping Service Time-
of Use Rate
13th Revised Rate 15B
Large Service for Public
12th Revised Rate 15B
Universities ≥ 8,000 kW
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
- PNM intends the effective date of its rate increase to be July 1, 2025 in accordance with the future test year provisions of NMSA 1978, Section 62-6-14 (2009). If the Commission orders the proposed "phase-in" of rates, the tariff sheets marked "Phase 1 of Full Rate Increase" in the sample attachment will be effective on July 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, and the full rate increase will be effective on January 1, 2026.
CANCELING RATE
RATE NUMBER
TITLE OF RATE
NUMBER
10th Revised Rate 16
Special Charges
9th Revised Rate 16
DATE EFFECTIVE
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
19th Revised Rate 20
Integrated System
18th Revised Rate 20
Streetlighting and
Floodlighting Service
13th Revised Rate 30B
Large Service for
12th Revised Rate 30B
Manufacturing ≥30,000
kW
5th Revised Rate 33B
Large Service for Station
4th Revised Rate 33B
Power (Time-of-Use)
4th Revised Rate 35B
Large Power Service ≥
3rd Revised Rate 35B
3,000 kW Time-of-Use
Rate
5th Revised Rate 36B
Special Service Rate -
4th Revised Rate 36B
Renewable Energy
Resources
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.
- PNM intends the effective date of its rate increase to be July 1, 2025 in accordance with the future test year provisions of NMSA 1978, Section 62-6-14 (2009). If the Commission orders the proposed "phase-in" of rates, the tariff sheets marked "Phase 1 of Full Rate Increase" in the sample attachment will be effective on July 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, and the full rate increase will be effective on January 1, 2026.
CANCELING RATE
RATE NUMBER
TITLE OF RATE
NUMBER
DATE EFFECTIVE
11th Revised Rider 23
Fuel and Purchased
10th Revised Rider
23
July 15, 2024 or as
Power Costs Adjustment
otherwise ordered by
Clause ("FPPCAC")
Commission.
- PNM intends the effective date of its rate increase to be July 1, 2025 in accordance with the future test year provisions of NMSA 1978, Section 62-6-14 (2009). If the Commission orders the proposed "phase-in" of rates, the tariff sheets marked "Phase 1 of Full Rate Increase" in the sample attachment will be effective on July 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, and the full rate increase will be effective on January 1, 2026.
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO
ELECTRIC SERVICES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Title of Rate
Rate No.
Residential Service
26th Revised 1A
x
Residential Service Time-of-Use Rate
24th Revised 1B
x
Small Power Service
25th Revised 2A
x
Small Power Service Time-of-Use Rate
25th Revised 2B
x
General Power Service Time-of-Use Rate
24th Revised 3B
x
General Power Service (Low Load Factor) Time-of-Use Rate
7th Revised 3C
x
Municipalities and Counties General Power Service
3rd Revised 3D
x
Time-Of-Use Rate
3rd Revised 3E
x
Municipalities and Counties General Power Service (Low Load
Factor) Time-of-Use Rate
3rd Revised 3F
x
Non-Residential Charging Station-Pilot
Large Power Service Time-of-Use Rate
23rd Revised 4B
x
Large Service for Customers
25th Revised 5B
x
≥ 8,000 kW Minimum at 115kV, 69kV, 46kV or 34.5kV
18th Revised 6
x
Private Area Lighting Service
Irrigation Service
23rd Revised 10A
x
Irrigation Service Time-of-Use Rate
23rd Revised 10B
x
Water and Sewage Pumping Service Time-of-Use Rate
22nd Revised 11B
x
Cogeneration and Small Power Production Facilities
54th Revised 12
Large Service for Public Universities ≥ 8,000 kW
13th Revised 15B
x
Minimum with Customer-Owned Generation
Facilities Served at 115 kV
10th Revised 16
x
Special Charges
Integrated System Streetlighting and
19th Revised 20
x
Floodlighting Service
1st Revised 22
Underground System Special Services
Small Photovoltaic Renewable Energy Certificate
2nd Revised 24
Large Service for Manufacturing for Service
13th Revised 30B
x
≥ 30,000 kW Minimum at Distribution Voltage
1st Revised 31
Large Photovoltaic Renewable Energy Certificate
Solar Renewable Energy Certificate Purchase Program
5th Revised 32
Large Service for Station Power (Time-Of-Use)
5th Revised 33B
x
Large Power Service ≥ 3,000 kW Time-of-Use Rate
4th Revised 35B
x
Special Service Rate - Renewable Energy Resources
5th Revised 36B
x
(including attached Special Service Contract)
13th Revised Rider 8
Incremental Interruptible Power Applicable to
Rate Nos. 3B, 3C, 4B and 35B
30th Revised Rider 16
Energy Efficiency Rider
Fuel and Purchased Power Costs Adjustment Clause
11th Revised Rider 23
x
("FPPCAC") Applicable to Retail Energy Rate Schedules
Net Metering Service
Original Rider 24
Voluntary Renewable Energy Program
1st Revised Rider 30
Renewable Energy Rider
26th Revised Rider 36
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO
ELECTRIC SERVICES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Title of Rate
Rate No.
2014 City of Rio Rancho Underground Project Rider
1st Revised Rider 39
2014 City of Albuquerque Underground Projects Rider
1st Revised Rider 40
Economic Development Rider Applicable to Rate Nos.
2nd Revised Rider 45
4B, 5B, 30B and 35B
Economic Development Rider Contract (American Gypsum)
Original Rider 45A
Economic Development Rider Contract (Bueno Foods)
Original Rider 45B
Economic Development Rider Contract (Intel Corporation)
Original Rider 45C
Economic Development Rider Contract (Kairos Power)
Original Rider 45D
2016 City of Rio Rancho UG Project
1st Revised Rider 46
Green Energy Rider
2nd Revised Rider 47
Production Cost Allocation Rider
1st Revised Rider 49
Voluntary Solar Renewable Energy Program - PNM Solar
Original Rider 50
Direct for Governmental and Large Commercial Customers
1st Revised Rider No. 51
Energy Transition Charges
Transportation Electrification Program
2nd Revised Rider No. 53
San Juan ETA Settlement Credit and Excess Interest
3rd Revised Rider No. 55
Rate Credit
2022 City of Rio Rancho Underground Project Rider
Original Rider No. 58
Palo Verde Credit Rider
Original Rider No. 59
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO
ELECTRIC SERVICES
26th REVISED RATE NO. 1A
CANCELING 25th REVISED RATE NO. 1A
RESIDENTIAL SERVICE
APPLICABILITY: The rates on this Schedule are available for single-family houses, individual farm units, individual apartments, or separate living quarters ordinarily designated and recognized as single-family living quarters for primarily domestic or home use. Service under this Schedule is not available for commercial rooming houses, multiple trailer parks, commercial, professional, or business establishments and the like, which shall be served under another applicable commercial Rate Schedule. All service shall be delivered at a single service location to be designated by the Company.
Rates under the Residential Whole House Electric Vehicle ("WHEV") Rate Pilot will be available to eligible customers who meet the WHEV rate qualifications when the Company obtains the electric meters needed to support the WHEV Rate Pilot. Service under the WHEV Rate Pilot will commence when the appropriate meter has been installed.
Electric service under this Schedule is not available for standby service and shall not be resold or shared with others.
TERRITORY: All territory served by the Company in New Mexico.
TYPE OF SERVICE: Service available under this Schedule will normally be 120/240 volt or 120/208 volt single-phase service with single-phase motor operation being permitted where the size of individual motors does not exceed 5 HP. The following conditions of service also apply and are more fully defined in the Company's Rules and Regulations. Three-phase service will be furnished under this Residential Rate Schedule only from existing lines on a 12-month continuous and nonseasonal basis.
SUMMER MONTHS: The billing months of June, July, and August
NON-SUMMERMONTHS: The billing months of September through May
MONTHLY CHARGE: Absent any consumption, the monthly minimum charge is the customer charge.
Summer
Non-Summer
(A)
CUSTOMER CHARGE:
$15.92/Bill
$15.92/Bill
(Per Metered Account)
(B)
ENERGY CHARGE:
First 450 kWh per Month
$0.0823080/kWh
$0.0823080/kWh
Next 450 kWh per Month
$0.1550424/kWh
$0.1337800/kWh
All Additional kWh per Month
$0.1764156/kWh
$0.1520997/kWh
- FUEL AND PURCHASED POWER COST ADJUSTMENT: All kWh usage under this tariff will be subject to the Fuel and Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Clause ("FPPCAC") factors calculated according to the provisions in PNM's Rider 23.
- OTHER APPLICABLE RIDERS: Any other PNM riders that may apply to this tariff shall be billed in accordance with the terms of those riders.
- SPECIAL TAX AND ASSESSMENT ADJUSTMENT: Billings under this Schedule may be increased by an amount equal to the sum of the taxes payable under the Gross Receipts and Compensating Tax Act and of all other taxes, fees, or charges (exclusive of ad valorem, state and federal income taxes) payable by the utility and levied or assessed by any governmental authority on the public utility service rendered, or on the right or privilege of rendering the service, or on any object or event incidental to the rendition of the service.
RESIDENTIAL WHOLE HOUSE ELECTRIC VEHICLE ("WHEV") RATE PILOT
ENERGY CHARGE:
$0.0575000/kWh
x
WHOLE HOUSE EV HOURS: 10:00 pm to 5:00 am, Monday - Sunday, year round
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION: Energy usage during the hours listed above will be multiplied by the WHEV Energy Charge rate to calculate the WHEV rate presented on the monthly bill. Energy usage for all other hours will be charged at the applicable 1A block rate.
RATE QUALIFICATIONS: Up to 4,900 EV drivers who take electric service under Rate Schedule 1A may qualify to participate in the the WHEV Rate Pilot contingent upon when the required electric meters are available. Customers must have a qualifying plug-in electric vehicle ("EV") that is registered with the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division using the same service address as the PNM residential account. Qualifying accounts must provide proof of EV registration annually. Customers who have received a rebate towards the purchase of an EV charger are required to take service under the WHEV Rate Pilot.
INTERRUPTION OF SERVICE: Please refer to PNM Rule 12.
ACCESSIBILITY: Equipment used to provide electric service must be physically accessible. The meter socket must be installed on each service location at a point accessible from a public right-of-way without any intervening wall, fence or other obstruction.
TERMS OF PAYMENT: All bills are net and payable within twenty (20) days from the date of bill. If payment for any or all electric service rendered is not made within thirty (30) days from the date the bill is rendered, the Company shall apply an additional late payment charge as defined in Rate 16 Special Charges.
RULES AND REGULATIONS: Service will be furnished subject to the Company's Rules and Regulations and any subsequent revisions. These Rules and Regulations are available at the Company's office and are on file with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. These Rules and Regulations are a part of this Schedule as if fully written herein.
