PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

ELECTRIC SERVICES

26th REVISED RATE NO. 1A

CANCELING 25th REVISED RATE NO. 1A

RESIDENTIAL SERVICE

APPLICABILITY: The rates on this Schedule are available for single-family houses, individual farm units, individual apartments, or separate living quarters ordinarily designated and recognized as single-family living quarters for primarily domestic or home use. Service under this Schedule is not available for commercial rooming houses, multiple trailer parks, commercial, professional, or business establishments and the like, which shall be served under another applicable commercial Rate Schedule. All service shall be delivered at a single service location to be designated by the Company.

Rates under the Residential Whole House Electric Vehicle ("WHEV") Rate Pilot will be available to eligible customers who meet the WHEV rate qualifications when the Company obtains the electric meters needed to support the WHEV Rate Pilot. Service under the WHEV Rate Pilot will commence when the appropriate meter has been installed.

Electric service under this Schedule is not available for standby service and shall not be resold or shared with others.

TERRITORY: All territory served by the Company in New Mexico.

TYPE OF SERVICE: Service available under this Schedule will normally be 120/240 volt or 120/208 volt single-phase service with single-phase motor operation being permitted where the size of individual motors does not exceed 5 HP. The following conditions of service also apply and are more fully defined in the Company's Rules and Regulations. Three-phase service will be furnished under this Residential Rate Schedule only from existing lines on a 12-month continuous and nonseasonal basis.

SUMMER MONTHS: The billing months of June, July, and August

NON-SUMMERMONTHS: The billing months of September through May

MONTHLY CHARGE: Absent any consumption, the monthly minimum charge is the customer charge.

Summer Non-Summer (A) CUSTOMER CHARGE: $15.92/Bill $15.92/Bill (Per Metered Account) (B) ENERGY CHARGE: First 450 kWh per Month $0.0823080/kWh $0.0823080/kWh Next 450 kWh per Month $0.1550424/kWh $0.1337800/kWh All Additional kWh per Month $0.1764156/kWh $0.1520997/kWh

