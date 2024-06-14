PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

ELECTRIC SERVICES

Advice Notice No. 625

June 14, 2024

Page 1 of 5

NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION

Public Service Company of New Mexico hereby gives notice to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and to the public of the filing and publishing of the following revisions in its Rates that are attached hereto:

CANCELING RATE

RATE NUMBER

TITLE OF RATE

NUMBER

Table of Contents

Advice Notice No. 618

DATE EFFECTIVE

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

26th Revised Rate 1A

Residential Service

25th Revised Rate 1A

24th Revised Rate 1B

Residential Service

23rd Revised Rate 1B

Time-of-Use Rate

25th Revised Rate 2A

Small Power Service

24th Revised Rate 2A

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

25th Revised Rate 2B

Small Power Service

24th Revised Rate 2B

Time-of-Use Rate

24th Revised Rate 3B

General Power Service

23rd Revised Rate 3B

Time-of-Use Rate

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

  • PNM intends the effective date of its rate increase to be July 1, 2025 in accordance with the future test year provisions of NMSA 1978, Section 62-6-14 (2009). If the Commission orders the proposed "phase-in" of rates, the tariff sheets marked "Phase 1 of Full Rate Increase" in the sample attachment will be effective on July 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, and the full rate increase will be effective on January 1, 2026.

Advice Notice No. 625

/s/ Mark FentonMark Fenton

Executive Director, Regulatory Policy and Case Management

GCG #532606

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

ELECTRIC SERVICES

Advice Notice No. 625

June 14, 2024

Page 2 of 5

NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION

Public Service Company of New Mexico hereby gives notice to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and to the public of the filing and publishing of the following revisions in its Rates that are attached hereto:

CANCELING RATE

RATE NUMBER

TITLE OF RATE

NUMBER

7th Revised Rate 3C

General Power Service

6th Revised Rate 3C

(Low Load Factor) Time-

of-Use Rate

3rd Revised Rate 3D

Municipalities and

2nd Revised Rate 3D

Counties General Power

Service Time-of-Use

Rate

3rd Revised Rate 3E

Municipalities and

2nd Revised Rate 3E

Counties General Power

Service (Low Load

Factor) Time-of-Use

Rate

3rd Revised Rate 3F

Non-Residential

2nd Revised Rate 3F

Charging Station-Pilot

23rd Revised Rate 4B

Large Power Service

22nd Revised Rate 4B

Time-of-Use Rate

DATE EFFECTIVE

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

  • PNM intends the effective date of its rate increase to be July 1, 2025 in accordance with the future test year provisions of NMSA 1978, Section 62-6-14 (2009). If the Commission orders the proposed "phase-in" of rates, the tariff sheets marked "Phase 1 of Full Rate Increase" in the sample attachment will be effective on July 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, and the full rate increase will be effective on January 1, 2026.

Advice Notice No. 625

/s/ Mark FentonMark Fenton

Executive Director, Regulatory Policy and Case Management

GCG #532606

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

ELECTRIC SERVICES

Advice Notice No. 625

June 14, 2024

Page 3 of 5

NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION

Public Service Company of New Mexico hereby gives notice to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and to the public of the filing and publishing of the following revisions in its Rates that are attached hereto:

CANCELING RATE

RATE NUMBER

TITLE OF RATE

NUMBER

25th Revised Rate 5B

Large Service ≥ 8,000

24th Revised Rate 5B

kW Minimum

18th Revised Rate 6

Private Area Lighting

17th Revised Rate 6

Service

23rd Revised Rate 10A

Irrigation Service

22nd Revised Rate 10A

DATE EFFECTIVE

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

23rd Revised Rate 10B

Irrigation Service Time-

22nd Revised Rate 10B

of-Use Rate

22nd Revised Rate 11B

Water and Sewage

21st Revised Rate 11B

Pumping Service Time-

of Use Rate

13th Revised Rate 15B

Large Service for Public

12th Revised Rate 15B

Universities ≥ 8,000 kW

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

  • PNM intends the effective date of its rate increase to be July 1, 2025 in accordance with the future test year provisions of NMSA 1978, Section 62-6-14 (2009). If the Commission orders the proposed "phase-in" of rates, the tariff sheets marked "Phase 1 of Full Rate Increase" in the sample attachment will be effective on July 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, and the full rate increase will be effective on January 1, 2026.

Advice Notice No. 625

/s/ Mark FentonMark Fenton

Executive Director, Regulatory Policy and Case Management

GCG #532606

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

ELECTRIC SERVICES

Advice Notice No. 625

June 14, 2024

Page 4 of 5

NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION

Public Service Company of New Mexico hereby gives notice to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and to the public of the filing and publishing of the following revisions in its Rates that are attached hereto:

CANCELING RATE

RATE NUMBER

TITLE OF RATE

NUMBER

10th Revised Rate 16

Special Charges

9th Revised Rate 16

DATE EFFECTIVE

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

19th Revised Rate 20

Integrated System

18th Revised Rate 20

Streetlighting and

Floodlighting Service

13th Revised Rate 30B

Large Service for

12th Revised Rate 30B

Manufacturing ≥30,000

kW

5th Revised Rate 33B

Large Service for Station

4th Revised Rate 33B

Power (Time-of-Use)

4th Revised Rate 35B

Large Power Service ≥

3rd Revised Rate 35B

3,000 kW Time-of-Use

Rate

5th Revised Rate 36B

Special Service Rate -

4th Revised Rate 36B

Renewable Energy

Resources

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

July 15, 2024 or as otherwise ordered by Commission.

  • PNM intends the effective date of its rate increase to be July 1, 2025 in accordance with the future test year provisions of NMSA 1978, Section 62-6-14 (2009). If the Commission orders the proposed "phase-in" of rates, the tariff sheets marked "Phase 1 of Full Rate Increase" in the sample attachment will be effective on July 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, and the full rate increase will be effective on January 1, 2026.

Advice Notice No. 625

/s/ Mark FentonMark Fenton

Executive Director, Regulatory Policy and Case Management

GCG #532606

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

ELECTRIC SERVICES

Advice Notice No. 625

June 14, 2024

Page 5 of 5

NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION

Public Service Company of New Mexico hereby gives notice to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and to the public of the filing and publishing of the following revisions in its Rates that are attached hereto:

CANCELING RATE

RATE NUMBER

TITLE OF RATE

NUMBER

DATE EFFECTIVE

11th Revised Rider 23

Fuel and Purchased

10th Revised Rider

23

July 15, 2024 or as

Power Costs Adjustment

otherwise ordered by

Clause ("FPPCAC")

Commission.

  • PNM intends the effective date of its rate increase to be July 1, 2025 in accordance with the future test year provisions of NMSA 1978, Section 62-6-14 (2009). If the Commission orders the proposed "phase-in" of rates, the tariff sheets marked "Phase 1 of Full Rate Increase" in the sample attachment will be effective on July 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, and the full rate increase will be effective on January 1, 2026.

Advice Notice No. 625

/s/ Mark FentonMark Fenton

Executive Director, Regulatory Policy and Case Management

GCG #532606

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

ELECTRIC SERVICES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page 1 of 2

Title of Rate

Rate No.

Residential Service

26th Revised 1A

x

Residential Service Time-of-Use Rate

24th Revised 1B

x

Small Power Service

25th Revised 2A

x

Small Power Service Time-of-Use Rate

25th Revised 2B

x

General Power Service Time-of-Use Rate

24th Revised 3B

x

General Power Service (Low Load Factor) Time-of-Use Rate

7th Revised 3C

x

Municipalities and Counties General Power Service

3rd Revised 3D

x

Time-Of-Use Rate

3rd Revised 3E

x

Municipalities and Counties General Power Service (Low Load

Factor) Time-of-Use Rate

3rd Revised 3F

x

Non-Residential Charging Station-Pilot

Large Power Service Time-of-Use Rate

23rd Revised 4B

x

Large Service for Customers

25th Revised 5B

x

8,000 kW Minimum at 115kV, 69kV, 46kV or 34.5kV

18th Revised 6

x

Private Area Lighting Service

Irrigation Service

23rd Revised 10A

x

Irrigation Service Time-of-Use Rate

23rd Revised 10B

x

Water and Sewage Pumping Service Time-of-Use Rate

22nd Revised 11B

x

Cogeneration and Small Power Production Facilities

54th Revised 12

Large Service for Public Universities 8,000 kW

13th Revised 15B

x

Minimum with Customer-Owned Generation

Facilities Served at 115 kV

10th Revised 16

x

Special Charges

Integrated System Streetlighting and

19th Revised 20

x

Floodlighting Service

1st Revised 22

Underground System Special Services

Small Photovoltaic Renewable Energy Certificate

2nd Revised 24

Large Service for Manufacturing for Service

13th Revised 30B

x

30,000 kW Minimum at Distribution Voltage

1st Revised 31

Large Photovoltaic Renewable Energy Certificate

Solar Renewable Energy Certificate Purchase Program

5th Revised 32

Large Service for Station Power (Time-Of-Use)

5th Revised 33B

x

Large Power Service 3,000 kW Time-of-Use Rate

4th Revised 35B

x

Special Service Rate - Renewable Energy Resources

5th Revised 36B

x

(including attached Special Service Contract)

13th Revised Rider 8

Incremental Interruptible Power Applicable to

Rate Nos. 3B, 3C, 4B and 35B

30th Revised Rider 16

Energy Efficiency Rider

Fuel and Purchased Power Costs Adjustment Clause

11th Revised Rider 23

x

("FPPCAC") Applicable to Retail Energy Rate Schedules

Net Metering Service

Original Rider 24

Voluntary Renewable Energy Program

1st Revised Rider 30

Renewable Energy Rider

26th Revised Rider 36

Advice Notice No. 625

/s/

Mark Fenton

Mark Fenton, Executive Director,

Regulatory Policy and Case Management

GCG#532607

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

ELECTRIC SERVICES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page 2 of 2

Title of Rate

Rate No.

2014 City of Rio Rancho Underground Project Rider

1st Revised Rider 39

2014 City of Albuquerque Underground Projects Rider

1st Revised Rider 40

Economic Development Rider Applicable to Rate Nos.

2nd Revised Rider 45

4B, 5B, 30B and 35B

Economic Development Rider Contract (American Gypsum)

Original Rider 45A

Economic Development Rider Contract (Bueno Foods)

Original Rider 45B

Economic Development Rider Contract (Intel Corporation)

Original Rider 45C

Economic Development Rider Contract (Kairos Power)

Original Rider 45D

2016 City of Rio Rancho UG Project

1st Revised Rider 46

Green Energy Rider

2nd Revised Rider 47

Production Cost Allocation Rider

1st Revised Rider 49

Voluntary Solar Renewable Energy Program - PNM Solar

Original Rider 50

Direct for Governmental and Large Commercial Customers

1st Revised Rider No. 51

Energy Transition Charges

Transportation Electrification Program

2nd Revised Rider No. 53

San Juan ETA Settlement Credit and Excess Interest

3rd Revised Rider No. 55

Rate Credit

2022 City of Rio Rancho Underground Project Rider

Original Rider No. 58

Palo Verde Credit Rider

Original Rider No. 59

Advice Notice No. 625

/s/ Mark Fenton

Mark Fenton, Executive Director, Regulatory Policy and Case Management

GCG#532607

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

ELECTRIC SERVICES

26th REVISED RATE NO. 1A

CANCELING 25th REVISED RATE NO. 1A

RESIDENTIAL SERVICE

Page 1 of 3

APPLICABILITY: The rates on this Schedule are available for single-family houses, individual farm units, individual apartments, or separate living quarters ordinarily designated and recognized as single-family living quarters for primarily domestic or home use. Service under this Schedule is not available for commercial rooming houses, multiple trailer parks, commercial, professional, or business establishments and the like, which shall be served under another applicable commercial Rate Schedule. All service shall be delivered at a single service location to be designated by the Company.

Rates under the Residential Whole House Electric Vehicle ("WHEV") Rate Pilot will be available to eligible customers who meet the WHEV rate qualifications when the Company obtains the electric meters needed to support the WHEV Rate Pilot. Service under the WHEV Rate Pilot will commence when the appropriate meter has been installed.

Electric service under this Schedule is not available for standby service and shall not be resold or shared with others.

TERRITORY: All territory served by the Company in New Mexico.

TYPE OF SERVICE: Service available under this Schedule will normally be 120/240 volt or 120/208 volt single-phase service with single-phase motor operation being permitted where the size of individual motors does not exceed 5 HP. The following conditions of service also apply and are more fully defined in the Company's Rules and Regulations. Three-phase service will be furnished under this Residential Rate Schedule only from existing lines on a 12-month continuous and nonseasonal basis.

SUMMER MONTHS: The billing months of June, July, and August

NON-SUMMERMONTHS: The billing months of September through May

MONTHLY CHARGE: Absent any consumption, the monthly minimum charge is the customer charge.

Summer

Non-Summer

(A)

CUSTOMER CHARGE:

$15.92/Bill

$15.92/Bill

(Per Metered Account)

(B)

ENERGY CHARGE:

First 450 kWh per Month

$0.0823080/kWh

$0.0823080/kWh

Next 450 kWh per Month

$0.1550424/kWh

$0.1337800/kWh

All Additional kWh per Month

$0.1764156/kWh

$0.1520997/kWh

Advice Notice No. 625

/s/ Mark FentonMark Fenton

Executive Director, Regulatory Policy and Case Management

x

x x x

GCG#532574

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

ELECTRIC SERVICES

26th REVISED RATE NO. 1A

CANCELING 25th REVISED RATE NO. 1A

RESIDENTIAL SERVICE

Page 2 of 3

  1. FUEL AND PURCHASED POWER COST ADJUSTMENT: All kWh usage under this tariff will be subject to the Fuel and Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Clause ("FPPCAC") factors calculated according to the provisions in PNM's Rider 23.
  2. OTHER APPLICABLE RIDERS: Any other PNM riders that may apply to this tariff shall be billed in accordance with the terms of those riders.
  3. SPECIAL TAX AND ASSESSMENT ADJUSTMENT: Billings under this Schedule may be increased by an amount equal to the sum of the taxes payable under the Gross Receipts and Compensating Tax Act and of all other taxes, fees, or charges (exclusive of ad valorem, state and federal income taxes) payable by the utility and levied or assessed by any governmental authority on the public utility service rendered, or on the right or privilege of rendering the service, or on any object or event incidental to the rendition of the service.

RESIDENTIAL WHOLE HOUSE ELECTRIC VEHICLE ("WHEV") RATE PILOT

ENERGY CHARGE:

$0.0575000/kWh

x

WHOLE HOUSE EV HOURS: 10:00 pm to 5:00 am, Monday - Sunday, year round

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION: Energy usage during the hours listed above will be multiplied by the WHEV Energy Charge rate to calculate the WHEV rate presented on the monthly bill. Energy usage for all other hours will be charged at the applicable 1A block rate.

RATE QUALIFICATIONS: Up to 4,900 EV drivers who take electric service under Rate Schedule 1A may qualify to participate in the the WHEV Rate Pilot contingent upon when the required electric meters are available. Customers must have a qualifying plug-in electric vehicle ("EV") that is registered with the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division using the same service address as the PNM residential account. Qualifying accounts must provide proof of EV registration annually. Customers who have received a rebate towards the purchase of an EV charger are required to take service under the WHEV Rate Pilot.

INTERRUPTION OF SERVICE: Please refer to PNM Rule 12.

ACCESSIBILITY: Equipment used to provide electric service must be physically accessible. The meter socket must be installed on each service location at a point accessible from a public right-of-way without any intervening wall, fence or other obstruction.

Advice Notice No. 625

/s/ Mark FentonMark Fenton

Executive Director, Regulatory Policy and Case Management

GCG#532574

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

ELECTRIC SERVICES

26th REVISED RATE NO. 1A

CANCELING 25th REVISED RATE NO. 1A

RESIDENTIAL SERVICE

Page 3 of 3

TERMS OF PAYMENT: All bills are net and payable within twenty (20) days from the date of bill. If payment for any or all electric service rendered is not made within thirty (30) days from the date the bill is rendered, the Company shall apply an additional late payment charge as defined in Rate 16 Special Charges.

RULES AND REGULATIONS: Service will be furnished subject to the Company's Rules and Regulations and any subsequent revisions. These Rules and Regulations are available at the Company's office and are on file with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. These Rules and Regulations are a part of this Schedule as if fully written herein.

Advice Notice No. 625

/s/ Mark FentonMark Fenton

Executive Director, Regulatory Policy and Case Management

GCG#532574

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 20:49:41 UTC.