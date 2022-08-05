Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PNM Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNM   US69349H1077

PNM RESOURCES, INC.

(PNM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
48.10 USD   -0.21%
04:35pPNM Resources Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.3475 a Share, Payable Aug. 31 to Shareholders as of Aug. 17
MT
04:31pPNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
PR
04:19pPUBLIC SERVICE CO OF NEW MEXICO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

08/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3475 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 17, 2022.

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with preliminary 2021 consolidated operating revenues of $1.8 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.1 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:



Analysts

Media



Lisa Goodman

Ray Sandoval



(505) 241-2160

505) 241-2782

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-board-declares-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-301601022.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PNM RESOURCES, INC.
04:35pPNM Resources Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.3475 a Share, Payable Aug. 31 to Share..
MT
04:31pPNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
PR
04:19pPUBLIC SERVICE CO OF NEW MEXICO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
04:19pPNM RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
08/04PNM RESOURCES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/04PUBLIC SERVICE CO OF NEW MEXICO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
08/04TRANSCRIPT : PNM Resources, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04PNM Resources Reports Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
08/04PNM RESOURCES : GAAP net earnings attributable to PNM Resources - Form 8-K
PU
08/04PNM RESOURCES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PNM RESOURCES, INC.
More recommendations