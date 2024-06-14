Main Offices Albuquerque, NM 87158 -1105 505 241-2700 F 505 241-2347 PNM.com June 14, 2024 Melanie Sandoval New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Prc.records@state.nm.us P.O. Box 1269 Santa Fe, NM 87504 Re: PNM Advice Notice No. 625 NMPRC Case No. 24-00089-UT, Application Filing Package Dear Ms. Sandoval: Pursuant to the requirements of 17.1.210.11(B) and 17.9.530.9 NMAC, Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM") hereby submits its request for an increase in retail electric rates. Included in this filing are: PNM's Advice Notice No. 625, with proposed Rate Schedules; an Executive Summary; the Application for Revision of Retail Electric Rates, including a Proposed Form of Notice to Customers; Rule 530 Schedules A-Q; PNM's supporting Direct Testimonies and Exhibits; Electronic copies of fully functional Microsoft Excel models; and a Certificate of Service. PNM's Application, Advice Notice No. 625, and filing documents are briefly described below. Included is the $23.00 filing fee for the Advice Notice. Because initial pleadings relating to the application filing date were filed in March 2024, the rate application docket has already been identified as Case No. 24-00089-UT, and PNM has paid the application fee of $25.00. Summary of Application PNM is requesting a rate increase based on a future test year period for the 12-month period beginning July 1, 2025. PNM will experience a revenue deficiency of $174.3 million for the Test Period, based on PNM's authorized rates approved by the Commission in Case No. 22-00270-UT ("2022 Rate Case"). PNM recognizes that this is a significant increase for customers; to help mitigate the impact if PNM's full revenue requirement is approved, PNM voluntarily proposes to implement the base rate increase in two phases, with the Phase 1 half of the increase effective beginning July 1, 2025, and the Phase 2 half of the increase effective beginning January 1, 2026. PNM is also proposing to shift the recovery of existing and additional energy storage agreement Page 1 of 3

costs from base rates to collection of these costs through Rider No. 23 - Fuel and Purchased Power Cost Adjustment Clause, effective beginning July 1, 2025. Under PNM's phased approach, an average residential customer's monthly bill using 600 kilowatt- hours would increase by about $11.12 in July 2025, and then by approximately $12.48 in January 2026, for a total monthly bill impact of about $23.60. The January 2026 bill impact is based on the 2026 calendar year energy storage agreement costs, assuming they are recovered through Rider No. 23 rather than included in base rates as previously authorized by the Commission. PNM is requesting that the Commission issue a final order approving new rates by June 1, 2025, to allow Staff time to review any necessary compliance filings and PNM to complete necessary billing system changes to implement new rates beginning July 1, 2025. Advice Notice No. 625 PNM is filing Advice Notice No. 625 with an effective date of July 1, 2025, or as otherwise ordered by the Commission. Advice Notice No. 625 includes all rate schedules that are proposed to be changed, as more fully described in PNM's Application and supporting materials. The rate schedules filed in the Advice Notice include the rates proposed to recover the full amount of the requested revenue requirement. Notice of the proposed changes will be given as required by 17.1.210 and 17.9.530 NMAC. In the event the Commission approves the fully requested revenue requirement and accepts PNM's proposal to implement the full rate increase in two phases, PNM has also provided the Phase 1 rates that would go into effect beginning July 1, 2025. PNM understands that the Commission will suspend the effectiveness of the new rates pending hearing in accordance with NMSA 1978, Section 62-8-7(C). Because the rates are based on a future test year beginning July 1, 2025, it is PNM's intent that the rates go into effect on July 1, 2025. Filing Documents In addition to the Executive Summary, Advice Notice No. 625, Application and proposed notice and Rule 530 Schedules, PNM submits the Direct Testimony and Exhibits of the following PNM witnesses (listed in alphabetical order): Abraham Casas, Stella Chan, Sabrina G. Greinel, R. Brent Heffington, Kathleen Larese, Adrien M. McKenzie, Dr. J. Stuart McMenamin, Sheila M. Mendez, Joseph A. Miller Jr., Henry E. Monroy, Larry T. Morris, Angela L. Pino, Dr. Heidi M. Pitts, Kyle T. Sanders, Omni B. Warner, and Dane A. Watson. The included USB drive contains PNM's cost of service study and workpapers in fully functional electronic format consistent with 17.1.3.11 NMAC, and PNM's COSTTM allocation and rate design models in fully functional electronic format, as well as instruction manuals for the models. In compliance with 17.2.210.11(B) NMAC, PNM is serving a copy of this Application and supporting documents, including the Advice Notice, on the New Mexico Attorney General (whose Page 2 of 3

office is now known as the New Mexico Department of Justice) and all counsel of record and pro se parties in the 2022 Rate Case, PNM's most recent general rate case. PNM is providing those specifically identified in the Certificate of Service with an electronic copy of the entire filing. Additionally, a USB drive is being provided by mail with the fully functional electronic models and workpapers. For ease of review and navigation, PNM is also making available the Transmittal letter, Executive Summary, Application, Advice Notice, Form of Notice to Customers, Rule 530 Schedules (in pdf and Microsoft Excel® format, where applicable), Testimonies (in pdf and Microsoft Word® format), Exhibits (in pdf and Microsoft Excel® format, where applicable), and Certificate of Service, on the DropboxTM address provided with the electronic filing and service of the application. All notices, pleadings, documents, and other communications for this case should be sent to: Stacey J. Goodwin, Associate General Counsel Carey Salaz, Director 414 Silver Avenue SW MS 805 Regulatory Policy and Case Management Albuquerque, New Mexico 87158 414 Silver Avenue SW MS 1105 Phone: 505-241-4927 Albuquerque, New Mexico 87158 Fax: 505-241-2338 Phone: 505-241-4733 Stacey.Goodwin@pnmresources.com Carey.Salaz@pnm.com PNM further requests that all pleadings, correspondence and other documents be delivered electronically to the following: Christopher Atencio,Christopher.Atencio@pnmresources.com; John Verheul,John.Verheul@pnmresources.com; Justin Rivord,Justin.Rivord@pnm.com; Richard Alvidrez,ralvidrez@mstlaw.com; Debrea Terwilliger, DTerwilliger@wbklaw.com; and PNM Regulatory, pnmregulatory@pnm.com. If you have any questions, please contact me at 505-241-4733. Sincerely, /S/ Carey J. Salaz Carey J. Salaz Director, Regulatory Policy and Case Management Enclosures GCG#532551 Page 3 of 3

2025 RATE REQUEST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) is seeking approval to implement new rates that reflect our cost of providing service. The rate request will fund the costs of replacing and upgrading equipment and adding capacity through battery storage facilities. Making needed investments throughout our service areas allows PNM to continue to provide safe and reliable electricity to our customers' homes and businesses. PNM understands the impact of any rate change on customers. To help minimize the impact, PNM proposes the rate change be implemented in two phases. PNM will implement half of the change during the summer season in July 2025, and the remaining half during the winter season in January 2026. This means an average residential customer, using 600 kilowatt-hours, will have a monthly bill increase of about $11.12 in July 2025, and about $12.48 in January 2026, for a total bill impact of about $23.60. PNM's proposed total increase of about $174 million is a 23% overall system cost increase. Laying the Foundation for Delivering Reliable, Resilient, and Carbon-Free Energy to Customers Customers depend on PNM to provide reliable energy to enhance and support our everyday lives, promote economic growth, and create vibrant communities. Ensuring safe and reliable delivery of electricity requires a sustained focus on strengthening the electric grid. PNM's last approved rate change took effect in January 2024 and began recognizing these changing system requirements while also resolving issues related to past investments in coal and nuclear generation. As the energy landscape continues to rapidly evolve, PNM's rates must keep pace with the cost of providing reliable service. In addition to helping cover the cost of replacing aging equipment and facilities, the 2025 rate request will improve and expand the system necessary to accommodate increasing renewable generation resources and changing customer needs. The request also recognizes the operational cost increases of managing system risks by increasing wildfire mitigation and vegetation management efforts as well as in protecting against cyber and physical threats. Like other goods and services, inflation has also increased the cost of electricity service. PNM's system must be resilient enough to respond to new demands and large load swings. While customer load growth helps offset some of the cost increases, net of the increased energy sales, about $83 million is not covered and accounts for the bulk of the proposed rate request. Transitioning to a Cleaner Energy Portfolio for Our Customers The 2025 rate request recognizes the need to balance diverse generation and storage resources to ensure a reliable and resilient system, while continuing the transition to carbon-free energy. The Commission has approved new energy storage resources, which will come online in 2024 and 2025 and help balance PNM's intermittent renewable energy supplies with increased customer loads. The current rate request proposes to recover the costs associated with third-party energy storage agreements (ESAs) in its fuel and purchase power adjustment rider to lower customer costs and to Page 1 of 2

ensure customers only begin paying for these resources when they begin to provide benefits to customers. ESAs account for approximately $37 million of the proposed increase. PNM is also proposing to align the recovery of its remaining investments in the Four Corners Power Plant with our anticipated abandonment of the coal plant in 2031. This accounts for approximately $20 million of the proposed increase. Responding to Changing Capital Markets that Help Fund Utility Operations The need to attract capital across the electricity industry is higher than ever as utilities modernize the grid and transition to cleaner energy resources. Accessing capital markets under favorable terms is vital to supporting the level of investments needed to meet customers' needs. Favorable financing terms translate to lower borrowing costs, thus benefiting customers. Changes in the proposed weighted average cost of equity and debt, which incorporates PNM's necessary capital structure, account for approximately $34 million of the proposed request. Creating Opportunities for New Mexico PNM has been engaged in a collaborative rate design process with stakeholders to transition to a modern rate design over the next several years. Although PNM is not proposing significant changes to its current rate design approach, PNM is proposing to help attract economic development and large customers by focusing on cost-based rates for those customers. Economic development is key to bringing new opportunities to the state, keeping New Mexicans working and helping keep rates affordable. While the proposed rates begin to ensure that residential customers pay for their share of the costs of service, PNM is maintaining a "banding" approach that spreads some of that cost responsibility among other customer classes to reduce the rate impact on residential customers. Customers can also use existing tools to help manage their energy usage, such as the Time of Day pilot program that PNM is continuing to promote. This program facilitates energy use when costs are lower and optimizes existing system capacity and low-cost resources, which can help lower customers' bills as well as the overall cost to meet their energy needs. PNM is meeting its commitment to provide dependable service today and in the future, while pursuing the clean energy goals that our customers and communities value. The requested rate change reflects the costs that are necessary to operate a safe, reliable and resilient system. GCG#532549 Page 2 of 2

BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION ) OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW ) MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL ) ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE ) NOTICE NO. 625 ) Case No. 24-00089-UT ) PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW ) MEXICO, ) ) Applicant ) ) APPLICATION FOR REVISION OF RETAIL ELECTRIC RATES Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM" or the "Company") hereby files its Application for Revision of Retail Electric Rates and supporting schedules, testimonies, exhibits, models in electronic format, and workpapers (collectively, the "Application") pursuant to NMSA 1978, Section 62-8-7 and Rules 17.9.530 NMAC, 17.1.2.10 NMAC, and 17.1.3 NMAC. Advice Notice No. 625, which is being filed concurrently with the Commission, contains the rates PNM supports in the Application. The rates proposed in Advice Notice No. 625 are just and reasonable, are fully supported in the Application, and should be approved. This rate request reflects the significant investments that the Company is making to ensure the energy uses of our customers are served through a safe, reliable and resilient system as PNM continues to shift its generation portfolio to cleaner sources of energy. The proposed rate changes are based on the Future Test Year Period of July 2025 through June 2026 ("Test Period"). PNM's Test Period revenue deficiency is $174.3 million, based on the rates approved by the Commission in Case 22-00270-UT ("2022 Rate Case"). To collect the reasonable annual revenue requirement required to provide quality service to customers, PNM proposes to increase its base rates and to

recover all its Energy Storage Agreement ("ESA") Test Period costs (including both existing and new projects coming online) through Rider No. 23-Fuel and Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Clause ("Rider No. 23" or "FPPCAC"). The $174.3 million revenue deficiency is proposed to be recovered through an increase to non-fuel base rates of $92.2 million and an increase to PNM's FPPCAC to recover ESA Test Period costs of $82.1 million. PNM recognizes that the proposed rate increase, representing a 23% overall system cost increase, is significant. To help customers manage the proposed increase, if approved as requested, PNM voluntarily proposes to implement the new non-fuel base rates in two phases with 50% of any increase effective on July 1, 2025, and full rates beginning January 1, 2026. Under PNM's phased approach, an average residential customer's monthly bill using 600 kilowatt-hours would increase by about $11.12 in July 2025, and then by approximately $12.48 in January 2026, for a total monthly bill impact of about $23.60. The January 2026 bill impact is based on the 2026 calendar year ESA costs, assuming they are recovered through Rider No. 23 rather than included in base rates as previously authorized by the Commission. This proposed rate increase follows directly on the heels of the 2022 Rate Case because of the financial and economic challenges confronting PNM (and the electric industry as a whole) as customer needs change and expand. The requested new rates will help ensure that PNM keeps pace with the increasing costs of providing quality service in a rapidly evolving energy landscape. This new rate request is driven by: costs of capital investments across distribution, transmission and generation functions (approximately $73.9 million); costs associated with previously approved additional ESAs coming online within the Test Period (approximately $37.2 million); 2

the continued need for an adequate capital structure and return on equity to access capital markets under favorable terms (approximately $34.0 million); an adjustment to Four Corners Power Plant ("Four Corners") depreciation rates, to recover remaining plant investments through July 2031, the expected abandonment date of the facility (approximately $19.8 million); and an increase in operations and maintenance ("O&M") expenses to meet operational needs, including wildfire risk mitigation, and in response to inflationary pressures (approximately $26.4 million). These cost increases are partially offset by a higher load forecast reflecting growth in large customer classes; the projected load increase reduces the above increases by approximately $17.0 million. PNM also requests that the costs associated with all of its Commission approved ESAs, totaling $82.1 million in the Test Period, be recovered through PNM's FPPCAC. PNM's existing base rates currently include $44.9 million of ESA costs, which will be removed from base rates and included with the new ESA costs in the FPPCAC. Recovery of ESA costs through the FPPCAC is intended to save customers money by reducing the level of imputed debt associated with these agreements. Additionally, recovering these costs through the FPPCAC will more directly tie cost recovery to the actual in-service dates of these third-party energy storage agreements. The rates proposed in Advice Notice No. 625 are designed to collect the projected revenue requirement for the Test Period. PNM continues to apply a "banding" methodology to the proposed new base rates in order to mitigate rate impacts on residential customers and other disproportionately affected customer classes. To begin to counter the results of banding in 3

previous rate revisions, which generally prevents or slows down movement toward cost-based rates, PNM has maintained the upward cap on increases while widening the percentage by which rates can move downward from the last case. PNM proposes to set rates for commercial and industrial customers either at cost-based rates or by reducing the percentage of subsidy these classes have historically afforded the residential class. This rate approach is intended to encourage economic development in PNM's service areas. Economic development is a priority to help bring jobs that can keep New Mexicans in the state: adding new customers and load across all rate classes will help cover future investments needed to deliver reliable and resilient service. PNM also proposes to allocate its ESA costs collected through the FPPCAC in the same manner they would be allocated in base rates. Each customer class will pay its allocated share of ESA costs on a monthly pass-through basis without any banding. PNM's supporting testimonies, exhibits and rate schedules fully support the requested revenue requirement and underlying Cost of Service Study. The testimonies and exhibits also address various compliance requirements from prior Commission cases. PNM requests that the Commission issue a Final Order in this case no later than June 1, 2025, that approves this Application and authorizes PNM to implement the rates contained in Advice Notice No. 625 as of July 1, 2025. A June 1, 2025 decision date will allow adequate time for Staff to review the necessary compliance advice notice filings and for PNM to make necessary revisions to its billing system prior to July 1, 2025, to reflect the specific rates approved by the Commission. In support of its Application and Advice Notice No. 625, PNM states the following: 1. PNM is a public utility that provides retail electric service in New Mexico subject to the jurisdiction of the Commission. 4