DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

ABRAHAM CASAS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

1 • K-3, Allocation of rate base by demand, energy, and customer classification

2 for the Base Period and Test Period.

3 • K-4, Allocation of rate base to rate classes for the Base Period and Test

4 Period.

5 • K-6, Allocation of total expenses by functional classification for the Base

6 Period and Test Period.

7 • K-7, Allocation of total expenses by demand, energy, and customer

8 classification for the Base Period and Test Period.

9 • K-8, Allocation of total expenses to rate classes for the Base Period and Test

10 Period.

11 • L-1, Allocated cost per billing unit of demand, energy, and customer

12 classification for the Base Period and Test Period.

13 • M-1, Class Allocation factors used to assign items of plant and expenses to

14 the various rate classes for the Base Period and Test Period.

15 • M-2, Classification factors used to assign items of plant and expenses to

16 demand, energy, and customer.

17 • N-1, Rate of return by rate classification for the Base Period and Test

18 Period. I co-sponsor Schedule N-1 with PNM witness Pitts.