BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL
ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE )
NOTICE NO. 625
Case No. 24-00089-UT
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
MEXICO,
Applicant
DIRECT TESTIMONY
OF
ABRAHAM CASAS
June 14, 2024
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
INDEX TO THE DIRECT TESTIMONY OF ABRAHAM CASAS
WITNESS FOR
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO
- ALLOCATION METHODOLOGIES AND DEVELOPMENT OF
ALLOCATION FACTORS AND RATIOS
IV.
ENERGY STORAGE AGREEMENTS AND PNM-OWNED BATTERY
ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS
V.
CONTRIBUTION TO PRODUCTION CALCULATION
VI.
CHANGES TO THE RATE SCHEDULE 36B CUSTOMER'S NON-
REWNEWABLE KWH AT THE METER ALLOCATOR ("ENERGY 4")
VII.
CONCLUSION
PNM Exhibit AC - 1
Statement of Qualifications
PNM Exhibit AC - 2
COSTTM Model
PNM Exhibit AC - 3
COSTTM Model User Manual
PNM Exhibit AC - 4
Determination of Contribution Peak Production, the
Contribution to Production Component charge and the
Transmission Demand Charge for the Rate Schedule 36B
Customer
SELF AFFIRMATION
ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION
DESCRIPTION
General Abbreviations
2022 Rate Case
Case No. 22-00270-UT
3S1W 4CP
3 Summer / 1 Winter 4 Coincident Peak
allocation method
BESS
Battery Energy Storage System
CCN
Certificate of Convenience and Necessity
Commission or NMPRC
New Mexico Public Regulation Commission
COSTTM Model
PNM's Cost of Service Tool Model
CUSTEXP
Customer Expense allocator
ESA
Energy Storage Agreement
FERC
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
FPPCAC
Fuel and Purchased Power Cost Adjustment
Clause.
NCP
Non-Coincident Peak
PNM or Company
Public Service Company of New Mexico
SSC
Second Amended and Restated Special
Service Contract (August 21, 2018),
approved in Case No. 18-00269-UT
Abbreviations of Rate Schedules
Rate Schedule 36B
Rate Schedule 36B - Special Service Rate -
Renewable Energy Resources is a special
service rate that combined with the Green
Energy Rider (Rider No. 47) and the
Production Cost Allocation Rider (Rider No.
49) are available to eligible customers who
wish to have the Company acquire renewable
energy resources in an amount equal to some
or all of the customer's electric utility service
requirements and who enter into a Special
Service Contract approved by the
Commission.
ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION
DESCRIPTION
Rider No. 47
Rider No. 47 - Green Energy Rider requires
the Rate Schedule 36B customer pay for the
total costs of the acquired renewable
resourced under this rider.
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ABRAHAM CASAS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
I. INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE
- Q. Please state your name, position, and business address.
- A. My name is Abraham Casas. I am a Senior Pricing Analyst for Public Service
- Company of New Mexico ("PNM" or "Company"). My business address is 414
- Silver SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. A description of my position and background
- is included in PNM Exhibit AC-1. The exhibit also includes a list of cases in which
- I have provided testimony at the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission
- ("Commission" or "NMPRC"). I am testifying on behalf of PNM.
- Q. What is the purpose of your direct testimony in this case?
- A. PNM's rate design process includes several steps. My testimony primarily
- addresses the step of allocating the costs that make up PNM's non-fuel revenue
- requirement to the various customer classes that PNM serves. The presentation of
- my testimony and the issues addressed are described below:
Section I - Introduction and Purpose.
Section II - This section supports the use of the Cost of Service Tool
("COSTTM") Model. The COSTTM Model functionalizes, classifies, and
allocates embedded Test Period costs to PNM's customer classes.
Section III - This section discusses the allocation methodologies that PNM
proposes in this application. It also supports the development of PNM's
allocation factors and ratios related to the proposed allocation
22
methodologies.
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ABRAHAM CASAS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
Section IV - This section of my testimony supports the functionalization
and allocation of PNM-owned Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS")
and Energy Storage Agreement ("ESA") costs.
Section V - This section of my testimony supports the derivation of the
Rate Schedule 36B - Special Service Rate - Renewable Energy Resources
("Rate Schedule 36B") Contribution to Production Component charge and
the Transmission Demand charge pursuant to the Commission-approved
Special Service Contract ("SSC").1 The steps described within the SSC are
also shown in PNM Exhibit AC-4.
Section VI - This section discusses the proposed change to the derivation
of the Rate Schedule 36B customer's non-renewable Energy 4 allocation
factor.
- Q. Are you sponsoring any Rule 530 Schedules?
- A. Yes. I sponsor the following Rule 530 Schedules:
•
A-2, Summary of the revenue increase or decrease at the proposed rates by
rate class for the Test Period.2
•
19
and Test Period.
- Second Amended and Restated Special Service Contract (August 21, 2018). Approved in Case No. 18- 00269-UT.
- The Test Period is the period beginning July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.
- The Base Period is the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023.
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ABRAHAM CASAS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
• K-3, Allocation of rate base by demand, energy, and customer classification
for the Base Period and Test Period.
• K-4, Allocation of rate base to rate classes for the Base Period and Test
Period.
• K-6, Allocation of total expenses by functional classification for the Base
Period and Test Period.
• K-7, Allocation of total expenses by demand, energy, and customer
classification for the Base Period and Test Period.
• K-8, Allocation of total expenses to rate classes for the Base Period and Test
Period.
• L-1, Allocated cost per billing unit of demand, energy, and customer
classification for the Base Period and Test Period.
• M-1, Class Allocation factors used to assign items of plant and expenses to
the various rate classes for the Base Period and Test Period.
• M-2, Classification factors used to assign items of plant and expenses to
demand, energy, and customer.
• N-1, Rate of return by rate classification for the Base Period and Test
Period. I co-sponsor Schedule N-1 with PNM witness Pitts.
19
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ABRAHAM CASAS
1
II. THE COSTTM MODEL
- Q. Briefly describe PNM's COSTTM Model.
- A. The COSTTM Model, which I submit as PNM Exhibit AC-2, is used to define
- customer class cost responsibility. The COSTTM Model functionalizes PNM's non-
6 fuel revenue requirement, allocates the functionalized non-fuel revenue
- requirement by customer class, and provided a total non-fuel revenue requirement
- by customer class and by functional category, at the full proposed cost of service.
- The COSTTM Model calculates PNM's fully allocated non-fuel revenue deficiency
- by comparing the allocated Test Period non-fuel revenue requirements by customer
- class to the forecasted non-fuel revenue that would be collected under current rates.
- The Test Period billing determinants, as sponsored by PNM witness Pitts, are
- multiplied by current rates to determine the forecasted non-fuel revenue that would
- be collected under current rates to recover its Test Period non-fuel revenue
- requirement that would not be recovered if rates remained the same.
- Q. Describe the process of developing the customer class non-fuel revenue
- requirement in the COSTTM Model.
- A. The development of the customer class responsibility within the COSTTM Model
- (PNM Exhibit AC-2) involves three major steps:
1.
Functionalization;
2.
23
Allocation.
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ABRAHAM CASAS
1 The first step, functionalization, categorizes embedded costs by the operating
2 function to which the costs are primarily associated, including production,
- transmission, storage, distribution, and customer service. The cost of service model,
- sponsored by PNM witness Sanders, functionalizes PNM's non-fuel revenue
5 requirement by separating the costs into different functional categories (i.e.,
- production, storage, transmission, distribution, and customer service) in accordance
- with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") Uniform System of
- Accounts. The COSTTM Model imports PNM witness Sanders' cost of service
- model with FERC-based functionalization, but in some cases PNM's Pricing
- department may determine that the way in which PNM uses its system justifies a
- departure from FERC functionalization methodologies for rate design purposes.
- For example, I describe below why PNM has determined it is appropriate to
- functionalize ESAs and Company-owned BESSs on PNM's system consistent with
- how PNM intends to utilize those storage facilities.
16
17
• Demand-related categories (i.e., costs associated with being able to serve
18
customers at the system peaks, class peaks, or high-risk peaks on the
19
system);
• Energy-related categories (i.e., costs that vary volumetrically with the
21
amount of energy used by customers); and
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ABRAHAM CASAS
1
• Customer-related categories (i.e., costs that are associated with the number
2
of customers served).
- The classification allocators PNM uses to assign items of plant and expenses are
- listed out in Rule 530 Schedule M-2, and are also listed out within the COSTTM
- Model (PNM Exhibit AC-2), in the "Func_Factors" tab.
- The final step is allocation or class allocation. Functionalized and classified costs
- are allocated to customer classes based upon criteria that reflect each class's
- responsibility for the cost (i.e., cost causation). The class allocation factors and
- ratios used are shown in the COSTTM Model (PNM Exhibit AC-2) and in Rule 530
- Schedule M-1.
- The COSTTM Model is being provided electronically so that intervenors may
- modify the data to assess PNM's recommendations. To assist the Commission and
- the parties participating in this proceeding in understanding and utilizing the
- explains how the model operates, as well as how interested parties may make
- modifications to the COSTTM Model. The COSTTM Model User Manual is included
- in my testimony as PNM Exhibit AC-3.
6
