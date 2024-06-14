BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION

)

OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW

)

MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL

)

ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE )

NOTICE NO. 625

)

Case No. 24-00089-UT

)

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW

)

MEXICO,

)

)

Applicant

)

)

DIRECT TESTIMONY

OF

ABRAHAM CASAS

June 14, 2024

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

INDEX TO THE DIRECT TESTIMONY OF ABRAHAM CASAS

WITNESS FOR

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

I.

INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE

1

II.

THE COSTTM MODEL

4

  1. ALLOCATION METHODOLOGIES AND DEVELOPMENT OF

ALLOCATION FACTORS AND RATIOS

7

IV.

ENERGY STORAGE AGREEMENTS AND PNM-OWNED BATTERY

ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS

11

V.

CONTRIBUTION TO PRODUCTION CALCULATION

17

VI.

CHANGES TO THE RATE SCHEDULE 36B CUSTOMER'S NON-

REWNEWABLE KWH AT THE METER ALLOCATOR ("ENERGY 4")

26

VII.

CONCLUSION

.....................................................................................................

29

PNM Exhibit AC - 1

Statement of Qualifications

PNM Exhibit AC - 2

COSTTM Model

PNM Exhibit AC - 3

COSTTM Model User Manual

PNM Exhibit AC - 4

Determination of Contribution Peak Production, the

Contribution to Production Component charge and the

Transmission Demand Charge for the Rate Schedule 36B

Customer

SELF AFFIRMATION

i

ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION

DESCRIPTION

General Abbreviations

2022 Rate Case

Case No. 22-00270-UT

3S1W 4CP

3 Summer / 1 Winter 4 Coincident Peak

allocation method

BESS

Battery Energy Storage System

CCN

Certificate of Convenience and Necessity

Commission or NMPRC

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission

COSTTM Model

PNM's Cost of Service Tool Model

CUSTEXP

Customer Expense allocator

ESA

Energy Storage Agreement

FERC

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

FPPCAC

Fuel and Purchased Power Cost Adjustment

Clause.

NCP

Non-Coincident Peak

PNM or Company

Public Service Company of New Mexico

SSC

Second Amended and Restated Special

Service Contract (August 21, 2018),

approved in Case No. 18-00269-UT

Abbreviations of Rate Schedules

Rate Schedule 36B

Rate Schedule 36B - Special Service Rate -

Renewable Energy Resources is a special

service rate that combined with the Green

Energy Rider (Rider No. 47) and the

Production Cost Allocation Rider (Rider No.

49) are available to eligible customers who

wish to have the Company acquire renewable

energy resources in an amount equal to some

or all of the customer's electric utility service

requirements and who enter into a Special

Service Contract approved by the

Commission.

ii

ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION

DESCRIPTION

Rider No. 47

Rider No. 47 - Green Energy Rider requires

the Rate Schedule 36B customer pay for the

total costs of the acquired renewable

resourced under this rider.

iii

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

ABRAHAM CASAS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

1

I. INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE

  1. Q. Please state your name, position, and business address.
  2. A. My name is Abraham Casas. I am a Senior Pricing Analyst for Public Service
  3. Company of New Mexico ("PNM" or "Company"). My business address is 414
  4. Silver SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. A description of my position and background
  5. is included in PNM Exhibit AC-1. The exhibit also includes a list of cases in which
  6. I have provided testimony at the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission
  7. ("Commission" or "NMPRC"). I am testifying on behalf of PNM.

9

  1. Q. What is the purpose of your direct testimony in this case?
  2. A. PNM's rate design process includes several steps. My testimony primarily
  3. addresses the step of allocating the costs that make up PNM's non-fuel revenue
  4. requirement to the various customer classes that PNM serves. The presentation of
  5. my testimony and the issues addressed are described below:

15

Section I - Introduction and Purpose.

16

Section II - This section supports the use of the Cost of Service Tool

17

("COSTTM") Model. The COSTTM Model functionalizes, classifies, and

18

allocates embedded Test Period costs to PNM's customer classes.

19

Section III - This section discusses the allocation methodologies that PNM

20

proposes in this application. It also supports the development of PNM's

21

allocation factors and ratios related to the proposed allocation

22

methodologies.

1

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

ABRAHAM CASAS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

1

Section IV - This section of my testimony supports the functionalization

2

and allocation of PNM-owned Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS")

3

and Energy Storage Agreement ("ESA") costs.

4

Section V - This section of my testimony supports the derivation of the

5

Rate Schedule 36B - Special Service Rate - Renewable Energy Resources

6

("Rate Schedule 36B") Contribution to Production Component charge and

7

the Transmission Demand charge pursuant to the Commission-approved

8

Special Service Contract ("SSC").1 The steps described within the SSC are

9

also shown in PNM Exhibit AC-4.

10

Section VI - This section discusses the proposed change to the derivation

11

of the Rate Schedule 36B customer's non-renewable Energy 4 allocation

12

factor.

13

  1. Q. Are you sponsoring any Rule 530 Schedules?
  2. A. Yes. I sponsor the following Rule 530 Schedules:

16

A-2, Summary of the revenue increase or decrease at the proposed rates by

17

rate class for the Test Period.2

18

K-2, Allocation of rate base - functional classification for the Base Period3

19

and Test Period.

  1. Second Amended and Restated Special Service Contract (August 21, 2018). Approved in Case No. 18- 00269-UT.
  2. The Test Period is the period beginning July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.
  3. The Base Period is the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023.

2

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

ABRAHAM CASAS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

1

• K-3, Allocation of rate base by demand, energy, and customer classification

2

for the Base Period and Test Period.

3

• K-4, Allocation of rate base to rate classes for the Base Period and Test

4

Period.

5

• K-6, Allocation of total expenses by functional classification for the Base

6

Period and Test Period.

7

• K-7, Allocation of total expenses by demand, energy, and customer

8

classification for the Base Period and Test Period.

9

• K-8, Allocation of total expenses to rate classes for the Base Period and Test

10

Period.

11

• L-1, Allocated cost per billing unit of demand, energy, and customer

12

classification for the Base Period and Test Period.

13

• M-1, Class Allocation factors used to assign items of plant and expenses to

14

the various rate classes for the Base Period and Test Period.

15

• M-2, Classification factors used to assign items of plant and expenses to

16

demand, energy, and customer.

17

• N-1, Rate of return by rate classification for the Base Period and Test

18

Period. I co-sponsor Schedule N-1 with PNM witness Pitts.

19

3

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

ABRAHAM CASAS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

1

II. THE COSTTM MODEL

2

  1. Q. Briefly describe PNM's COSTTM Model.
  2. A. The COSTTM Model, which I submit as PNM Exhibit AC-2, is used to define
  3. customer class cost responsibility. The COSTTM Model functionalizes PNM's non-

6 fuel revenue requirement, allocates the functionalized non-fuel revenue

  1. requirement by customer class, and provided a total non-fuel revenue requirement
  2. by customer class and by functional category, at the full proposed cost of service.
  3. The COSTTM Model calculates PNM's fully allocated non-fuel revenue deficiency
  4. by comparing the allocated Test Period non-fuel revenue requirements by customer
  5. class to the forecasted non-fuel revenue that would be collected under current rates.
  6. The Test Period billing determinants, as sponsored by PNM witness Pitts, are
  7. multiplied by current rates to determine the forecasted non-fuel revenue that would
  8. be collected under current rates to recover its Test Period non-fuel revenue
  9. requirement that would not be recovered if rates remained the same.

16

  1. Q. Describe the process of developing the customer class non-fuel revenue
  2. requirement in the COSTTM Model.
  3. A. The development of the customer class responsibility within the COSTTM Model
  4. (PNM Exhibit AC-2) involves three major steps:

21

1.

Functionalization;

22

2.

Classification; and

23

3.

Allocation.

4

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

ABRAHAM CASAS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

1 The first step, functionalization, categorizes embedded costs by the operating

2 function to which the costs are primarily associated, including production,

  1. transmission, storage, distribution, and customer service. The cost of service model,
  2. sponsored by PNM witness Sanders, functionalizes PNM's non-fuel revenue

5 requirement by separating the costs into different functional categories (i.e.,

  1. production, storage, transmission, distribution, and customer service) in accordance
  2. with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") Uniform System of
  3. Accounts. The COSTTM Model imports PNM witness Sanders' cost of service
  4. model with FERC-based functionalization, but in some cases PNM's Pricing
  5. department may determine that the way in which PNM uses its system justifies a
  6. departure from FERC functionalization methodologies for rate design purposes.
  7. For example, I describe below why PNM has determined it is appropriate to
  8. functionalize ESAs and Company-owned BESSs on PNM's system consistent with
  9. how PNM intends to utilize those storage facilities.

15

16

The second step, classification, further divides functionalized costs into:

17

• Demand-related categories (i.e., costs associated with being able to serve

18

customers at the system peaks, class peaks, or high-risk peaks on the

19

system);

20

• Energy-related categories (i.e., costs that vary volumetrically with the

21

amount of energy used by customers); and

5

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

ABRAHAM CASAS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

1

• Customer-related categories (i.e., costs that are associated with the number

2

of customers served).

  1. The classification allocators PNM uses to assign items of plant and expenses are
  2. listed out in Rule 530 Schedule M-2, and are also listed out within the COSTTM
  3. Model (PNM Exhibit AC-2), in the "Func_Factors" tab.

6

  1. The final step is allocation or class allocation. Functionalized and classified costs
  2. are allocated to customer classes based upon criteria that reflect each class's
  3. responsibility for the cost (i.e., cost causation). The class allocation factors and
  4. ratios used are shown in the COSTTM Model (PNM Exhibit AC-2) and in Rule 530
  5. Schedule M-1.

12

  1. The COSTTM Model is being provided electronically so that intervenors may
  2. modify the data to assess PNM's recommendations. To assist the Commission and
  3. the parties participating in this proceeding in understanding and utilizing the
  4. COSTTM Model, PNM has provided a COSTTM Model User Manual that fully
  5. explains how the model operates, as well as how interested parties may make
  6. modifications to the COSTTM Model. The COSTTM Model User Manual is included
  7. in my testimony as PNM Exhibit AC-3.

20

6

