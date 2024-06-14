BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL
ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE )
Case No. 24-00089-UT
NOTICE NO. 625
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
MEXICO,
Applicant
DIRECT TESTIMONY
OF
ADRIEN M. MCKENZIE, CFA
June 14, 2024
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
INDEX TO THE DIRECT TESTIMONY OF ADRIEN M. MCKENZIE, CFA
WITNESS FOR
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO
B.
Outcome of Case No. 22-00270-UT
C.
Application of Multiple Approaches
D.
Capital Structure
E.
Conclusions and Recommendations
III.
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSES
A.
Public Service Company of New Mexico
B.
Economic and Financial Market Trends
IV.
COMPARABLE RISK PROXY GROUP
A.
Determination of the Proxy Group
B.
Relative Risks of the Utility Group and PNM
V.
CAPITAL MARKET ESTIMATES AND ANALYSES
A.
Economic Principles Underlying the Cost of Equity
53
B.
Discounted Cash Flow Analysis
C.
Capital Asset Pricing Model
D.
Empirical Capital Asset Pricing Model (ECAPM)
E.
74
F.
Expected Earnings Approach
VI.
NON-UTILITY BENCHMARK
81
PNM Exhibit AMM - 1
Statement of Qualifications
PNM Exhibit AMM - 2
Alphabetical Listing of Acronyms Used in This Testimony
PNM Exhibit AMM - 3
Summary of Results
PNM Exhibit AMM - 4
Regulatory Mechanisms
PNM Exhibit AMM - 5
DCF Model - Utility Group
PNM Exhibit AMM - 6
br + sv Growth Rate
PNM Exhibit AMM - 7
CAPM
PNM Exhibit AMM - 8
Empirical CAPM
PNM Exhibit AMM - 9
Risk Premium
PNM Exhibit AMM - 10
Expected Earnings
PNM Exhibit AMM - 11
DCF Model - Non-Utility Group
PNM Exhibit AMM - 12
Capital Structure
SELF AFFIRMATION
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ADRIEN M. MCKENZIE, CFA
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE
- Q. Please state your name, position, and business address.
- A. My name is Adrien M. McKenzie. I am President of FINCAP, Inc., a firm providing
- financial, economic, and policy consulting services to business and government.
- My business address is 3907 Red River, Austin, Texas, 78751. A description of my
- position and background is included in PNM Exhibit AMM-1. The exhibit also
- includes a list of cases in which I have provided testimony.
- Q. On whose behalf are you testifying in this proceeding?
- A. My testimony is on behalf of PNM (a complete list of acronyms is provided in PNM
- Exhibit AMM-2).
11
12 A. Overview
- Q. What is the purpose of your direct testimony in this case?
- A. The purpose of my testimony is to present to the NMPRC my independent
- evaluation of the fair return on equity or "ROE" for PNM. As reflected in the
- testimony of PNM witness Monroy, the Company is requesting an ROE of 10.45%.
- Based on the results of my analyses, it is my conclusion that the current authorized
- ROE of 9.26% is well below the cost of equity required under current capital market
- conditions and the Company's requested ROE is both reasonable and conservative.
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ADRIEN M. MCKENZIE, CFA
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- I also examine the reasonableness of the Company's capital structure, considering
- both the specific risks faced by the Company and other industry guidelines. Based
- on this examination, I conclude that the Company's Test Period capital structure of
- 52.5% equity, 47.26% debt and 0.24% preferred stock is reasonable considering
- industry benchmarks and the importance of maintaining PNM's financial strength
- to meet the capital requirements of its customers.
- Q. What information and materials do you rely on to support the opinions and
- conclusions contained in your testimony.
- A. To prepare my testimony, I use information from a variety of sources that would
- normally be relied upon by a person in my expert capacity. In connection with the
- present filing, I consider and rely upon discussions with PNM management,
- publicly available financial reports, and prior regulatory filings relating to PNM. I
- also review information relating generally to current capital market conditions and
- specifically to investor perceptions, requirements, and expectations for PNM's
- electric utility operations. These sources, coupled with my experience in the fields
- of finance and utility regulation, have given me a working knowledge of the issues
- relevant to investors' required return for PNM, and they form the basis of my
- analyses and conclusions.
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ADRIEN M. MCKENZIE, CFA
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Q. How is your testimony organized?
- A. First, I summarize my conclusions and recommendations regarding a fair ROE for
- PNM and the reasonableness of the Company's proposed capital structure. My
- ROE analysis gives special attention to the importance of a regulated electric
- utility's financial strength and other risk factors. I also summarize the investment
- community's reaction to the NMPRC's findings in Case No. 22-00270-UT.
- My analysis briefly provides an overview of PNM's operations and finances and
- discusses current conditions in the capital markets and their implications in
- evaluating a fair and reasonable ROE for the Company. Next, I explain the
- development of the comparable risk proxy group of electric utilities used as the
- basis for my quantitative analyses, including the implications of the Company's
- specific risks.
- With this as a background, I discuss the fundamental economic principle that
- investors are risk adverse, and the five well-accepted quantitative analyses I use to
- estimate the current cost of equity for the proxy group of electric utilities. These
- are the DCF model, the CAPM, the ECAPM, an equity risk premium approach
- based on allowed equity returns, and reference to expected earned rates of return
- for electric utilities, which are all methods that are commonly relied on in
- regulatory proceedings.
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ADRIEN M. MCKENZIE, CFA
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
Finally, consistent with the fact that utilities must compete for capital with firms
outside their own industry, I corroborate my utility quantitative analyses by
- applying the DCF model to the "Non-Utility Group," which is a group of low-risk
- firms in the competitive sector. While this analysis was not relied on to arrive at
- my recommended ROE range of reasonableness, it is a meaningful benchmark to
- ensure that the end-result is fair.
- B. Summary and Conclusions
- Q. What is your conclusion regarding the 10.45% ROE requested by PNM in this
- proceeding?
- A. I apply the discounted cash flow ("DCF"), Capital Asset Pricing Model ("CAPM"),
- Empirical CAPM ("ECAPM"), risk premium, and expected earnings analyses to a
- proxy group of electric utilities, with the results summarized on PNM Exhibit
- AMM-3.As shown there, based on the results of my analysis, I conclude that the
- cost of equity falls in the range of 10.3% to 11.3%. As reflected in the testimony
- of Company witness Monroy, PNM is requesting an ROE of 10.45%, which is
- below the 10.8% midpoint of my recommended range. Considering capital market
- expectations and the economic requirements necessary to maintain financial
19 integrity and support additional capital investment, even under adverse
- circumstances, it is my opinion that 10.45% understates investors' required return
- for the Company. PNM's requested ROE represents a reasonable compromise
- between balancing the impact on rates for customers and the need to provide the
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ADRIEN M. MCKENZIE, CFA
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Company with the opportunity to earn a return that is adequate to compensate
- investors, while maintaining the Company's financial integrity and ability to attract
- capital on reasonable terms.
II.
RETURN ON EQUITY FOR PNM
- Q. What is the purpose of this section?
- A. This section presents my conclusions regarding the reasonableness of the 10.45%
8 ROE requested by PNM. I also describe the relationship between ROE,
- preservation of a utility's financial integrity, the ability to attract capital, and the
- issue of regulatory precedent. In addition, I address the importance of considering
- multiple methods when estimating the ROE. Finally, this section references the
- capital structure of 52.50% common equity, 47.26% long-term debt and 0.24%
- preferred equity proposed by the Company and confirms its reasonableness.
- A. Importance of Financial Strength
- Q. What is the role of the ROE in setting a utility's rates?
- A. The ROE is the cost of attracting and retaining common equity investment in the
- utility's physical plant and assets. This investment is necessary to finance the asset
- base needed to provide reliable utility service. Investors commit capital only if they
- expect to earn a return on their investment commensurate with returns available
- from alternative investments with comparable risks.
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ADRIEN M. MCKENZIE, CFA
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Moreover, a just and reasonable ROE is integral in meeting sound regulatory
- economics and the standards set forth by the U.S. Supreme Court.
- Q. What is the background for the just and reasonable ROE standards?
- A. The Bluefield case set the standard against which just and reasonable rates are
- measured:
- The Hope case expanded on the guidelines as to a reasonable ROE, reemphasizing
- its findings in Bluefield and establishing that the rate-setting process must produce
- an end-result that allows the utility a reasonable opportunity to cover its capital
- costs. The Hope Court stated:
- Bluefield Water Works & Improvement Co. v. Pub. Serv. Comm'n, 262 U.S. 679 (1923) ("Bluefield").
- Fed. Power Comm'n v. Hope Natural Gas Co., 320 U.S. 591 (1944) ("Hope").
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ADRIEN M. MCKENZIE, CFA
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- In summary, the Supreme Court's findings in Hope and Bluefield established that a
- just and reasonable ROE must be sufficient to 1) fairly compensate the utility's
- investors, 2) enable the utility to offer a return adequate to attract new capital on
- reasonable terms, and 3) maintain the utility's financial integrity. These standards
- should allow the utility to fulfill its obligation to provide reliable service while
6 meeting the needs of customers through necessary system replacement and
- expansion, but the Supreme Court's requirements can only be met if the utility has
- a reasonable opportunity to actually earn its allowed ROE.
- Q. Do these regulatory principles require the NMPRC to apply a specific
- methodology for setting an allowed ROE?
- A. No. The Hope and Bluefield decisions did not establish a particular method to be
- followed in fixing rates.3 Rather, these and subsequent cases enshrined the
- importance of an end-result that meets the opportunity cost standard of finance.
- Under this doctrine, the required return is established by investors in the capital
- markets based on expected returns available from comparable risk investments.
- Coupled with modern financial theory, which has led to the development of formal
- risk-returnmodels (e.g., DCF and CAPM), practical application of the Bluefield
- and Hope standards involves the independent, case-by-case consideration of capital
- market data in order to evaluate an ROE that will produce a balanced and fair end
- result for investors and customers.
3 Id. at 602 (finding, "the Commission was not bound to the use of any single formula or combination of formulae in determining rates." and, "[i]t is not theory but the impact of the rate order which counts.")
