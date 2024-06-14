BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
)
OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL
)
ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE )
NOTICE NO. 625
)
Case No. 24-00089-UT
)
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO,
)
)
Applicant
)
)
DIRECT TESTIMONY
OF
ANGELA L. PINO
June 14, 2024
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
INDEX TO THE DIRECT TESTIMONY OF ANGELA L. PINO
WITNESS FOR
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO
A. PNM Wholesale Power Marketing Plan ("WPM Plan")
9
B. Business Unit Group Incentive Plan ("GIP")
12
C. Annual Incentive Plan ("AIP")
15
D. PNMR Excluded Incentive Compensation Plans from this Rate Request 18
VI.
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
19
VII.
PNMR EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
20
A. PNM Medical and Dental Benefits
22
B. Post-Retirement Benefits Other Than Pensions
24
VIII.
CONCLUSIONS
...................................................................................................
26
PNM Exhibit ALP - 1
Statement of Qualifications
PNM Exhibit ALP - 2
AIP and GIP scorecards
SELF AFFIRMATION
i
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ANGELA L. PINO
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
I.
INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE
2
- Q. Please state your name, position, and business address.
- A. My name is Angela L. Pino. I am Director of Total Rewards for PNMR Services
- Company, the service company for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR") and its
- subsidiaries. A description of my position and background is included in PNM
- Exhibit ALP-1. The exhibit also includes a list of cases in which I have provided
- testimony before the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission ("Commission"
- or "NMPRC"). I am testifying on behalf of Public Service Company of New
- Mexico ("PNM" or "Company"). My business address is 414 Silver Ave. SW,
- Albuquerque, NM 87102.
12
- Q. What is the purpose of your direct testimony in this case?
- A. The purpose of my testimony is to detail PNMR's compensation and benefits
- philosophy, along with the basis for determining the compensation and benefits
- program. This philosophy is applied across all of PNMR's subsidiaries including
- PNM. Additionally, I discuss how customers benefit from the compensation and
18 benefits earned by employees. PNMR uses benchmarking to determine
- compensation and benefits offerings that align with industry practices. I detail what
- benchmarking is and how PNMR utilizes objective third-party data to determine
- employee compensation.
22
1
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ANGELA L. PINO
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Further, I describe and support the employee compensation and benefits for which
- PNM seeks cost recovery in this case, including certain incentive plans, employee
- base salaries, and PNM's employee benefits package for union and non-union
- employees. I also identify incentive compensation plans for which we are not
- seeking rate recovery. Lastly, I confirm PNM's cost savings efforts as required in
- Case No. 2529 relating to Post Retirement Benefits Other than Pensions ("PBOP").
8 II. COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS PHILOSOPHY AND POLICY
9
- Q. What is the PNMR's "Total Rewards" approach to compensation and
- benefits?
- A. "Total Rewards" is the combination of all remuneration offered to all employees,
- including base pay, incentive pay for non-union employees, time off, healthcare,
- and retirement benefits. A market-based Total Rewards program allows the
- Company to attract qualified employees who may otherwise seek employment at
16
other organizations.
The program also allows the Company to retain its
17
experienced workforce, reducing the cost and time it takes to recruit and train new
18
employees. Further,
having a strong Total Rewards program, especially
- encompassing incentive compensation, will motivate employees, supporting
- customer service, safety, and reliability.
21
2
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ANGELA L. PINO
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Q. Why is it important for PNM to maintain a qualified and trained workforce?
- A. Attracting and retaining well-qualified employees with expertise in their fields
- allows the Company to focus on achieving a high level of safe and reliable service
4 for our customers. Reducing employee turnover results in our employees
- developing expertise in their jobs and cuts down on the cost and amount of time
- needed to recruit, hire, and train new employees to fill vacancies.
7
- Q. What are the principles of PNMR's compensation philosophy?
- A. The PNMR compensation philosophy, which encompasses PNM, is designed in
- accordance with the following principles:
- 1. Externally competitive
- 2. Strategically aligned with business objectives
- 3. Internally equitable
- 4. Personally motivating
- 5. Cost-effective
- 6. Legally compliant
17
18 III. BASE SALARY AND ANNUAL SALARY ADJUSTMENTS
19
20 Q. What are the components of employee salary?
21 A. Employee salary is broken into two key areas: base salary and incentive
- compensation. I discuss incentive compensation in Section V below.
3
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ANGELA L. PINO
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Q. What is base salary?
- A. Base salary is the fixed pay paid to each employee. It is earned by performing the
- functions of the job, which are identified by job descriptions.
4
- Q. How are Non-Union employees awarded annual salary increases?
- A. Non-Union employees receive annual merit-based increases. Merit increases are
- based on the employee's performance and are budgeted based on benchmarking.
- Merit increases averaged 3.5% in 2022 and increased to 4% in 2023 and 2024.
- Based on the 2023 WTW Salary Budget Survey and the 2023 World at Work Salary
- Budget Survey, PNM has projected a merit increase pool of 4% in 2025 and 2026.
- Q. How are salaries adjusted for Union employees?
- A. Union employees receive annual salary adjustments in accordance with the
- Collective Bargaining Agreement. Per the terms of the Collective Bargaining
- Agreement, Union employees received a 7% adjustment in 2023 and 5% in 2024
- and 2025.
17
- Q. Why are annual salary adjustments necessary?
- A. Annual salary adjustments are necessary in order to stay market-competitive and to
- attract and retain top talent.
21
4
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ANGELA L. PINO
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
IV.
BENCHMARKING OF EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS
2
- Q. What is compensation benchmarking?
- A. Benchmarking is a process that PNMR uses to gather factual data related to
- employee compensation and benefits to determine where it stands compared to
- other companies in our industry for specific job duties and skills. Highly-qualified,
- independent, third-party vendors solicit, compile and prepare survey data that
8 provides quantifiable and objective compensation data points. Factors that
- generally influence compensation benchmarking can include the level of job
- responsibility, industry type, company size (e.g., revenues between $1.0 billion and
- $3.0 billion), and geographical area (e.g., local market, regional market or national
- market).
13
- Q. Why is benchmarking important?
- A. Benchmarking is essential to assess the alignment of PNMR's compensation
- program with the relevant market. Being market-competitive allows PNM to hire
- and retain highly qualified employees who may otherwise choose employment at
- other organizations.
19
- Q. What sources does the Company use to obtain benchmarked data?
- A. Benchmarking is performed by qualified, third-party vendors and is based on
- survey participation that is purchased by PNMR from WTW, formerly Willis
- Towers Watson plc, and AON, PLC ("AON"). These third-party survey vendors
5
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ANGELA L. PINO
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- are highly-qualified and recognized experts in their fields. WTW is a leading global
- professional company that, as an independent, third-party firm, conducts regional,
- national and industry surveys and provides consulting and other services in the
- areas of benefits, talent management, rewards and risk and capital management.
- AON is among the world's top global human capital and management consulting
- firms and also provides human capital and management consulting services,
- including compensation survey data. Both of these vendors conduct surveys of
8 other participating companies on an annual basis to gather confidential
- compensation information.
11 Q. How often is compensation benchmarking conducted?
12 A. Benchmarking is done on an annual basis, which follows best practices.
- Additionally, benchmarking may be performed outside of the annual review when
- any new roles are being created or an existing job has undergone significant
- changes.
16
- Q. What is PNMR's benchmarking process for employee compensation and
- benefits?
19 A. PNMR determines whether survey data are available for the particular job
- classification or classifications being evaluated. If survey data are available, the
- data are used to benchmark a particular job classification or group of job
- classifications. The appropriate market data are identified by assessing the market
6
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ANGELA L. PINO
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
in which PNM competes for talent. The appropriate markets may be different for
2
each job classification. By assessing the appropriate market for each job
- classification, a determination is made whether to use utility and/or general industry
- survey data and whether to use local, regional or national survey data. Due to an
- increase in companies offering remote work, PNM is now competing nationally for
- talent. The job classification is matched to applicable survey data.
7
- Compensation survey data typically provide a range of compensation, which is
- generally presented in percentile format. PNM's compensation philosophy is to
- utilize the market median (or 50th percentile) when benchmarking. If survey data
- are not available for a job classification or group of job classifications, the job(s)
- are slotted into a pay grade with other jobs that have a similar scope or similar
- characteristics.
14
- Q. Does Benchmarking ensure competitive compensation?
- A. Yes. Benchmarking is necessary to ensure that PNMR and its subsidiaries are not
- only compensating employees competitively, but that the compensation is
- reasonable.
19
7
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
ANGELA L. PINO
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
V.
PNMR INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS
2
- Q. What is incentive compensation?
- A. Incentive compensation is variable and is based on performance factors, both at the
- Company and at the employee level. Incentive compensation is not guaranteed pay;
- it is "at risk" in that performance metrics must be met or exceeded before it is paid
- to employees.
8
- Q. Are PNM's incentive compensation plans consistent with industry practice?
- A. Yes. Incentive compensation plans are a prominent component of total rewards
- plans throughout the electric industry. Incentive compensation plans are intended
- to incentivize employees to meet or exceed specific performance metrics. Incentive
- compensation is a common component of many organizations' total rewards
- program. Incentive compensation undergoes the same benchmarking process as
- described above. Being that incentive compensation is a common component of
- any total rewards program, it furthers allows the Company to be market competitive
- to attract and retain employees.
18
- Q. How does incentive compensation benefit customers?
- A. Incentive compensation plan metrics are customer-focused in that they measure
- things which benefit PNM customers in some way, such as increased safety,
- reliability, or improved customer service. Specific goals include J.D. Power ratings
- (customer service), PRC complaints (customer service), potential and high-energy
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 21:41:05 UTC.