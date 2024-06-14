DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

ANGELA L. PINO

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

are highly-qualified and recognized experts in their fields. WTW is a leading global professional company that, as an independent, third-party firm, conducts regional, national and industry surveys and provides consulting and other services in the areas of benefits, talent management, rewards and risk and capital management. AON is among the world's top global human capital and management consulting firms and also provides human capital and management consulting services, including compensation survey data. Both of these vendors conduct surveys of

8 other participating companies on an annual basis to gather confidential

compensation information.

11 Q. How often is compensation benchmarking conducted?

12 A. Benchmarking is done on an annual basis, which follows best practices.

Additionally, benchmarking may be performed outside of the annual review when any new roles are being created or an existing job has undergone significant changes.

16

Q. What is PNMR's benchmarking process for employee compensation and benefits?

19 A. PNMR determines whether survey data are available for the particular job