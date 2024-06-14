BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
)
OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL
)
ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE )
NOTICE NO. 625
)
Case No. 24-00089-UT
)
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO,
)
)
Applicant
)
)
DIRECT TESTIMONY
OF
HEIDI M. PITTS Ph.D.
June 14, 2024
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
INDEX TO THE DIRECT TESTIMONY OF HEIDI M. PITTS, Ph.D.
WITNESS FOR
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO
III.
PNM'S RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER CLASS
4
IV.
PNM'S GUIDING PRINCIPLES FOR RATE DESIGN IN THIS CASE
17
V.
PROPOSED RATES BY RATE SCHEDULE
23
VI.
COMMUNITY SOLAR
62
VII.
UPDATE ON TOD PILOT IMPLEMENTATION
66
VIII.
BILL IMPACTS, RATE INCREASE BY PHASES, CUSTOMER
DEMOGRAPHICS AND ENERGY USAGE PATTERNS
68
IX.
BILL IMPACTS
...................................................................................................
69
X.
CONCLUSION
72
PNM Exhibit HMP - 1
Statement of Qualifications
PNM Exhibit HMP - 2
Rate Design Model
PNM Exhibit HMP - 3
Derivation of Rider No. 23 ESA Factor Used in Bill
Impacts
PNM Exhibit HMP - 4
Rider 8 - IIPR Discount and Cost Recovery Allocation
PNM Exhibit HMP - 5
Redlined Tariffs
PNM Exhibit HMP - 6
Rate 20 - Streetlighting Rate Design Workpapers
PNM Exhibit HMP - 7
Rate 16 - Special Charges Workpapers
PNM Exhibit HMP - 8
Rider No. 23 - Redlined Tariff Changes
PNM Exhibit HMP - 9
Rider No. 56 - Proposed Tariff
PNM Exhibit HMP - 10
Bill Impact Comparison Test Period Rates and ESA Factor
PNM Exhibit HMP - 11
Bill Impact Comparison Phase 1 Rates and ESA Factor
PNM Exhibit HMP - 12
Bill Impact Comparison Phase 2 Rates and 2026
Annualized ESA Factor
SELF AFFIRMATION
i
ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION
DESCRIPTION
General Abbreviations
2022 Rate Case
Case No. 22-00270-UT
Commission or NMPRC
New Mexico Public Regulation Commission
PNM or Company
Public Service Company of New Mexico
COSTTM Model
PNM's Cost of Service Tool Model
ESA
Energy Storage Agreement
TOD
Time-of-Day pilot rate approved in Case
No. 22 00270-UT
TOU
Time-of-Use
IIPR
Incremental Interruptible Power Rate (Rider
No. 8)
kW
Kilowatt
kWh
Kilowatt Hour
kVAR
Reactive kilovolt ampere
LED
Light Emitting Diode
PRAC
Pricing Advisory Committee
RDM
Rate Design Model
WHEV
Whole House Electric Vehicle
EV
Electric Vehicle
Abbreviations of Rate Schedules
Residential 1A
Rate Schedule 1A - Residential Service
Residential 1B
Rate Schedule 1B - Residential Service
Time-of-Use
i
ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION
DESCRIPTION
Small Power 2A
Rate Schedule 2A - Small Power Service,
which is available for commercial, business,
professional, small industrial loads, and
shared residential wells.
Small Power TOU
Rate Scheduled 2B - Small Power Service
Time-of-Use.
General Power 3B
Rate Schedule 3B - General Power Service -
Time-of-Use is available to all customers
who use the Company's standard service for
general power, lighting, and/or water and
sewage pumping services.
General Power 3C
Rate Schedule 3C - General Power Service
(Low Load Factor) - Time-of-Use
General Power 3D
Rate Schedule 3D - General Power Service
- Time-of-Use service is available to
municipalities and counties who use the
Company's standard service for general
power, lighting, and/or water and sewage
pumping services.
General Power 3E
Rate Schedule 3E - General Power Service
(Low Load Factor) is available to
municipalities and counties who use the
Company's standard service for general
power, lighting, and/or water and sewage
pumping services.
Commercial Charging Station 3F
Rate Schedule 3F - Non-Residential
Charging Station - Pilot is available to
metered electric usage by non-residential
electric vehicle charging stations.
Large Power 4B
Rate Schedule 4B - Large Power Service -
Time-of-Use is available to all customers
who use the Company's standard service for
large power with a minimum demand of 500
kW.
ii
ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION
DESCRIPTION
Large Service 5B
Rate Schedule 5B - Large Service >= 8,000
kW Minimum is available to retail
customers who have minimum demand of
8,000 kW and take service directly from
PNM's transmission system at 115 kV or the
Company's primary distribution voltage of
69kV, 46kV or 34.5kV.
Private Lighting 6
Rate Schedule 6 - Private Area Lighting
Service is provided to private area lighting
under agreement for lights installed before
February 23, 1991.
Irrigation 10A
Rate Schedule 10A - Irrigation Service is
available only for irrigation pumping
installations of not less than 5 HP and where
service is used to irrigate three or more acres
of land used principally for agricultural
purposes.
Irrigation TOU 10B
Rate Schedule 10B - Irrigation Service
Time-of-Use.
Water and Sewage 11B
Rate Schedule 11B - Water and Sewage
Pumping Service - Time-of-Use is available
to all municipal and private corporations for
municipal water and sewage pumping
purposes where the combined load is greater
than 2,500 kW.
Universities 15B
Rate Schedule 15B - Large Service for
Public Universities >= 8,000 kW is available
to public university, with a minimum contract
demand of 8,000 kW, operates customer-
owned generation, requests full requirements
service from the Company commensurate
with the customer's normal electric service
requirements, and takes service directly from
PNM's transmission system at 115 kV.
iii
ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION
DESCRIPTION
Streetlighting 20
Rate Schedule 20 - Integrated System
Streetlighting and Floodlighting Service is
available to any municipal corporation or
other political subdivisions within the State
of New Mexico.
Manufacturing 30B
Rate Schedule 30B - Large Service for
Manufacturing >= 30,000 kW is available to
any manufacturing customer who has
minimum demand of 30,000 kW and load
factor of at least 80% and takes service at
PNM's primary distribution voltage.
Station Power 33B
Rate Schedule 33B - Large Service for
Station Power - Time-of-Use is available
only to electric generation station customers
who require a minimum demand for electric
service of no less than 500 kW per month.
Large Power 35B
Rate Schedule 35B - Large Power Service
>= 3,000 kW Time-of-Use is available to
customer who has a minimum demand of
3,000 kW but less than 30,000 kW, a load
factor of at least 75%, and takes service
directly from a Company-owned substation.
Special Charges 16
Rate Schedule 16 - Special Charges are
Miscellaneous charges for PNM's
performance of services not covered under
typical electric service tariffs.
iv
ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION
DESCRIPTION
Rate Schedule 36B
Rate Schedule 36B - Special Service Rate -
Renewable Energy Resources is a special
service rate that combined with the Green
Energy Rider (Rider No. 47) and the
Production Cost Allocation Rider (Rider No.
49) are available to eligible customers who
wish to have the Company acquire
renewable energy resources in an amount
equal to some or all of the customer's
electric utility service requirements and who
enter into a Special Service Contract
approved by the Commission.
FPPCAC
Rider No. 23 - Fuel and Purchased Power
Cost Adjustment Clause
IIPR
Rider No. 8 - Incremental Interruptible
Power Rate
Rider No. 16
Energy Efficiency
Rider No. 36
Renewable Energy Rider
Rider No. 53
Transportation Electrification
Rider No. 51
Energy Transition Charge
Rider No. 59
Palo Verde Credit
Rider No. 58
Grid Modernization
Rider No. 55
San Juan ETA Settlement Credit
v
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
HEIDI M. PITTS Ph.D.
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
I. INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE
2
- Q. Please state your name, position, and business address.
- A. My name is Heidi M. Pitts, Ph.D. I am a Lead Pricing Analyst for Public Service
- Company of New Mexico ("PNM" or "Company"). My business address is 414
- Silver SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. A description of my position and background
- is included in PNM Exhibit HMP-1. The exhibit also includes a list of cases in
8 which I have provided testimony at the New Mexico Public Regulation
- Commission ("Commission" or "NMPRC"). I am testifying on behalf of PNM.
- Q. What is the purpose of your direct testimony in this case?
- A. The purpose of my testimony is to:
13
1.
Discuss rate design generally, as well as the Rate Design Model, including
14
its additional functionality, and how it is used to determine rates to be
15
charged to customers;
16
2.
Discuss PNM's Residential customer class and its energy usage
17
characteristics as it relates to rate design;
18
3.
Discuss PNM's primary guiding principle of alignment of cost recovery and
19
cost causation in designing rates and how the reduction of intraclass and
20
interclass rate subsidies is a benefit;
21
4.
Describe proposed rate components and explain considerations in setting
22
rates by rate schedule;
23
5.
Provide an update on implementation of the Time-of-Day ("TOD") Pilot;
1
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
HEIDI M. PITTS Ph.D.
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
6.
Sponsor a revised Rider No. 23 - Fuel and Purchased Power Cost
2
Adjustment Clause ("FPPCAC") to facilitate recovery of Energy Storage
3
Agreement ("ESA") costs in the FPPCAC.
4
7.
Update proposed Rider No. 56, the Community Solar Rider, to modify the
5
Community Solar Bill Credit and provide a revised amount for the three
6
percent subsidy cap-both updated as a result of PNM's proposed non-fuel
7
revenue requirement; and
8
8.
Explain and show customer bill impacts.
9
- Q. Are you sponsoring any Rule 530 Schedules?
- A. Yes. I sponsor Rule 530 Schedules O-1 through O-4, and P-5, which are:
12
1.
O-1 Total revenue requirements by rate classification;
13
2.
O-2 Proof of revenue analysis;
14
3.
O-3 Comparison of rates for service under present and proposed schedules;
15
4.
O-4 Explanation of proposed changes to existing rate schedules; and
16
5.
P-5 Retail customer information.
17
I also co-sponsor Rule 530 Schedule N-1 with PNM witness Casas.
18
19
II.
PNM'S RATE DESIGN MODEL
20
21 Q. Please describe how PNM designs its rates.
22 A. Rate design is a flexible, iterative process that represents the final step in
23 developing rates from the Company's non-fuel revenue requirement. Rate design
2
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
HEIDI M. PITTS Ph.D.
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- is not based on a strict formula. PNM develops rate components holistically,
- looking at the appropriate price signals for each rate component in the context of
- the progress towards cost-based rates for each customer class, while also mitigating
- rate shock for certain customer classes. While it is important that each rate
- component recover the cost of service for that function, rate stability and bill
- impacts must be considered as well. The Rate Design Model, which I sponsor and
- which is attached as PNM Exhibit HMP-2, is an important tool in this process.
8
- Q. Please provide a high-level description of the Rate Design Model.
- A. The Rate Design Model, also called the RDM, used in this filing is the same one
- that was used in the most recent rate case (Case No. 22-00270-UT, the "2022 Rate
- Case"), but with additional functionality. The addition of Scenario Analysis
- functionality to the RDM will aid Staff and intervenors in this case in proposing
- their desired changes.
15
- Q. Please summarize the functions of the RDM.
- A. The RDM takes the functionalized non-fuel revenue requirement by customer class,
- which is the output from the COSTTM Model, sponsored by PNM witness Casas,
- and unbundles that output into rate schedules. After the output from the COSTTM
- Model is unbundled, the decision-making of the rate design process becomes
- central. As discussed by PNM witness Chan, PNM applies banding to the proposed
- non-fuelrevenue requirement at the full cost of service, which results in the banded
3
