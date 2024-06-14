BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION

)

OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW

)

MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL

)

ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE )

NOTICE NO. 625

)

Case No. 24-00089-UT

)

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW

)

MEXICO,

)

)

Applicant

)

)

DIRECT TESTIMONY

OF

HEIDI M. PITTS Ph.D.

June 14, 2024

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

INDEX TO THE DIRECT TESTIMONY OF HEIDI M. PITTS, Ph.D.

WITNESS FOR

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

I.

INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE

1

II.

PNM'S RATE DESIGN MODEL

2

III.

PNM'S RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER CLASS

4

IV.

PNM'S GUIDING PRINCIPLES FOR RATE DESIGN IN THIS CASE

17

V.

PROPOSED RATES BY RATE SCHEDULE

23

VI.

COMMUNITY SOLAR

62

VII.

UPDATE ON TOD PILOT IMPLEMENTATION

66

VIII.

BILL IMPACTS, RATE INCREASE BY PHASES, CUSTOMER

DEMOGRAPHICS AND ENERGY USAGE PATTERNS

68

IX.

BILL IMPACTS

...................................................................................................

69

X.

CONCLUSION

72

PNM Exhibit HMP - 1

Statement of Qualifications

PNM Exhibit HMP - 2

Rate Design Model

PNM Exhibit HMP - 3

Derivation of Rider No. 23 ESA Factor Used in Bill

Impacts

PNM Exhibit HMP - 4

Rider 8 - IIPR Discount and Cost Recovery Allocation

PNM Exhibit HMP - 5

Redlined Tariffs

PNM Exhibit HMP - 6

Rate 20 - Streetlighting Rate Design Workpapers

PNM Exhibit HMP - 7

Rate 16 - Special Charges Workpapers

PNM Exhibit HMP - 8

Rider No. 23 - Redlined Tariff Changes

PNM Exhibit HMP - 9

Rider No. 56 - Proposed Tariff

PNM Exhibit HMP - 10

Bill Impact Comparison Test Period Rates and ESA Factor

PNM Exhibit HMP - 11

Bill Impact Comparison Phase 1 Rates and ESA Factor

PNM Exhibit HMP - 12

Bill Impact Comparison Phase 2 Rates and 2026

Annualized ESA Factor

SELF AFFIRMATION

i

ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION

DESCRIPTION

General Abbreviations

2022 Rate Case

Case No. 22-00270-UT

Commission or NMPRC

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission

PNM or Company

Public Service Company of New Mexico

COSTTM Model

PNM's Cost of Service Tool Model

ESA

Energy Storage Agreement

TOD

Time-of-Day pilot rate approved in Case

No. 22 00270-UT

TOU

Time-of-Use

IIPR

Incremental Interruptible Power Rate (Rider

No. 8)

kW

Kilowatt

kWh

Kilowatt Hour

kVAR

Reactive kilovolt ampere

LED

Light Emitting Diode

PRAC

Pricing Advisory Committee

RDM

Rate Design Model

WHEV

Whole House Electric Vehicle

EV

Electric Vehicle

Abbreviations of Rate Schedules

Residential 1A

Rate Schedule 1A - Residential Service

Residential 1B

Rate Schedule 1B - Residential Service

Time-of-Use

i

ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION

DESCRIPTION

Small Power 2A

Rate Schedule 2A - Small Power Service,

which is available for commercial, business,

professional, small industrial loads, and

shared residential wells.

Small Power TOU

Rate Scheduled 2B - Small Power Service

Time-of-Use.

General Power 3B

Rate Schedule 3B - General Power Service -

Time-of-Use is available to all customers

who use the Company's standard service for

general power, lighting, and/or water and

sewage pumping services.

General Power 3C

Rate Schedule 3C - General Power Service

(Low Load Factor) - Time-of-Use

General Power 3D

Rate Schedule 3D - General Power Service

- Time-of-Use service is available to

municipalities and counties who use the

Company's standard service for general

power, lighting, and/or water and sewage

pumping services.

General Power 3E

Rate Schedule 3E - General Power Service

(Low Load Factor) is available to

municipalities and counties who use the

Company's standard service for general

power, lighting, and/or water and sewage

pumping services.

Commercial Charging Station 3F

Rate Schedule 3F - Non-Residential

Charging Station - Pilot is available to

metered electric usage by non-residential

electric vehicle charging stations.

Large Power 4B

Rate Schedule 4B - Large Power Service -

Time-of-Use is available to all customers

who use the Company's standard service for

large power with a minimum demand of 500

kW.

ii

ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION

DESCRIPTION

Large Service 5B

Rate Schedule 5B - Large Service >= 8,000

kW Minimum is available to retail

customers who have minimum demand of

8,000 kW and take service directly from

PNM's transmission system at 115 kV or the

Company's primary distribution voltage of

69kV, 46kV or 34.5kV.

Private Lighting 6

Rate Schedule 6 - Private Area Lighting

Service is provided to private area lighting

under agreement for lights installed before

February 23, 1991.

Irrigation 10A

Rate Schedule 10A - Irrigation Service is

available only for irrigation pumping

installations of not less than 5 HP and where

service is used to irrigate three or more acres

of land used principally for agricultural

purposes.

Irrigation TOU 10B

Rate Schedule 10B - Irrigation Service

Time-of-Use.

Water and Sewage 11B

Rate Schedule 11B - Water and Sewage

Pumping Service - Time-of-Use is available

to all municipal and private corporations for

municipal water and sewage pumping

purposes where the combined load is greater

than 2,500 kW.

Universities 15B

Rate Schedule 15B - Large Service for

Public Universities >= 8,000 kW is available

to public university, with a minimum contract

demand of 8,000 kW, operates customer-

owned generation, requests full requirements

service from the Company commensurate

with the customer's normal electric service

requirements, and takes service directly from

PNM's transmission system at 115 kV.

iii

ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION

DESCRIPTION

Streetlighting 20

Rate Schedule 20 - Integrated System

Streetlighting and Floodlighting Service is

available to any municipal corporation or

other political subdivisions within the State

of New Mexico.

Manufacturing 30B

Rate Schedule 30B - Large Service for

Manufacturing >= 30,000 kW is available to

any manufacturing customer who has

minimum demand of 30,000 kW and load

factor of at least 80% and takes service at

PNM's primary distribution voltage.

Station Power 33B

Rate Schedule 33B - Large Service for

Station Power - Time-of-Use is available

only to electric generation station customers

who require a minimum demand for electric

service of no less than 500 kW per month.

Large Power 35B

Rate Schedule 35B - Large Power Service

>= 3,000 kW Time-of-Use is available to

customer who has a minimum demand of

3,000 kW but less than 30,000 kW, a load

factor of at least 75%, and takes service

directly from a Company-owned substation.

Special Charges 16

Rate Schedule 16 - Special Charges are

Miscellaneous charges for PNM's

performance of services not covered under

typical electric service tariffs.

iv

ACRONYM /ABBREVIATION

DESCRIPTION

Rate Schedule 36B

Rate Schedule 36B - Special Service Rate -

Renewable Energy Resources is a special

service rate that combined with the Green

Energy Rider (Rider No. 47) and the

Production Cost Allocation Rider (Rider No.

49) are available to eligible customers who

wish to have the Company acquire

renewable energy resources in an amount

equal to some or all of the customer's

electric utility service requirements and who

enter into a Special Service Contract

approved by the Commission.

FPPCAC

Rider No. 23 - Fuel and Purchased Power

Cost Adjustment Clause

IIPR

Rider No. 8 - Incremental Interruptible

Power Rate

Rider No. 16

Energy Efficiency

Rider No. 36

Renewable Energy Rider

Rider No. 53

Transportation Electrification

Rider No. 51

Energy Transition Charge

Rider No. 59

Palo Verde Credit

Rider No. 58

Grid Modernization

Rider No. 55

San Juan ETA Settlement Credit

v

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

HEIDI M. PITTS Ph.D.

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

1

I. INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE

2

  1. Q. Please state your name, position, and business address.
  2. A. My name is Heidi M. Pitts, Ph.D. I am a Lead Pricing Analyst for Public Service
  3. Company of New Mexico ("PNM" or "Company"). My business address is 414
  4. Silver SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. A description of my position and background
  5. is included in PNM Exhibit HMP-1. The exhibit also includes a list of cases in

8 which I have provided testimony at the New Mexico Public Regulation

  1. Commission ("Commission" or "NMPRC"). I am testifying on behalf of PNM.
  1. Q. What is the purpose of your direct testimony in this case?
  2. A. The purpose of my testimony is to:

13

1.

Discuss rate design generally, as well as the Rate Design Model, including

14

its additional functionality, and how it is used to determine rates to be

15

charged to customers;

16

2.

Discuss PNM's Residential customer class and its energy usage

17

characteristics as it relates to rate design;

18

3.

Discuss PNM's primary guiding principle of alignment of cost recovery and

19

cost causation in designing rates and how the reduction of intraclass and

20

interclass rate subsidies is a benefit;

21

4.

Describe proposed rate components and explain considerations in setting

22

rates by rate schedule;

23

5.

Provide an update on implementation of the Time-of-Day ("TOD") Pilot;

1

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

HEIDI M. PITTS Ph.D.

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

1

6.

Sponsor a revised Rider No. 23 - Fuel and Purchased Power Cost

2

Adjustment Clause ("FPPCAC") to facilitate recovery of Energy Storage

3

Agreement ("ESA") costs in the FPPCAC.

4

7.

Update proposed Rider No. 56, the Community Solar Rider, to modify the

5

Community Solar Bill Credit and provide a revised amount for the three

6

percent subsidy cap-both updated as a result of PNM's proposed non-fuel

7

revenue requirement; and

8

8.

Explain and show customer bill impacts.

9

  1. Q. Are you sponsoring any Rule 530 Schedules?
  2. A. Yes. I sponsor Rule 530 Schedules O-1 through O-4, and P-5, which are:

12

1.

O-1 Total revenue requirements by rate classification;

13

2.

O-2 Proof of revenue analysis;

14

3.

O-3 Comparison of rates for service under present and proposed schedules;

15

4.

O-4 Explanation of proposed changes to existing rate schedules; and

16

5.

P-5 Retail customer information.

17

I also co-sponsor Rule 530 Schedule N-1 with PNM witness Casas.

18

19

II.

PNM'S RATE DESIGN MODEL

20

21 Q. Please describe how PNM designs its rates.

22 A. Rate design is a flexible, iterative process that represents the final step in

23 developing rates from the Company's non-fuel revenue requirement. Rate design

2

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

HEIDI M. PITTS Ph.D.

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

  1. is not based on a strict formula. PNM develops rate components holistically,
  2. looking at the appropriate price signals for each rate component in the context of
  3. the progress towards cost-based rates for each customer class, while also mitigating
  4. rate shock for certain customer classes. While it is important that each rate
  5. component recover the cost of service for that function, rate stability and bill
  6. impacts must be considered as well. The Rate Design Model, which I sponsor and
  7. which is attached as PNM Exhibit HMP-2, is an important tool in this process.

8

  1. Q. Please provide a high-level description of the Rate Design Model.
  2. A. The Rate Design Model, also called the RDM, used in this filing is the same one
  3. that was used in the most recent rate case (Case No. 22-00270-UT, the "2022 Rate
  4. Case"), but with additional functionality. The addition of Scenario Analysis
  5. functionality to the RDM will aid Staff and intervenors in this case in proposing
  6. their desired changes.

15

  1. Q. Please summarize the functions of the RDM.
  2. A. The RDM takes the functionalized non-fuel revenue requirement by customer class,
  3. which is the output from the COSTTM Model, sponsored by PNM witness Casas,
  4. and unbundles that output into rate schedules. After the output from the COSTTM
  5. Model is unbundled, the decision-making of the rate design process becomes
  6. central. As discussed by PNM witness Chan, PNM applies banding to the proposed
  7. non-fuelrevenue requirement at the full cost of service, which results in the banded

3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 21:37:10 UTC.