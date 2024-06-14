BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
)
OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL
)
ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE )
NOTICE NO. 625
)
Case No. 24-00089-UT
)
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO,
)
)
Applicant
)
)
DIRECT TESTIMONY
OF
HENRY E. MONROY
June 14, 2024
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
INDEX TO THE DIRECT TESTIMONY OF HENRY E. MONROY
WITNESS FOR
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO
II.
OVERVIEW OF COST OF SERVICE STUDY AND RATE DESIGN
9
III.
INTRODUCTION OF APPLICATION AND WITNESSES
11
IV.
OVERVIEW OF PNM STRATEGY AND GOALS
14
V.
COMPLIANCE WITH RULES AND ORDERS
21
VI.
RECOVERY OF ENERGY STORAGE AGREEMENT COSTS THROUGH
FUEL AND PURCHASED POWER COST ADJUSTMENT CLAUSE
29
VII.
FOUR CORNERS DEPRECIATION
37
VIII.
CONCLUSION
39
PNM Exhibit HEM - 1
Statement of Qualifications
PNM Exhibit HEM - 2
Summary of Witness Sponsorship of Rule 530 Schedules
PNM Exhibit HEM - 3
PNM's Rule 17.3.510 Compliance Filings 2023, 2022, and
2021
SELF AFFIRMATION
i
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
HENRY E. MONROY
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
I. INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE
2
- Q. Please state your name, position, and business address.
- A. My name is Henry E. Monroy. I am the Vice President, Regulatory, for Public
- Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM" or "Company"). My business address
- is 414 Silver SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. A description of my position and
- background is included in PNM Exhibit HEM-1. The exhibit also includes a list of
- cases in which I have provided testimony before the New Mexico Public Regulation
- Commission ("Commission" or "NMPRC"). I am testifying as the policy witness
- on behalf of PNM.
11
- Q. What makes this general rate case necessary now?
- A. PNM is focused on ensuring its system maintains the level of reliability that our
- customers have come to expect. This involves replacing aging infrastructure to
- avoid disruption of service and costly repairs and building out the grid to
- accommodate the evolving energy needs of our customers. PNM continues to lead
- the energy transition in New Mexico, and this case reflects the addition of
- previously approved new carbon-free resources that bring resiliency and needed
- capacity to serve our customers. This case also addresses recovery of our remaining
- interest in the Four Corners Power Plant ("Four Corners") to align with PNM's exit
- from the plant in 2031. Finally, the cost of capital set in PNM's most recent rate
- case does not adequately reflect the higher required cost of capital to support those
- investments, which necessitates a rate review and requested increase.
1
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
HENRY E. MONROY
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Q. Please describe PNM's revenue deficiency in this case.
- A. PNM's revenue deficiency is comprised of:
- 1. costs of capital investments across distribution, transmission and generation
4
functions to deliver power to our customers;
5
2.
costs associated with previously approved Energy Storage Agreements
6
("ESAs") that support our energy transition and serve our customers;
7
3.
the continued need for access to capital markets to fund our customers' needs
8
through adequate capital structure and return on equity;
9
4.
an adjustment to Four Corners depreciation rates, to reflect recovery of
10
remaining plant investments through 2031, the expected abandonment date of
11
the facility; and
12
5.
an increase in operations and maintenance ("O&M") expenses to meet the
13
operational needs to serve our customers and takes a proactive approach to
14
address emerging wildfire risks.
- These cost increases are partially offset by a higher load forecast reflecting growth
- primarily in our commercial and industrial classes. PNM Table HEM-1 below
- shows the relative contribution of the cost drivers to PNM's revenue deficiency,
- and the offset associated with anticipated load growth.
2
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
HENRY E. MONROY
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
PNM Table HEM-1
Main Drivers of Requested Rate Relief
($ in millions)
Description
Amount
Investments in Distribution, Transmission, Generation and Other
$
73.9
Recovery of Energy Storage Agreements
37.2
Cost of Capital - ROE, Capital Structure, and Cost of Debt
34.0
Change in Four Corners Depreciation Rates
19.8
Wildfire O&M and Insurance Premiums
12.6
O&M Increases and Other
13.8
Load Growth Revenue Offset
(17.0)
1
Total Requested Rate Relief
$
174.3
- The $174.3 million revenue deficiency is proposed to be recovered through an
- increase to non-fuel base rates of $92.2 million and an increase to PNM's Fuel and
- Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Clause ("FPPCAC") to recover ESA Test Period
- costs of $82.1 million.
6
- Q. Given that PNM's base rates were recently set at the beginning of 2024, why
- does PNM have a significant revenue shortfall for the Test Period (July 2025
- through June 2026) in this case?
- A. The projected revenue shortfall results from a combination of factors that highlight
- the rapid changes and increasing demands impacting the electric industry. These
- industry changes were becoming evident in PNM's cost of service in the 2022 Rate
- Case, and the pace of change and need for timely utility investments and new
- resources to meet those needs are driving this request. The Test Period's ongoing
- operations and investments in the system are necessary to ensure the reliability and
3
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
HENRY E. MONROY
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- resiliency of the grid to meet our customers' needs. These include the capital
- programs at PNM, where a significant amount of capital investment to address the
- basic infrastructure of this system is being made annually to ensure reliability and
- safety. The costs underlying these investments have been subject to inflationary
- pressures, similar to the rest of the economy, and reflect increasing demands for
- equipment and construction resources. These investments are necessary to expand
- the system to meet growing loads as they expand beyond the existing capacity of
- facilities and equipment, primarily at the distribution level. While increased load
- is helping to partially cover the increased investment, the immediate and ongoing
- needs of the system required to maintain the strong reliability metrics fully support
- the level of capital investment that is reflected in this filing.
12
- Also, the ongoing transition associated with moving our generation portfolio to
- comply with New Mexico's renewable energy and zero-carbon resource standards
- requires capital investments and new resources. PNM's resource capacity will
- reach 75% carbon-free in 2026, including the integration of the resources included
- in this request, specifically, ESAs and new utility-owned energy storage facilities
- previously approved by the Commission whose costs have not been reflected in
- customer rates. These projects will provide storage capacity to ensure reliable
- service during the Test Period. In addition, PNM is proposing new depreciation
- rates for Four Corners that reflect its expected terminal date of July 2031, which
- increases the annual depreciation associated with this investment. This adjustment
4
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
HENRY E. MONROY
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- to depreciation will minimize the amount of undepreciated investment expected at
- the time of abandonment of Four Corners and reduce amounts to be collected from
- customers after abandonment.
4
- PNM is also proposing to reset the cost of capital and capital structure that was
- authorized by the Commission in the previous rate case. PNM respectfully requests
- the Commission set rates that reflect its actual capital structure necessary to support
- credit metrics that will allow PNM to continue to fund and invest in the system
- during this transition. PNM also seeks a return on equity ("ROE") that more
- accurately reflects the level of return necessary to compete with other utilities to
- attract capital to invest in New Mexico.
12
- Finally, wildfires are an emerging risk for PNM and for many utilities across the
- western region and across the United States, as the scope and severity of wildfires
- intensifies. PNM is taking a proactive approach to mitigate wildfire risk by
- increasing O&M spending in hazardous fire regions where our customers are at the
- highest risk of wildfire. Our insurance carriers, rating agencies, investors, and our
- customers are highly focused on ensuring utilities and specifically PNM are
- addressing this risk, and PNM's requested rates reflect higher insurance liability
- premiums which result from this heightened concern.
21
5
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
HENRY E. MONROY
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Q. Is PNM conditionally proposing to mitigate the rate impact through rate
- implementation timing measures in this case?
- A. Yes. If the Commission approves the full rate increase requested by PNM, the
- Company is proposing to phase in the implementation of new non-fuel base rates
- in two steps and in a time frame that is beyond what is provided for under the Public
- Utility Act. Section 62-8-7 requires that the Commission establish a reasonable
7 revenue requirement and adopt new rates designed to collect that revenue
- requirement within a statutory period of no more than 13 months from the date a
- general rate case is filed. PNM is proposing to implement the full requested non-
- fuel base rate increase of $92.2 million in two phases, with 50% of the requested
- increase implemented in the first phase on July 1, 2025, and the remaining increase
- deferred for six months to January 1, 2026. PNM recognizes the requested system
- average increase of 23% places financial pressures on our customers and phasing
- in the non-fuel impacts balances the need for timely recovery of revenues to serve
- customers with an approach that pushes some of the increase past the summer
- months when customer bills are at their highest.
17
- Q. What is the monthly bill impact expected for an average residential customer
- as a result of this proposed revenue increase?
- A. The average residential customer's total monthly bill is expected to increase by
- $11.12 per month in July 2025 and then by $12.48 in January 2026, for a total bill
- impact of $23.60, compared to current charges on bills reflective of ongoing
6
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
HENRY E. MONROY
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- service. These bill impacts include other cost increases besides the requested
- $174.3 million, notably assuming approval of PNM's requested grid modernization
- rider, as proposed in Case No. 22-00058-UT, and reflecting forecasted calendar
- year 2026 ESA costs, which are higher than the amounts expected in the Test
- Period.
6
- The graphs in PNM Figure HEM-1 below provide a comparison of PNM's current
- average residential customer bill with the anticipated average PNM residential
- customer bill once the proposed new rates are phased in. The graphs also provide
- comparisons with average residential bills on a regional and national basis,
- demonstrating that PNM bills will remain below the regional and national average.
- It is important to note that the regional and national bills are based on March 2023
- - February 2024, and are not the forecasted bills expected in January 2026.
7
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
HENRY E. MONROY
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
PNM Figure HEM-1
2
3
4
5
6
7
-
Regional and National bills are based on EIA data from March 2023-February 2024. Bills are annualized across 12 months.
PNM's current or projected bills do not include the San Juan ETA Settlement Credit and Excess Interest Rate Credit (Rider No. 55) or the Palo Verde Regulatory Credit (Rider No. 59).
8
