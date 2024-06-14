PNM Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which provides electric service to consumers in Texas-New Mexico Power Companyâs (TNMP). service territories. The Company with its two regulated utilities serving approximately 824,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The Companyâs electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), and TNMP. PNM is an electric utility, which provides electric generation, transmission, and distribution service to its rate-regulated customers. PNMâs retail electric service territory covers an area of north-central New Mexico, including the cities of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe, and certain areas of southern New Mexico. Other services provided by PNM include wholesale transmission services to third parties. Other services provided by PNM include wholesale transmission services to third parties. TNMP provides transmission and distribution services in Texas.

Sector Electric Utilities