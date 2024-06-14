BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
)
OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL
)
ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE )
NOTICE NO. 625
)
Case No. 24-00089-UT
)
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO,
)
)
Applicant
)
)
DIRECT TESTIMONY
OF
KATHLEEN LARESE
June 14, 2024
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
i
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KATHLEEN LARESE
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
I. INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE
2
- Q. Please state your name, position, and business address.
- A. My name is Kathleen Larese. I am the Vice President of Customer Operations for
- Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM" or "Company"), on whose behalf
6 I am testifying in this case. A description of my position and educational
- background is included in PNM Exhibit KL-1.
- Q. Have you testified previously in any proceedings before the New Mexico Public
- Regulation Commission ("Commission" or "NMPRC")?
- A. No. This is the first case in which I have submitted testimony.
12
- Q. What is the purpose of your direct testimony in this case?
- A. The purpose of my direct testimony is to: (1) describe and provide background on
- PNM's New Service Delivery ("NSD") team and processes; (2) describe the recent
- changes to the NSD process for customers; (3) explain and support the necessary
- NSD capital investments to deliver service to new customers and meet customer
- growth on PNM's system; (4) explain and support PNM's proposal to augment its
- Contact Center staffing to adequately support small and medium business ("SMB")
- customers; (5) support PNM's proposal to remove all customer fees for payment of
- their electric bills at Western Union locations; and (6) discuss the current status of
- the implementation of the community solar pilot program with respect to the
- interconnection process.
1
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KATHLEEN LARESE
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Q. What are the key conclusions of your testimony?
- A. PNM is requesting and has provided support for the following; (1) approval of
- PNM's capital investments that support customer requests for new and upgraded
- service; (2) approval for recovery of costs for three additional positions in support
- of service to SMB customers; and (3) approval of fee-free,in-person payments at
- all Western Union locations.
7
- Q. Please explain what PNM Customer Operations does and how it benefits
- customers.
- A. PNM Customer Operations is responsible for retail interconnection (including
- new business and renewable energy programs), revenue operations (meter
- reading, collections, billing and statewide payment centers), customer service,
- and large construction project management. Our goal is to provide a superior
- customer experience through proactively identifying process bottlenecks in
- support of meeting customer needs. We apply the concepts of operational
- excellence and continuous improvement in our daily work in support of all
- customers.
18
- Q. How is the PNM Customer Operations group organized?
- A. The Customer Operations group is composed of four main teams. They include
- Customer Service and Revenue Operations, Customer Interconnection, New
2
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KATHLEEN LARESE
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Mexico Operations Project and Program Management and Customer Operational
- Excellence.
3
- Our Customer Service team includes our Contact Center representatives, trainers
- and analysts. This team supports incoming customer calls, chats and emails.
- Revenue Operations includes our statewide payment center cashiers, meter readers,
7 collectors, billing support and processing representatives, revenue assurance
- specialists, and a revenue operations analyst. This team is responsible for reading
- customer meters timely, issuing accurate bills and receiving and processing
- customer payments.
11
- Customer Interconnection includes engineers, engineering technicians, field
- coordinators and service coordinators supporting both renewable and new service
- delivery projects.
15
- The New Mexico Operations Project and Program Management team supports
- project management, construction, construction management and commissioning
- for the company's transmission and distribution infrastructure. This team also
- includes project managers and construction schedulers supporting customer line
- extensions for new and upgraded electric service.
21
3
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KATHLEEN LARESE
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- The Customer Operational Excellence team includes a technical program manager
- and contracted support to prioritize and program process improvements, pull and
- analyze metrics to support performance management for leaders and forecast
- trends, organize a robust document management and training program, and manage
- real-timemetric dashboards supporting daily operations.
6
7 II. NEW SERVICE DELIVERY CUSTOMER SERVICE PROCESSES
8
- Q. Please describe what PNM's New Service Delivery team does and how it
- benefits customers.
- A. The New Service Delivery ("NSD") team carries out very important services for
- PNM and its customers. The NSD team receives, reviews, and energizes
- approximately 10,000 customer requests for new and upgraded services each year.
- Of these requests, 68% are for residential upgrades, 20% are for residential new
- construction, and 12% are for commercial projects, including new construction,
- upgrades and subdivisions. The NSD team benefits customers by helping ensure
- they get the electric utility services they need on a timely and efficient basis.
18
- Q. How does PNM accomplish providing new service delivery to its existing and
- new customers?
- A. PNM has a robust, customer-centric process that is transparent and responsive to
- customer needs. PNM utilizes a highly customizable, workflow-based application
- management system called PowerClerk which allows customers to enter needed
4
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KATHLEEN LARESE
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- information, documents, and photos into a centralized, secure platform where the
- NSD team can process the information to perform necessary calculations, designs
- and schedule construction work and service orders. This platform additionally
- allows PNM to pull and analyze data to support performance management efforts
- and customer analytics through business intelligence software.
6
- Q. What recent changes has the NSD team implemented?
- A. In August 2023, the NSD team launched new workflows based on the customer
- experience to provide expedited service to customers. PNM developed three
- application tracks depending on the nature of the new service request. These new
- tracks are: the Simplified Track, the Fast Track and the Line Extension Track.
12
- Q. Please describe the Simplified Track.
- A. The Simplified Track was designed for simple service upgrade applications
- (residential or commercial) requiring only a disconnection/reconnection of service.
- These projects are now processed within a single transaction rather than through
- multiple handoffs as was done prior to August 2023. The Simplified Track
- workflow is represented with the five process steps shown in PNM Figure KL-1
- below.
20
5
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KATHLEEN LARESE
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
PNM Figure KL-1 - Simplified Track - Disconnect/Reconnect
Application
Load
Create
Energization
Close
Track
Calculation/
Service Order
Assignment
Assessment
2
- The Simplified Track represents 43% of the total applications received each month.
- Customers or contractors submit an application which is reviewed by a member of
- the NSD team who performs a load calculation and determines if any additional
- system upgrades are required. If none are needed, the NSD team member will reach
7 out to the contractor to schedule the disconnect/reconnect appointment.
- Appointments for this type of work are scheduled based on the availability of the
- permitting agency to conduct a same-day inspection as the disconnect/reconnect.
- For this type of work, an approved permit is not required to schedule the service
- order. Service is disconnected to allow the contractor to complete the work needed
- for the service upgrade. Once the contractor completes the work and the authority
- having jurisdiction performs an inspection, the service is reconnected, the customer
- is energized and the project is closed.
15
- Q. Please describe the Fast Track.
- A. The Fast Track is similar to the Simplified Track but also includes a site assessment
- to confirm the suitability of PNM facilities or determine if a line extension may be
- required. PNM Figure KL-2 below shows the steps for the Fast Track for new
- construction upgrades that do not involve any line extension.
21
6
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KATHLEEN LARESE
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
PNM Figure KL-2
2
Fast Track - New Construction and Upgrades with no Line Extension
Application
Site
Load
Create Service
Energization
Close
Track
Calculation/
Assessment
Order
Assignment
Assessment
3
4
Fast Track projects represent 30% of the total number of projects and include new
5
home construction and
commercial and residential upgrades that
require an
6
approved permit for energization. A Fast Track site
assessment
is typically
- completed two to three days after receiving the application. Load calculations are
- completed by an NSD team member who then coordinates with the customer or
- contractor to schedule the service order after receiving an approved permit.
- Customers and contractors are encouraged to upload the permit for their project as
- soon as they receive approval from the permitting agency. Once the permit is
- received, PNM sends an inspector out to verify service instructions and schedules
- the energization work with PNM crews or contractors. In the event a line extension
- is required, the project is moved to the Line Extension Track.
15
- Q. Please describe the Line Extension Track.
- A. Line extensions vary in complexity and include residential, commercial and
- subdivision projects. Line extensions represent approximately 15% of all projects
- received. A Project Manager and a Design Engineer are assigned early in the
- process. This allows an engineer to assess the project at the beginning to understand
- customer requirements and agree to project scope. Some line extension projects can
- require supplemental reviews for rights-of-way and easements, environmental
7
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KATHLEEN LARESE
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1 assessments, vegetation management, distribution planning, and distribution
- protection. These supplemental reviews are conducted during the design phase of
- the project. PNM Figure KL-3 below represents a very high-level view of the Line
- Extension Track.
5
PNM Figure KL-3
6 Line Extension Track - New Construction and Upgrades Requiring a Design
Application
Assign Project
Site
Project Design
Customer
and
Assessment to
Contract and
Track
Manager &
Professional
define scope
Work Order
Assignment
Engineer
Engineer
and redline
Approval
Review
7
Schedule Civil
Inspection
Create
Energization
Close
Construction
Service Order
8
9
- Q. Is there another category of customer service that is handled by the NSD team?
- A. Yes. The NSD team also handles temporary service requests. These make up about
- 12% of the applications that the NSD team receives each month. To facilitate these
- requests, PNM created and launched a new application module for rapid processing
14 of temporary service requests, specifically supporting many subdivisions.
- Temporary service installations are charged to operations & maintenance ("O&M")
- budgets as there is no permanent asset associated with this work.
17
8
