BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION

)

OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW

)

MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL

)

ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE )

NOTICE NO. 625

)

Case No. 24-00089-UT

)

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW

)

MEXICO,

)

)

Applicant

)

)

DIRECT TESTIMONY

OF

KYLE T. SANDERS

June 14, 2024

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

INDEX TO THE DIRECT TESTIMONY OF KYLE T. SANDERS

WITNESS FOR

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO

I.

INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE

1

II.

SUMMARY OF PNM REVENUE REQUIREMENTS

5

III. BASE PERIOD AND ADJUSTED BASE PERIOD COST OF SERVICE

10

A.

Accounting Books and Records and Jurisdictional Allocations ...

11

i.

Accounting Books and Records

11

ii.

Jurisdictional Allocators

14

B.

Rate Base Adjustments to Base Period

17

i.

Net Plant-in-Service

17

ii.

Regulatory assets and liabilities

18

iii.

Other rate base adjustments

20

C.

Fuel related adjustments to Base Period

23

D.

O&M adjustments to Base Period

24

E.

Depreciation Adjustments to Base Period

29

F.

General tax adjustments to Base Period

30

G.

Income tax adjustments to Base Period

32

H.

Revenue Credit Adjustments to Base Period

32

I.

Other Miscellaneous Adjustments to Base Period

33

IV.

TEST PERIOD REVENUE REQUIREMENTS

34

A.

Rate Base

34

i.

Net Plant-in-Service

36

ii.

Regulatory Assets and Liabilities

41

iii.

Other Rate Base Items

45

iv.

Working Capital

52

B.

Fuel expense

54

C.

O&M Expense

60

D.

Depreciation and amortization expense

71

E.

General taxes

73

F.

Other allowable expenses

76

G.

Income Tax Calculation

80

H.

Revenue credits

80

I.

Other miscellaneous items

81

V.

CAPITAL BUDGET

............................................................................................

82

A.

Capital Budget Process

82

B.

Capital Loads

92

VI.

OTHER MATTERS

94

A.

Fully Functional Executable Models

94

B.

Grid Modernization Filing

100

VII.

REQUESTED REGULATORY APPROVALS

101

VIII.

CONCLUSIONS

103

PNM Exhibit KTS - 1

Statement of Qualifications

PNM Exhibit KTS - 2

Instructions for Cost of Service Functional Model

PNM Exhibit KTS - 3

Revenue Requirement Studies, Base Period and Test Period

PNM Exhibit KTS - 4

Supporting Revenue Requirement Workpapers

PNM Exhibit KTS - 5

Listing of Cost Types and Locations

PNM Exhibit KTS - 6

2024 Cost Allocation Manual

PNM Exhibit KTS - 7

Lead-Lag Study

PNM Exhibit KTS - 8

Legal Expenses

PNM Exhibit KTS - 9

Retirements for Capital Budget

PNM Exhibit KTS - 10

Cost of Removal for Capital Budget

PNM Exhibit KTS - 11

Pension and Retiree Medical Actuary Results

PNM Exhibit KTS - 12

Description of Rate Case Expenses

PNM Exhibit KTS - 13

Fuel Inputs

PNM Exhibit KTS - 14

Electric Plant Allocations

PNM Exhibit KTS - 15

Capital Loads

PNM Exhibit KTS - 16

Calculations of AFUDC

SELF AFFIRMATION

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

KYLE T. SANDERS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

1

I. INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE

2

  1. Q. Please state your name, position, and business address.
  2. A. My name is Kyle T. Sanders. I am Executive Director of Financial Planning,
  3. Corporate Budget, and Cost of Service for PNMR Services Company ("Shared
  4. Services"). Shared Services provides corporate services through shared services
  5. agreements to its parent company, PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), and all of
  6. PNMR's subsidiaries, including Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"
  7. or "Company"). My business address is 414 Silver SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
  8. A description of my position and background is included in PNM Exhibit KTS-1.
  9. The exhibit also includes a list of cases in which I have provided testimony at the
  10. New Mexico Public Regulation Commission ("Commission" or "NMPRC"). I am
  11. filing testimony on behalf of PNM.

14

  1. Q. What is the purpose of your direct testimony in this case?
  2. A. The purpose of my testimony is to:

17

1) Present and support the reasonableness of the Base Period, Adjusted Base

18

Period, and Test Period cost of service1 studies, as well as certain related

19

schedules required to be filed pursuant to 17.9.530 NMAC ("Rule 530") as

20

supplemented by 17.1.3 NMAC, the Future Test Year Rule ("FTY Rule");

1 Throughout my testimony, the terms "cost of service" and "revenue requirements" are used interchangeably. The terms "Base Period," "Adjusted Base Period," and "Test Period" are defined below.

1

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

KYLE T. SANDERS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

1

2)

Describe and provide support for the adjustments that were made to the

2

Base Period to develop an Adjusted Base Period, including allocations to

3

PNM's various jurisdictions;

4

3)

Explain the methodology used to develop the Test Period cost of service

5

and provide the adjustments made in the linkage data to develop the Test

6

Period;

7

4)

Present and support the capital budgeting process as it relates to capital

8

projects, including system calculations, adjustments and capital loads that

9

are necessary to complete the capital budget;

10

5)

Describe and explain the fully functional cost of service model and discuss

11

how PNM has modeled grid modernization program costs currently pending

12

in Case No. 22-00058-UT regarding PNM's Grid Modernization

13

Application ("Grid Mod Filing"); and

14

6)

Request Commission approvals relating to the establishment and recovery

15

of specific regulatory assets and liabilities.

16

  1. Q. Please summarize the results of PNM's retail Test Period revenue requirement
  2. study.
  3. A. The total Test Period retail revenue requirement is $1,120.1 million, based on a
  4. Test Period rate base of approximately $3.0 billion, a capital structure comprised
  5. of 47.26% long-term debt, 0.24% preferred stock, and 52.50% common equity,
  6. reflecting a return on equity ("ROE") of 10.45% and a cost of debt of 4.24%. The

2

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

KYLE T. SANDERS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

total Test Period revenue requirement consists of a non-fuel revenue requirement of approximately $851.3 million and a fuel revenue requirement of $268.8 million. PNM is requesting a non-fuel revenue increase to cover a deficiency in Test Period non-fuel revenue of approximately $92.2 million. Additionally, PNM is seeking to recover the $82.1 million of costs associated with Energy Storage Agreements ("ESAs") through PNM's Rider No. 23 - Fuel and Purchased Power Cost Adjustment Clause ("FPPCAC"). See PNM Table KTS-1 below for a summary of the proposed revenue requirements and a comparison to revenues at existing rates.

PNM Table KTS-1

Summary Comparison of Revenue Requirement

Line No.

Description

PNM Retail

1

Non-Fuel Revenue

$

759,130,627

2

Fuel Revenue

186,663,000

3

Total Revenues at existing rates

$

945,793,626

4

5

6

Revenue Requirement Requested

7

Non-Fuel Revenue Requirement

$

851,308,015

8

Fuel Revenue Requirement

268,805,228

9

Total Test Period Revenues per Revenue Requirement

$

1,120,113,243

10

11

Deficiency

12

Non-Fuel Deficiency - As Requested

$

92,177,388

13

Fuel Deficiency - As Requested

82,142,228

14

Rate Deficiency - As Requested

$

174,319,617

Note: Please refer to the testimony of PNM Witness Pitts for total revenues at existing rates.

3

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

KYLE T. SANDERS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

  1. Q. How does PNM collect fuel costs from customers?
  2. A. PNM collects its fuel revenue requirement through the Company's FPPCAC. In
  3. accordance with the FPPCAC, PNM projects its fuel revenue requirement on an
  4. annual basis for the 14-month period of November 1 through December 31. While
  5. PNM does not typically adjust its rates charged under FPPCAC as part of a base
  6. rate case, PNM is requesting the inclusion of ESA costs to be collected through the
  7. FPPCAC. This request is discussed by PNM witnesses Monroy, Greinel and
  8. Miller. To facilitate this request, PNM is providing the projected Test Period fuel
  9. revenue requirement in this case that includes the ESAs. PNM is requesting that
  10. after approval of a final order in this case that its fuel revenue requirement be
  11. adjusted to include the ESA costs in order to determine the rates charged under the
  12. FPPCAC.

13

  1. Q. Are you sponsoring any Rule 530 Schedules?
  2. A. Yes. I am sponsoring the following Rule 530 Schedules: A-1,A-3 through A-5, B-
  3. 1 through B-7,C-1 through C-3,D-1,D-2,E-1 through E-4,F-1,H-1 through H-8,
  4. H-14through H-16,I-1 through I-3,J-1,J-2,K-1,K-5,P-2 through P-4,P-7,P-11,
  5. P-12and Q-6. Rule 530 Schedules A-5,B-3,B-7,C-1,E-2,E-3,H-1,H-2,H-3,
  6. H-7,and P-12 are filed in executable electronic format and are included as part of
  7. the cost of service fully functional model, which I describe in more detail later in
  8. my testimony.

22

4

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

KYLE T. SANDERS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

  1. Q. Are you also sponsoring any exhibits as part of your direct testimony?
  2. A. Yes, I am sponsoring PNM Exhibits KTS-1 through KTS-16 as listed and more
  3. specifically described in the index to my testimony.

4

5II. SUMMARY OF PNM REVENUE REQUIREMENTS

6

  1. Q. What Test Period and Base Period did PNM use to develop the revenue
  2. requirements supporting the Company's rate request in this proceeding?
  3. A. The Test Period used to determine the revenue requirements for the rates requested
  4. by PNM in this proceeding is the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2026 ("Test
  5. Period"). The Base Period is the 12 calendar months ending December 31, 2023
  6. ("Base Period") and consists of a full 12 months of actual Company books and
  7. records data. Certain adjustments, as described in detail below, are made to the
  8. Base Period, to form the "Adjusted Base Period." The Adjusted Base Period forms
  9. the basis from which the Test Period revenue requirement was developed.

16

  1. Q. Please summarize the development of the revenue requirements underlying
  2. the requested rates.
  3. A. The revenue requirements were developed in accordance with the FTY Rule and
  4. the applicable provisions of Rule 530. The Test Period rate base is based on a
  5. thirteen-monthaverage of projected balances, beginning June 2025, through June
  6. 2026. The operating expenses are based on the projected 12 months ending June
  7. 30, 2026.

5

DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

KYLE T. SANDERS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

  1. Q. How are the Base Period, Adjusted Base Period, and Test Period cost of service
  2. studies presented in the Company's rate case filing?
  3. A. PNM Exhibits KTS-2,KTS-3, and KTS-4, together, constitute the cost of service
  4. model and instructions, supporting the revenue requirements and revenue increase
  5. requested by PNM in this case.

6

• PNM Exhibit KTS-2 provides operating instructions on how users may

7

utilize the electronic files for the cost of service model included with this

8

filing.

9

• PNM Exhibit KTS-3 provides the Base Period cost of service without

10

adjustments and the adjustments made to derive an Adjusted Base Period

11

cost of service, as well as the Test Period cost of service.

12

• PNM Exhibit KTS-4 provides the electronic workpapers used to develop

13

the Adjusted Base Period and the Test Period cost of service that is provided

14

in PNM Exhibit KTS-3.

15

  1. PNM Exhibits KTS-2,KTS-3 and KTS-4 are being provided electronically on a
  2. USB flash drive, so the amounts in the schedules and workpapers can be easily
  3. traced back to the source. The assumptions used to develop the Test Period revenue
  4. requirement are also included in the working electronic files. These two exhibits
  5. comply with the fully functional executable filing requirement in the Commission's

6

