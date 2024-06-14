BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
)
OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL
)
ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE )
NOTICE NO. 625
)
Case No. 24-00089-UT
)
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO,
)
)
Applicant
)
)
DIRECT TESTIMONY
OF
KYLE T. SANDERS
June 14, 2024
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
INDEX TO THE DIRECT TESTIMONY OF KYLE T. SANDERS
WITNESS FOR
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO
III. BASE PERIOD AND ADJUSTED BASE PERIOD COST OF SERVICE
10
A.
Accounting Books and Records and Jurisdictional Allocations ...
11
i.
Accounting Books and Records
11
ii.
Jurisdictional Allocators
14
B.
Rate Base Adjustments to Base Period
17
i.
Net Plant-in-Service
17
ii.
Regulatory assets and liabilities
18
iii.
Other rate base adjustments
20
C.
Fuel related adjustments to Base Period
23
D.
O&M adjustments to Base Period
24
E.
Depreciation Adjustments to Base Period
29
F.
General tax adjustments to Base Period
30
G.
Income tax adjustments to Base Period
32
H.
Revenue Credit Adjustments to Base Period
32
I.
Other Miscellaneous Adjustments to Base Period
33
IV.
TEST PERIOD REVENUE REQUIREMENTS
34
A.
Rate Base
34
i.
Net Plant-in-Service
36
ii.
Regulatory Assets and Liabilities
41
iii.
Other Rate Base Items
45
iv.
Working Capital
52
i
B.
Fuel expense
54
C.
O&M Expense
60
D.
Depreciation and amortization expense
71
E.
General taxes
73
F.
Other allowable expenses
76
G.
Income Tax Calculation
80
H.
Revenue credits
80
I.
Other miscellaneous items
81
V.
CAPITAL BUDGET
............................................................................................
82
A.
Capital Budget Process
82
B.
Capital Loads
92
VI.
OTHER MATTERS
94
A.
Fully Functional Executable Models
94
B.
Grid Modernization Filing
100
VII.
REQUESTED REGULATORY APPROVALS
101
VIII.
CONCLUSIONS
103
PNM Exhibit KTS - 1
Statement of Qualifications
PNM Exhibit KTS - 2
Instructions for Cost of Service Functional Model
PNM Exhibit KTS - 3
Revenue Requirement Studies, Base Period and Test Period
PNM Exhibit KTS - 4
Supporting Revenue Requirement Workpapers
PNM Exhibit KTS - 5
Listing of Cost Types and Locations
PNM Exhibit KTS - 6
2024 Cost Allocation Manual
PNM Exhibit KTS - 7
Lead-Lag Study
PNM Exhibit KTS - 8
Legal Expenses
PNM Exhibit KTS - 9
Retirements for Capital Budget
PNM Exhibit KTS - 10
Cost of Removal for Capital Budget
ii
PNM Exhibit KTS - 11
Pension and Retiree Medical Actuary Results
PNM Exhibit KTS - 12
Description of Rate Case Expenses
PNM Exhibit KTS - 13
Fuel Inputs
PNM Exhibit KTS - 14
Electric Plant Allocations
PNM Exhibit KTS - 15
Capital Loads
PNM Exhibit KTS - 16
Calculations of AFUDC
SELF AFFIRMATION
iii
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KYLE T. SANDERS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
I. INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE
2
- Q. Please state your name, position, and business address.
- A. My name is Kyle T. Sanders. I am Executive Director of Financial Planning,
- Corporate Budget, and Cost of Service for PNMR Services Company ("Shared
- Services"). Shared Services provides corporate services through shared services
- agreements to its parent company, PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), and all of
- PNMR's subsidiaries, including Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"
- or "Company"). My business address is 414 Silver SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
- A description of my position and background is included in PNM Exhibit KTS-1.
- The exhibit also includes a list of cases in which I have provided testimony at the
- New Mexico Public Regulation Commission ("Commission" or "NMPRC"). I am
- filing testimony on behalf of PNM.
14
- Q. What is the purpose of your direct testimony in this case?
- A. The purpose of my testimony is to:
17
1) Present and support the reasonableness of the Base Period, Adjusted Base
18
Period, and Test Period cost of service1 studies, as well as certain related
19
schedules required to be filed pursuant to 17.9.530 NMAC ("Rule 530") as
20
supplemented by 17.1.3 NMAC, the Future Test Year Rule ("FTY Rule");
1 Throughout my testimony, the terms "cost of service" and "revenue requirements" are used interchangeably. The terms "Base Period," "Adjusted Base Period," and "Test Period" are defined below.
1
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KYLE T. SANDERS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
2)
Describe and provide support for the adjustments that were made to the
2
Base Period to develop an Adjusted Base Period, including allocations to
3
PNM's various jurisdictions;
4
3)
Explain the methodology used to develop the Test Period cost of service
5
and provide the adjustments made in the linkage data to develop the Test
6
Period;
7
4)
Present and support the capital budgeting process as it relates to capital
8
projects, including system calculations, adjustments and capital loads that
9
are necessary to complete the capital budget;
10
5)
Describe and explain the fully functional cost of service model and discuss
11
how PNM has modeled grid modernization program costs currently pending
12
in Case No. 22-00058-UT regarding PNM's Grid Modernization
13
Application ("Grid Mod Filing"); and
14
6)
Request Commission approvals relating to the establishment and recovery
15
of specific regulatory assets and liabilities.
16
- Q. Please summarize the results of PNM's retail Test Period revenue requirement
- study.
- A. The total Test Period retail revenue requirement is $1,120.1 million, based on a
- Test Period rate base of approximately $3.0 billion, a capital structure comprised
- of 47.26% long-term debt, 0.24% preferred stock, and 52.50% common equity,
- reflecting a return on equity ("ROE") of 10.45% and a cost of debt of 4.24%. The
2
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KYLE T. SANDERS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
total Test Period revenue requirement consists of a non-fuel revenue requirement of approximately $851.3 million and a fuel revenue requirement of $268.8 million. PNM is requesting a non-fuel revenue increase to cover a deficiency in Test Period non-fuel revenue of approximately $92.2 million. Additionally, PNM is seeking to recover the $82.1 million of costs associated with Energy Storage Agreements ("ESAs") through PNM's Rider No. 23 - Fuel and Purchased Power Cost Adjustment Clause ("FPPCAC"). See PNM Table KTS-1 below for a summary of the proposed revenue requirements and a comparison to revenues at existing rates.
PNM Table KTS-1
Summary Comparison of Revenue Requirement
Line No.
Description
PNM Retail
1
Non-Fuel Revenue
$
759,130,627
2
Fuel Revenue
186,663,000
3
Total Revenues at existing rates
$
945,793,626
4
5
6
Revenue Requirement Requested
7
Non-Fuel Revenue Requirement
$
851,308,015
8
Fuel Revenue Requirement
268,805,228
9
Total Test Period Revenues per Revenue Requirement
$
1,120,113,243
10
11
Deficiency
12
Non-Fuel Deficiency - As Requested
$
92,177,388
13
Fuel Deficiency - As Requested
82,142,228
14
Rate Deficiency - As Requested
$
174,319,617
Note: Please refer to the testimony of PNM Witness Pitts for total revenues at existing rates.
3
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KYLE T. SANDERS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Q. How does PNM collect fuel costs from customers?
- A. PNM collects its fuel revenue requirement through the Company's FPPCAC. In
- accordance with the FPPCAC, PNM projects its fuel revenue requirement on an
- annual basis for the 14-month period of November 1 through December 31. While
- PNM does not typically adjust its rates charged under FPPCAC as part of a base
- rate case, PNM is requesting the inclusion of ESA costs to be collected through the
- FPPCAC. This request is discussed by PNM witnesses Monroy, Greinel and
- Miller. To facilitate this request, PNM is providing the projected Test Period fuel
- revenue requirement in this case that includes the ESAs. PNM is requesting that
- after approval of a final order in this case that its fuel revenue requirement be
- adjusted to include the ESA costs in order to determine the rates charged under the
- FPPCAC.
13
- Q. Are you sponsoring any Rule 530 Schedules?
- A. Yes. I am sponsoring the following Rule 530 Schedules: A-1,A-3 through A-5, B-
- 1 through B-7,C-1 through C-3,D-1,D-2,E-1 through E-4,F-1,H-1 through H-8,
- H-14through H-16,I-1 through I-3,J-1,J-2,K-1,K-5,P-2 through P-4,P-7,P-11,
- P-12and Q-6. Rule 530 Schedules A-5,B-3,B-7,C-1,E-2,E-3,H-1,H-2,H-3,
- H-7,and P-12 are filed in executable electronic format and are included as part of
- the cost of service fully functional model, which I describe in more detail later in
- my testimony.
22
4
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KYLE T. SANDERS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Q. Are you also sponsoring any exhibits as part of your direct testimony?
- A. Yes, I am sponsoring PNM Exhibits KTS-1 through KTS-16 as listed and more
- specifically described in the index to my testimony.
4
5II. SUMMARY OF PNM REVENUE REQUIREMENTS
6
- Q. What Test Period and Base Period did PNM use to develop the revenue
- requirements supporting the Company's rate request in this proceeding?
- A. The Test Period used to determine the revenue requirements for the rates requested
- by PNM in this proceeding is the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2026 ("Test
- Period"). The Base Period is the 12 calendar months ending December 31, 2023
- ("Base Period") and consists of a full 12 months of actual Company books and
- records data. Certain adjustments, as described in detail below, are made to the
- Base Period, to form the "Adjusted Base Period." The Adjusted Base Period forms
- the basis from which the Test Period revenue requirement was developed.
16
- Q. Please summarize the development of the revenue requirements underlying
- the requested rates.
- A. The revenue requirements were developed in accordance with the FTY Rule and
- the applicable provisions of Rule 530. The Test Period rate base is based on a
- thirteen-monthaverage of projected balances, beginning June 2025, through June
- 2026. The operating expenses are based on the projected 12 months ending June
- 30, 2026.
5
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
KYLE T. SANDERS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Q. How are the Base Period, Adjusted Base Period, and Test Period cost of service
- studies presented in the Company's rate case filing?
- A. PNM Exhibits KTS-2,KTS-3, and KTS-4, together, constitute the cost of service
- model and instructions, supporting the revenue requirements and revenue increase
- requested by PNM in this case.
6
• PNM Exhibit KTS-2 provides operating instructions on how users may
7
utilize the electronic files for the cost of service model included with this
8
filing.
9
• PNM Exhibit KTS-3 provides the Base Period cost of service without
10
adjustments and the adjustments made to derive an Adjusted Base Period
11
cost of service, as well as the Test Period cost of service.
12
• PNM Exhibit KTS-4 provides the electronic workpapers used to develop
13
the Adjusted Base Period and the Test Period cost of service that is provided
14
in PNM Exhibit KTS-3.
15
- PNM Exhibits KTS-2,KTS-3 and KTS-4 are being provided electronically on a
- USB flash drive, so the amounts in the schedules and workpapers can be easily
- traced back to the source. The assumptions used to develop the Test Period revenue
- requirement are also included in the working electronic files. These two exhibits
- comply with the fully functional executable filing requirement in the Commission's
6
