DIRECT TESTIMONY OF

KYLE T. SANDERS

NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT

total Test Period revenue requirement consists of a non-fuel revenue requirement of approximately $851.3 million and a fuel revenue requirement of $268.8 million. PNM is requesting a non-fuel revenue increase to cover a deficiency in Test Period non-fuel revenue of approximately $92.2 million. Additionally, PNM is seeking to recover the $82.1 million of costs associated with Energy Storage Agreements ("ESAs") through PNM's Rider No. 23 - Fuel and Purchased Power Cost Adjustment Clause ("FPPCAC"). See PNM Table KTS-1 below for a summary of the proposed revenue requirements and a comparison to revenues at existing rates.

PNM Table KTS-1

Summary Comparison of Revenue Requirement

Line No. Description PNM Retail 1 Non-Fuel Revenue $ 759,130,627 2 Fuel Revenue 186,663,000 3 Total Revenues at existing rates $ 945,793,626 4 5 6 Revenue Requirement Requested 7 Non-Fuel Revenue Requirement $ 851,308,015 8 Fuel Revenue Requirement 268,805,228 9 Total Test Period Revenues per Revenue Requirement $ 1,120,113,243 10 11 Deficiency 12 Non-Fuel Deficiency - As Requested $ 92,177,388 13 Fuel Deficiency - As Requested 82,142,228 14 Rate Deficiency - As Requested $ 174,319,617

Note: Please refer to the testimony of PNM Witness Pitts for total revenues at existing rates.

