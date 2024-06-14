BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
)
OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL
)
ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE )
NOTICE NO. 625
)
Case No. 24-00089-UT
)
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO,
)
)
Applicant
)
)
DIRECT TESTIMONY
OF
LARRY T. MORRIS
June 14, 2024
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
INDEX TO THE DIRECT TESTIMONY OF LARRY T. MORRIS
WITNESS FOR
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO
IV.
ACCOUNTING FOR INCOME TAXES
8
V.
DEPRECIATION NORMALIZATION REQUIREMENTS
15
VI.
NOL ADIT NORMALIZATION REQUIREMENTS
16
VII.
FUTURE TEST PERIOD NORMALIZATION REQUIREMENTS
20
VIII.
BASE PERIOD ADJUSTMENTS
22
IX.
TEST PERIOD ADJUSTMENTS
24
- FEDERAL INCOME TAX RATE CHANGE AND EXCESS DEFERRED
TAXES
27
XI.
INFLATION REDUCTION ACT OF 2022
29
XII.
CONCLUSIONS
33
PNM Exhibit LTM - 1
Statement of Qualifications
PNM Exhibit LTM - 2
ADIT Accumulated Deferred Income Tax
PNM Exhibit LTM - 3
ITE Income Tax Expense
PNM Exhibit LTM - 4
ITC Investment Tax Credits
PNM Exhibit LTM - 5
IRS Private Letter Ruling 8818040
PNM Exhibit LTM - 6
IRS Private Letter Ruling 201436037
PNM Exhibit LTM - 7
IRS Private Letter Ruling 201436038
PNM Exhibit LTM - 8
IRS Private Letter Ruling 201438003
i
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
INDEX TO THE DIRECT TESTIMONY OF LARRY T. MORRIS
WITNESS FOR
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO
PNM Exhibit LTM - 9 IRS Private Letter Ruling 201519021
PNM Exhibit LTM - 10 IRS Private Letter Ruling 201534001
PNM Exhibit LTM - 11 IRS Private Letter Ruling 201548017
SELF AFFIRMATION
ii
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
LARRY T. MORRIS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
I.
INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE
2
- Q. Please state your name, position, and business address.
- A. My name is Larry T. Morris. I am the Director of Tax for PNMR Services Company
- ("Shared Services"). Shared Services provides corporate services through shared
- services agreements to its parent company, PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), and
- all of PNMR's subsidiaries, including Public Service Company of New Mexico
- ("PNM" or "Company"). My business address is 414 Silver SW, Albuquerque, NM
- 87102. A description of my position and background is included in PNM Exhibit
- LTM-1.This exhibit also includes a list of cases in which I have provided testimony
- at the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission ("Commission" or "NMPRC").
- My testimony is filed on behalf of PNM.
13
- Q. What is the purpose of your direct testimony in this case?
- A. My direct testimony addresses the following:
16
i.
I discuss the stand-alone method of accounting for income taxes used in
17
this rate case.
18
ii.
I discuss the normalized income tax accounting methods used by PNM, as
19
required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB")
20
Accounting Standards Codification Topic 740 ("ASC 740").
21
iii.
I discuss the income tax depreciation normalization requirements of the
22
Internal Revenue Service ("IRS").
1
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
LARRY T. MORRIS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
iv.
I discuss the IRS income tax normalization requirements that relate to
2
deferred tax assets resulting from Net Operating Loss ("NOL")
3
carryforwards.
4
v.
I discuss the IRS income tax normalization requirements specific to future
5
test period filings.
6
vi.
I discuss the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the "IRA"), which was
7
enacted August 16, 2022, and the IRA's impacts on this rate case.
8
- Q. Please list the Rule 530 schedules you are sponsoring.
- A. I am sponsoring the following Rule 530 Schedules:
11
H-9 Federal and state income taxes
H-10 Reconciliation of net income per books to net income for income tax purposes
H-11 Income tax effect as result of applicant joining in a consolidated federal income tax return
H-12 Accumulated tax deferrals
H-13 Investment tax credits
12
- Q. How does your testimony relate to the testimony presented by other Company
- witnesses?
- A. My testimony is directly related to the computations of Accumulated Deferred
- Income Tax ("ADIT") and income tax expense that are used in the cost of service
- studies contained in PNM Exhibit KTS-3, presented by PNM witness Sanders.
2
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
LARRY T. MORRIS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1
II.
RULE 530 SCHEDULES H-9 THROUGH H-13
2
- Q. Please describe the purpose of Rule 530 Schedules H-9 through H-13.
- A. Rule 530 Schedule H-9 shows the calculation of federal and state income tax
- expense for the Base Period, Adjusted Base Period, and Test Period.1 The
- calculation of income tax expense in Rule 530 Schedule H-9 is used in the
- determination of revenue requirement for the Test Period, just as it has been in
- PNM's prior rate cases. PNM Exhibit LTM-3 provides the calculations of the
- income tax expense included in Rule 530 Schedule H-9.
10
- Rule 530 Schedule H-10 reconciles book income and current taxable income for
- the Base Period, Adjusted Base Period, and Test Period. The calculation of current
- taxable income is purely informational and is not included in the cost of service, as
- it does not affect total tax expense recoverable in rates. PNM Exhibit LTM-3
- provides the calculations of the taxable income included in Rule 530 Schedule H-
- 10.
17
- Rule 530 Schedule H-11 requires an analysis of the tax effects from filing a
- consolidated federal income tax return. I provide this analysis in Section III of my
- testimony.
21
1 The Base Period in this case is calendar year 2023; the Test Period is July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. The Adjusted Base Period captures that period between the Base Period and Test Period.
3
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
LARRY T. MORRIS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- Rule 530 Schedule H-12 provides details of the ADIT activity and balances for the
- 12 months ended December 31, 2023, as well as ADIT balances for the Adjusted
- Base Period and Test Period. The ADIT accounts included in rate base are those
- that relate to underlying assets or liabilities included in rate base. ADIT accounts
- that relate to assets and liabilities excluded from rate base are also excluded from
- rate base. PNM Exhibit LTM-2 provides the calculations of the ADIT included in
- Rule 530 Schedule H-12.
8
- Rule 530 Schedule H-13 provides details of the accumulated deferred Investment
- Tax Credit ("ITC") for the Base Period, Adjusted Base Period, and Test Period.
- PNM Exhibit LTM-4 provides the calculations of the ITC amortization included in
- Rule 530 Schedule H-13.
13
- Q. Please describe the calculation of income tax expense on Rule 530 Schedule H-
- 9.
- A. Rule 530 Schedule H-9 calculates the income tax expense to be recovered in rates
- for the Base Period, Adjusted Base Period, and Test Period. The calculation begins
- with net pre-tax income as determined in the cost of service. Net pre-tax income is
- then adjusted for permanent book/tax differences. The adjusted net income is then
- multiplied by the statutory New Mexico and federal income tax rates to determine
- the preliminary tax expense. The preliminary tax expense is then reduced by the
- annual amortization of ITC as shown on Rule 530 Schedule H-13, other allowable
4
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
LARRY T. MORRIS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- tax credits, and the reversal of excess deferred income taxes. The tax expense on
- Rule 530 Schedule H-9 is calculated on a fully normalized basis, as that term is
- defined below. Therefore, the income tax expense on Rule 530 Schedule H-9 is
- correctly not adjusted for the effect of temporary book/tax differences. This is
- because temporary differences determine only the timing of the payment of taxes,
- and not the actual amount of tax expense. These temporary differences are
- reflected, along with the permanent differences, in the calculation of current taxable
- income on Rule 530 Schedule H-10.
9
10III. STAND-ALONE TAX CALCULATION
11
- Q. Is the income tax expense in the cost of service calculated on a stand-alone
- basis or a consolidated basis?
- A. The income tax expense included in the cost of service is calculated on a stand-
- alone basis. No effects of filing a consolidated income tax return are included in
- the cost of service. This is consistent with prior PNM rate applications and prior
- Commission orders.
18
- Q. As required by Rule 530 Schedule H-11, please address the effects of filing
- consolidated income tax returns.
- A. There are no effects on PNM resulting from its inclusion in the consolidated income
- tax returns filed by PNMR. A pro-formastand-alone income tax return is prepared
- for each of the affiliated companies, including PNM. These returns are, in turn,
5
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
LARRY T. MORRIS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
- included in the PNMR consolidated income tax return, which is filed with the IRS.
- In 1984, PNM adopted an Inter-Company Tax Allocation Policy ("ITAP") that has
- been uniformly applied since that time without significant changes. Under that
- policy, each affiliated company is treated on a stand-alone basis for purposes of
- computing its income tax expense. Their stand-alone income tax returns are then
- combined to create the consolidated income tax return. This method did not change
- with the formation of the holding company, PNMR, except that PNMR, rather than
- PNM, became the ultimate taxpayer liable to the IRS. PNMR (rather than PNM,
- as in the past) pays to the IRS the total current tax liability of the consolidated
- group. PNM and each of the other affiliated companies then reimburse PNMR for
- their respective stand-alone tax liabilities.
12
- In 2005, PNMR filed as a registered holding company under the federal Public
- Utility Holding Company Act of 1935 ("PUHCA"). As a result of that filing, slight
- changes to the ITAP were required. Slight changes were also made when the ITAP
- was redrafted in 2008, following the repeal of PUHCA. Those changes never cause
- PNM to be responsible to PNMR for tax expense in excess of PNM's stand-alone
- share of the consolidated liability. Additionally, in some cases, a current tax
- expense or benefit that occurs at a consolidated level is allocated pro-rata to the
- business unit whose business activity resulted in the particular benefit or expense.
- No such items or allocations exist in the Test Period.
22
6
DIRECT TESTIMONY OF
LARRY T. MORRIS
NMPRC CASE NO. 24-00089-UT
1 Q. Why is the stand-alone calculation the appropriate method to use in
- determining tax expense to be included in the cost of service study?
- A. The stand-alone tax returns reflect the current tax expense resulting from the
- income and expenses related to the business activities of each separate company.
- As such, the stand-alone calculation correctly matches the current tax expense of
- each entity with the income and expenses that created that tax liability. The stand-
- alone calculation prevents cross-subsidization of one company by another. As
- discussed earlier, the consolidated return is merely a summation of all the stand-
- alone tax returns for the affiliated companies included in the consolidated group.
- No tax benefits or expenses are created as a result of filing a consolidated return.
- Q. Does the stand-alone calculation used in the ITAP and the cost of service
- comply with the Final Order in NMPRC Case No. 3137?
- A. Yes, it does. The Final Order in NMPRC Case No. 3137 requires that:
15
PNM's payment to the holding company for income tax shall be limited to
16
PNM's share of the current income tax liability of the consolidated
17
corporation.
18
- The ITAP ensures that PNM pays no more (or no less) than its stand-alone share of
- the consolidated tax liability. The stand-alone income tax calculation was used by
- PNM in its filings in NMPRC Case No. 3137 for both the original cost of service
- and the illustrative cost of service filed in support of the stipulation in that case. It
- is the only method that ensures that PNM will always pay its share of tax expense,
- or be paid for its share of tax benefit, and no more. Any type of consolidated tax
7
