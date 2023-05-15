Advanced search
    PNM   US69349H1077

PNM RESOURCES, INC.

(PNM)
Delayed Nyse  -  02:06:21 2023-05-15 pm EDT
46.90 USD   -1.80%
03:45pPnm Resources : New Mexico Supreme Court Order
PU
03:18pNew Mexico Supreme Court denies motion to dismiss and remand merger appeal, schedules oral argument
PR
05/10Pnm Resources : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
PNM Resources : New Mexico Supreme Court Order

05/15/2023 | 03:45pm EDT
Filed

Supreme Court of New Mexico

5/15/2023 10:31 AM

Office of the Clerk

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO

May 15, 2023

NO. S-1-SC-39152

AVANGRID, INC., AVANGRID NETWORK, INC.,

NM GREEN HOLDINGS, INC., IBERDROLA, S.A.,

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO,

and PNM RESOURCES, INC.,

Appellants,

v.

NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION

COMMISSION,

Appellee,

and

NEW ENERGY ECONOMY,

WESTERN RESOURCE ADVOCATES,

INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD

OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LOCAL 611,

and THE OFFICE OF THE NEW MEXICO

ATTORNEY GENERAL, COALITION FOR

CLEAN AFFORDABLE ENERGY, DINE CITIZENS

AGAINST RUINING THE ENVIRONMENT, SAN

JUAN CITIZENS ALLIANCE, TO NIZHONI ANI,

NAVA EDUCATION PROJECT, BERNALILLO COUNTY,

ALBUQUERQUE BERNALILLO COUNTY WATER

UTILITY AUTHORITY and NEW MEXICO

AFFORDABLE RELIANCE ENERGY ALLIANCE,

Intervenors-Appellees.

In the Matter of The Joint Application of Iberdrola, S.A.,

Avangrid, Inc., Avangrid Networks, Inc., NM Green

Holdings, Inc., Public Service Company of New

Mexico and PNM Resources, Inc. For Approval of the

Merger of NM Green Holdings, Inc. with PNM Resources,

Inc.; Approval of a General Diversification Plan; and All

Other Authorizations and Approvals Required to

Consummate and Implement this Transaction,

NMPRC Case No. 20-00222-UT

ORDER

WHEREAS, this matter came on for consideration by the Court upon (1)

joint motion for stipulated dismissal of appeal and remand for rehearing and

reconsideration and responses thereto, (2) New Energy Economy's motion for

leave to supplement its response and responses thereto, and (3) joint motion of

Bernalillo County, Office of the Attorney General, and the New Mexico

Affordable Reliance Energy Alliance to supplement the record and request for a

briefing schedule, and the Court having considered the foregoing and being

sufficiently advised, Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon, Justice Michael E. Vigil,

Justice David K. Thomson, Justice Julie J. Vargas, and Justice Briana H. Zamora

concurring;

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS ORDERED that the joint motion for stipulated

dismissal of appeal and remand for rehearing and reconsideration is DENIED; and

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that New Energy Economy's motion for leave

to supplement its response is DENIED;

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the joint motion of Bernalillo County,

Office of the Attorney General, and the New Mexico Affordable Reliance Energy

Alliance to supplement the record and request for a briefing schedule is DENIED;

and

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that oral argument shall be heard on Tuesday,

September 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

WITNESS, the Honorable C. Shannon Bacon, Chief

Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New

Mexico, and the seal of said Court this 15th day of

May, 2023.

Elizabeth A. Garcia, Clerk of Court

Supreme Court of New Mexico

By________________________________________

Chief Deputy Clerk of Court

Disclaimer

PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 19:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer