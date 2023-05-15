PNM Resources : New Mexico Supreme Court Order

In the Matter of The Joint Application of Iberdrola, S.A.,

Avangrid, Inc., Avangrid Networks, Inc., NM Green

Holdings, Inc., Public Service Company of New

Mexico and PNM Resources, Inc. For Approval of the

Merger of NM Green Holdings, Inc. with PNM Resources,

Inc.; Approval of a General Diversification Plan; and All

Other Authorizations and Approvals Required to

Consummate and Implement this Transaction,

NMPRC Case No. 20-00222-UT

ORDER

WHEREAS, this matter came on for consideration by the Court upon (1)

joint motion for stipulated dismissal of appeal and remand for rehearing and

reconsideration and responses thereto, (2) New Energy Economy's motion for

leave to supplement its response and responses thereto, and (3) joint motion of

Bernalillo County, Office of the Attorney General, and the New Mexico

Affordable Reliance Energy Alliance to supplement the record and request for a

briefing schedule, and the Court having considered the foregoing and being

sufficiently advised, Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon, Justice Michael E. Vigil,

Justice David K. Thomson, Justice Julie J. Vargas, and Justice Briana H. Zamora

concurring;

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS ORDERED that the joint motion for stipulated

dismissal of appeal and remand for rehearing and reconsideration is DENIED; and

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that New Energy Economy's motion for leave

to supplement its response is DENIED;