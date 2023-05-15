PNM Resources : New Mexico Supreme Court Order

In the Matter of The Joint Application of Iberdrola, S.A.,
Avangrid, Inc., Avangrid Networks, Inc., NM Green
Holdings, Inc., Public Service Company of New
Mexico and PNM Resources, Inc. For Approval of the
Merger of NM Green Holdings, Inc. with PNM Resources,
Inc.; Approval of a General Diversification Plan; and All
Other Authorizations and Approvals Required to
Consummate and Implement this Transaction,
NMPRC Case No. 20-00222-UT
ORDER
WHEREAS, this matter came on for consideration by the Court upon (1)
joint motion for stipulated dismissal of appeal and remand for rehearing and
reconsideration and responses thereto, (2) New Energy Economy's motion for
leave to supplement its response and responses thereto, and (3) joint motion of
Bernalillo County, Office of the Attorney General, and the New Mexico
Affordable Reliance Energy Alliance to supplement the record and request for a
briefing schedule, and the Court having considered the foregoing and being
sufficiently advised, Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon, Justice Michael E. Vigil,
Justice David K. Thomson, Justice Julie J. Vargas, and Justice Briana H. Zamora
concurring;
NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS ORDERED that the joint motion for stipulated
dismissal of appeal and remand for rehearing and reconsideration is DENIED; and
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that New Energy Economy's motion for leave
to supplement its response is DENIED;