PNM Resources : Order Adopting Certification of Stipulation

BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION IN THE MATTER OF THE JOINT APPLICATION OF ) IBERDROLA, S.A., AVANGRID, INC., AVANGRID ) NETWORKS, INC., NM GREEN HOLDINGS, INC., ) PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO ) AND PNM RESOURCES, INC. FOR APPROVAL OF ) THE MERGER OF NM GREEN HOLDINGS, INC. ) Case No. 20-00222-UT WITH PNM RESOURCES INC.; APPROVAL OF A ) GENERAL DIVERSIFICATION PLAN; AND ALL ) OTHER AUTHORIZATIONS AND APPROVALS ) REQUIRED TO CONSUMMATE AND IMPLEMENT ) THIS TRANSACTION ) ) IBERDROLA, S.A., AVANGRID, INC., AVANGRID ) NETWORKS, INC., NM GREEN HOLDINGS, INC., ) PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO ) AND PNM RESOURCES, INC., JOINT ) APPLICANTS. ) ) ORDER ON CERTIFICATION OF STIPULATION THIS MATTER comes before the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission ("Commission" or "NMPRC") on the November 1, 2021 Certification of Stipulation ("Certification") issued by Hearing Examiner Ashley Schannauer ("HE") concerning the Second Amended Stipulation filed in this docket on June 4, 2021 (the "June 4 Stipulation") pertaining to the November 23, 2020 Application filed by joint applicants Avangrid, Inc., Avangrid Networks, Inc., NM Green Holdings, Inc., Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), and PNM Resources, Inc. (PNMR), together with Iberdrola, S.A, ("Joint Applicants"), seeking approval of a Merger Agreement (the "Proposed Transaction"). WHEREFORE, the Commission, having Case 20-00222-UT Order on Certification of Stipulation 1

reviewed the Certification, Application, testimony and pleadings, and being duly informed, FINDS AND CONCLUDES: The Certification of Stipulation, including the Statement of the Case, Discussion, Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law, and Decretal Paragraphs recommended by the Hearing Examiner, is well taken and should be ADOPTED, APPROVED, and ACCEPTED as the Order of the Commission, except to the extent it may be expressly modified by this Order. Exceptions to the Certification of Stipulation were filed on November 12, 2021 by Joint Applicants. Also on November 12, 2021, exceptions were filed jointly by the signatories to the June 4 Stipulation other than Joint Applicants, specifically, the New Mexico Attorney General ("NMAG"), Western Resource Advocates ("WRA"), International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 611 ("IBEW Local 611"), Diné Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment ("Diné CARE"), NAVA Education Project ("NAVA EP"), San Juan Citizens Alliance ("SJCA"), Tó Nizhóní Aní ("TNA"), the Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy ("CCAE"), Interwest Energy Alliance ("Interwest"), Walmart, Inc., Onward Energy Holdings, LLC ("Onward"), the Incorporated County of Los Alamos ("LAC"), and M-S-R Public Power Agency ("M-S-R") (collectively, the "Signatories"). M-S-R and LAC jointly, and CCAE filed additional separate individual exceptions. On November 19, 2021, New Energy Economy ("NEE") filed a response to the exceptions field by Joint Applicants. Also on November 19, 2021, the City of Albuquerque ("CABQ") filed a response to the exceptions filed by the Signatories. JOINT APPLICANTS - EXCEPTION I; SIGNATORIES - EXCEPTIONS 1 & 2 Case 20-00222-UT Order on Certification of Stipulation 2

6. Joint Applicants' First Exception disagrees with the Certification on two basic grounds. Joint Applicants first disagree with the Certification's statement that "the majority of the parties are not in agreement that the Proposed Transaction should be approved based on the totality of benefits and protections agreed to by Joint Applicants." Secondly, Joint Applicants disagree with the Certification's ultimate conclusion that the "potential risks" of approving the Proposed Transaction outweigh the "concrete benefits of the Proposed Transaction." 7. On the first point, Joint Applicants assert there was "consensus among almost all of the parties that they support, or at least do not oppose, the Proposed Transaction based on the significant benefits set forth in the June 4 Stipulation as well as the additional benefits and enhancements agreed to by Joint Applicants." Joint Applicants assert: "None of the 23 of the 24 parties supporting or not opposing the Proposed Transaction objected to Joint Applicants agreeing to additional benefits and protections." 8. The Signatories similarly argue that the Certification erred in stating that "the original Signatories to the June 4 Stipulation no longer support the terms of that stipulation. "The Signatories argue that "the post-hearing Statements of Position filed by each of the Signatories on August 30, 2021 …. demonstrate that each continued to support the June 4 Stipulation. Differences related to the post-stipulation regulatory commitments that Joint Applicants made in order to address issues raised by non-signatories did not change that support." 9. The Joint Applicants nonetheless go on acknowledge that "following the filing of the June 4 Stipulation, negotiations continued among the parties for additional benefits and enhanced commitments to the Stipulation." This activity apparently underlies the HE's observation that the signatories no longer support the June 4 Stipulation. While Joint Applicants argue that those benefits and commitments "were confirmed in the record by the Joint Applicants and certain parties Case 20-00222-UT Order on Certification of Stipulation 3

during the evidentiary hearing", they also acknowledge those benefits were "not reflected in a consolidated written agreement that embodies all of these additional benefits and enhancements." 10. In addition to affirming support and implicitly urging approval of what would constitute a new "stipulation," modified through oral concessions during the hearing proceedings, but not reduced to a writing executed by the parties, Joint Applicants now and the Signatories now further confirm that Joint Applicants would accept the HE's suggested modifications to June 4 Stipulation set forth as the Modified Stipulation attached as Appendix 2 to the Certification. In their exception, the Signatories likewise affirm: "All of the Hearing Examiner modifications contained in Appendix 2 are acceptable to and supported by the Signatories." In its response to exceptions, the CABQ also indicates it would accept the provisions of Appendix 2. 11. Notwithstanding this, although not identified expressly as exceptions, several sections of Joint Applicants' pleading express continued disagreement with certain Appendix 2 modifications. Specifically, Joint Applicants indicate continued dissatisfaction with the reliability metrics and automatic penalties in Regulatory Commitment No. 36 of Appendix 2. While acknowledging that the goal of these provisions is "to ensure that PNM's reliability does not deteriorate under Avangrid ownership," Joint Applicants reassert that the Commission limit the application of these standards to a five-year period and that the Commission should develop reliability standards and penalties applicable to all utilities. Joint Applicants assert the Appendix 2 standards would be "a discriminatory approach to quality of service that does not correlate with identifiable impacts of the merger." Joint Applicants argue that "PNM's reliability metrics over both the last five years and the last 15 years are consistent with or more reliable than those of other electric utilities operating in the State" and "no other New Mexico electric utility is subject to penalties for failing to meet the same or similar standards to be required of PNM." Yet, Joint Case 20-00222-UT Order on Certification of Stipulation 4