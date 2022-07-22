PNM Resources : Order Denying PNM Emergency Motion for Stay

PNM is Not Likely to Prevail on the Merits of its Appeal:

The Commission finds that it It is not likely that PNM will prevail on the merits of the appeal. Contrary to PNM's arguments, the Energy Transition Act

(the "ETA") does not permit PNM to issue the bonds at any time PNM chooses, no matter how long after abandonment. Further, contrary to PNM's arguments, a rate credit does not violate established principles of ratemaking. All these arguments PNM raises in its Motion to Stay, that the ETA allows PNM to issue bonds whenever it pleases and that a rate credit violates established ratemaking principles, were previously raised before the Commission, disputed by all the parties, and rejected by the Commission when it adopted the RD in the Final Order. PNM has continually argued that the rate credits are precluded because the Financing Order is irrevocable and that the ETA provides "that the commission shall not '

reduce, impair, postpone or terminate'

the rights of the utility." (Emphasis added.) PNM mischaracterizes this section of the ETA which is far more limited PNM says. In fact, this section s does not apply to limit the Commission authority until after the bonds have been issued, which has not yet occurred and specifically provides that "the commission shall not reduce, impair, postpone or terminate the energy transition charges approved in the financing order, the energy transition property or the collection or recovery of energy transition revenues." Further, contrary to PNM's argument, the Commission has authority to ensure that rates are just and reasonable in all actions under the PUA, not just in a general rate case, under section 62-

of the Public Utility Act

In conclusion, the Commission finds that PNM is not likely will not prevail of the merits of its appeal because the ETA, the Financing Order and PNM's own representations all support the conclusion that PNM's rates were to be reduced upon abandonment - which is when bonds were to be issued, which is also when customer rate credits were to be provided, and San Juan costs locked in for future recovery.