BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF PUBLIC SERVICE ) COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO'S ) ABANDONMENT OF SAN JUAN ) Case No. 19-00018-UT GENERATING STATION UNITS 1 AND 4 ) )

ORDER ON REMAND ADOPTING UNCONTESTED STIPULATION

THIS MATTER comes before the Public Regulation Commission ("the Commission") upon the Supreme Court's Remand in Case No. S-1-SC-39440. For the reasons detailed below, the Commission issues this Order on Remand Adopting Uncontested Stipulation ("Order").

BACKGROUND AND PROCEDURAL HISTORY

1. The original proceedings in Case No. 19-00018-UT addressed two separate

requests: PNM's potential abandonment of San Juan Generating Station's ("SJGS") remaining Units 1 and 4; and PNM's request for a financing order to issue energy transition bonds ("ETA Bonds") under the Energy Transition Act ("ETA"). On April 1, 2020, the Commission issued its Final Order on Request for Issuance of a Financing Order, Case No. 19-00018-UT (April 1, 2020), approving and adopting Recommended Decision on PNM's Request for Issuance of a Financing Order (together the "Financing Order"), and separately granted approval for the abandonment of the SJGS plant. Among other things, the Financing Order authorized PNM to securitize up to $360.1 million for the estimated recoverable costs associated with the abandonment of PNM's remaining interest in the SJGS plant through the issuance of ETA Bonds. The Financing Order also authorized PNM to collect non-bypassable energy transition charges from customers to pay the debt service on the ETA Bonds over a 25-year period, subject to adjustment.