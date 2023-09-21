BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
IN THE MATTER OF PUBLIC SERVICE
)
COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO'S
)
ABANDONMENT OF SAN JUAN
) Case No. 19-00018-UT
GENERATING STATION UNITS 1 AND 4
)
)
ORDER ON REMAND ADOPTING UNCONTESTED STIPULATION
THIS MATTER comes before the Public Regulation Commission ("the Commission") upon the Supreme Court's Remand in Case No. S-1-SC-39440. For the reasons detailed below, the Commission issues this Order on Remand Adopting Uncontested Stipulation ("Order").
BACKGROUND AND PROCEDURAL HISTORY
1. The original proceedings in Case No. 19-00018-UT addressed two separate
requests: PNM's potential abandonment of San Juan Generating Station's ("SJGS") remaining Units 1 and 4; and PNM's request for a financing order to issue energy transition bonds ("ETA Bonds") under the Energy Transition Act ("ETA"). On April 1, 2020, the Commission issued its Final Order on Request for Issuance of a Financing Order, Case No. 19-00018-UT (April 1, 2020), approving and adopting Recommended Decision on PNM's Request for Issuance of a Financing Order (together the "Financing Order"), and separately granted approval for the abandonment of the SJGS plant. Among other things, the Financing Order authorized PNM to securitize up to $360.1 million for the estimated recoverable costs associated with the abandonment of PNM's remaining interest in the SJGS plant through the issuance of ETA Bonds. The Financing Order also authorized PNM to collect non-bypassable energy transition charges from customers to pay the debt service on the ETA Bonds over a 25-year period, subject to adjustment.
2. Following hearings on the Joint Motion for Order to Show Cause and Enforce Financing Order filed on February 28, 2022 by WRA, CCAE and Prosperity Works, the designated Hearing Examiners issued the Recommended Decision in Show Cause Proceeding
("Show Cause RD") on June 18, 2022, that recommended the Commission find and conclude
that PNM had violated the Financing Order and the ETA because of PNM's delay in issuing
ETA Bonds so that bond issuance would coincide with the implementation of a proposed rate
change in January 2024, rather than near the time of the SJGS plant abandonment.
- On June 29, 2022, the Commission issued the Show Cause Order adopting, with certain additions, the Show Cause RD's recommended findings that the ETA and Financing Order contemplated that the ETA Bonds would be issued at or near the time of the abandonment of SJGS and that PNM's departure from this timetable represented a new plan. As a result, the Commission ordered PNM to:
- issue immediate rate credits to customers to ensure "fair, just, and reasonable" rates based on annual revenue requirement amounts of $98.3 million set forth in the Table found on page 98 of the Show Cause RD, and totaling approximately $128 million;
- prepay and advance in full all monies that would be due to each state agency designated to receive a percentage of the Bond proceeds within thirty days of PNM's receipt of those proceeds, pursuant to Section 62-18-16 of the ETA;
- file reports in this docket that contained a record of all of its costs incurred in the Show Cause Proceeding so that the prudence of those costs would be known and be subject to review in PNM's forthcoming rate case; and
- file a compliance filing to enable a review of the prudence of PNM's new changed plan made after the Financing Order that decided to delay bond issuance beyond the dates of the San Juan abandonment of Units 1 and 4, providing two benchmark dates to establish the interest rates that were in existence at the times of abandonment compared to the dates of actual bond issuance.
- On June 29, 2022, PNM requested an emergency stay of the rate credits, which was opposed by other parties and denied by the Commission on July 27, 2022.
- PNM permanently shut down SJGS Unit 1 on June 30, 2022 and Unit 4 on
September 30, 2022.
- On June 30, 2022, PNM filed its Notice of Appeal of the Show Cause Order, docketing the Show Cause Appeal. Among the issues briefed by the parties to the Appeal are whether the rate credits ordered by the Commission are lawful; and whether the Commission has authority to interpret the Financing Order in a manner that would restrict, modify or revoke PNM's authority to cause the ETA Bonds to be issued or to otherwise amend, modify or revoke the authorizations and approvals contained in the Financing Order; and whether the provisions of the Financing Order and ETA precluded PNM from delaying issuance of the ETA Bonds.
- On July 25, 2022, PNM requested that the Court issued an Emergency Stay in the Show Cause Appeal, which was opposed by the other parties. On September 2, 2022, the Court ordered an emergency stay of the portion of the Show Cause Final Order that required PNM to issue rate credits; and on November 4, 2022, the Court issued an Order that continued its stay of the rate credits pending the final resolution of the Appeal.
- On July 28, 2022, PNM pre-funded and advanced in full all monies to each state agency designated to receive a percentage of the ETA Bond proceeds pursuant to Section 62-18- 16 of the ETA, in accordance with the Commission's Show Cause Order. Previously on March 3, 2022, PNM pre-funded $8.88 million for severance and job training benefits for workers impacted by the closing of the San Juan Mine in accordance with Section 62-18-4. PNM's compliance filing of August 15, 2022, demonstrates no further monies are due under those statutory provisions.
- On July 31, 2022, pursuant to Corrected Advice Notice No. 588, the rate credits related to SJGS Unit 1 became effective and PNM began issuing rate credits to customers. PNM
issued $1.2 million in customer rate credits prior to receipt of the initial stay by the Court on September 2, 2022.
- PNM submitted compliance filings with the Commission regarding pre-funding of monies, issuance of rate credits and benchmark interest rate information through its submittal of verified compliance reports on August 24, September 6, October 14, and November 14, 2022, which document PNM's compliance with those requirements of the Show Cause Final Order.
- On December 5, 2022, PNM filed a general rate case proposing new rates in Case No. 22-00270-UT ("Rate Case"). The suspension period set by the Commission for the proposed new rates expires on January 4, 2024. Among the issues pending in PNM's Rate Case are the prudence review required by the Show Cause Final Order and certain SJGS ratemaking proposals by various parties that arise from the determinations contained in the Show Cause Final Order.
- On August 18, 2023, PNM and the intervening parties (the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General, Western Resource Advocates, New Energy Economy, New Mexico Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance, Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy, Prosperity Works, Bernalillo County, and Utility Division Staff (collectively, "the Parties")) to the Show Cause Appeal filed the unopposed Remand Motion reflecting their agreement to settle all matters in the Show Cause Appeal pursuant to terms contained in this Order.
- The New Mexico Supreme Court remanded this matter to the Commission on September 14, 2023, for the Commission to take action consistent with the Court's Order. The terms of the Settlement Agreement included with the unopposed Remand Motion are considered by the Commission to be an Uncontested Stipulation under NMAC 1.2.2.20.A(3),
have been reformatted and added to to conform with Commission rules but substantively are unchanged, and are incorporated in this Order and included as Attachment A.
FINDINGS AND CONCLUSIONS
- The remand and dismissal of the Show Cause Appeal under the terms filed with the Court result in a fair, just and reasonable resolution of the disputed appellate issues brought by PNM and warrant reconsideration of the Show Cause Final Order by the Commission. Further, the settlement of the Show Cause Proceedings and Appeal will result in rate credits to customers to ensure PNM's current rates are fair, just and reasonable in light of the evidence in the record and the matters raised on appeal.
- The Parties, while not waiving their legal positions taken in the Show Cause proceedings and the Show Cause Appeal, agree that the unanimous and timely settlement of these matters is in the public interest. The Show Cause Order issued June 29, 2022, is superseded in its entirety by this Order and the Commission reaffirms its adoption and approval of the Show Cause RD except to the extent the recommended findings and conclusions contained therein are inconsistent with this Order.
- The Commission affirms the validity of the Financing Order and the authorizations and approvals granted PNM therein, including the Financing Order's determination of its irrevocability. Specifically, that PNM has the ongoing authority to cause up to $360.1 million in ETA Bonds to be issued pursuant to the Financing Order, to sell the energy transition property created by the Financing Order and to impose, collect and adjust the related energy transition charges that repay the bonds. The Commission affirms the NMPRC's pledge pursuant to Ordering Paragraph 46 of the Financing Order and NMSA 1978, Section 62-18-19.
