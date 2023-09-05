BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION ) OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW ) MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL ) ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE ) NOTICE NO. 595 ) ) Case No. 22-00270-UT PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW ) MEXICO, ) ) APPLICANT. ) )

PREHEARING ORDER

THIS MATTER comes before the Hearing Examiners on their own motion. Building on the two prehearing orders issued in this case on August 16, 2023, namely the Order Regarding Prehearing Memoranda for August 31, 2023 Prehearing Conference and the Order on Zoom, Exhibit, and Witness Protocols ("August 16 Orders"), the Hearing Examiners FIND and CONCLUDE it incumbent to issue this Prehearing Order, which sets forth key procedures and details for the evidentiary hearing set to begin in this matter on September 5, 2023. The August 16, 2023 Orders are incorporated herein by reference and made part of this Order as if they were fully set forth herein. Given some necessary overlapping content, any discrepancy between this Order and the August 16 Orders is controlled by this Order.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED: