BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
)
OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL
)
ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE
)
NOTICE NO. 595
)
)
Case No. 22-00270-UT
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO,
)
)
APPLICANT.
)
)
PREHEARING ORDER
THIS MATTER comes before the Hearing Examiners on their own motion. Building on the two prehearing orders issued in this case on August 16, 2023, namely the Order Regarding Prehearing Memoranda for August 31, 2023 Prehearing Conference and the Order on Zoom, Exhibit, and Witness Protocols ("August 16 Orders"), the Hearing Examiners FIND and CONCLUDE it incumbent to issue this Prehearing Order, which sets forth key procedures and details for the evidentiary hearing set to begin in this matter on September 5, 2023. The August 16, 2023 Orders are incorporated herein by reference and made part of this Order as if they were fully set forth herein. Given some necessary overlapping content, any discrepancy between this Order and the August 16 Orders is controlled by this Order.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED:
1. Witnesses
- The Hearing Examiners sent Zoom invitations to all people on the official service list for this case on September 1, 2023. However, to enable the parties, the court reporter, and the Hearing Examiner to focus on the witnesses testifying, active participation in the Zoom
videoconference at any time will be limited to the witness testifying, one attorney for each of the parties, the court reporter, the Commissioners, Hearing Examiners, and any other essential Commission personnel. This is necessary given the reduced size of the images that appear on the Zoom videoconferencing screen as a larger number of users participate in the videoconference.
- Witnesses will be included as active participants in the Zoom videoconference at the time they are called to testify. Witnesses who have completed their testimony, witnesses who have yet to testify, and all other interested persons will be able to view the hearings through the live streaming YouTube platform that will be made available on the Commission's website -https://www.nm-prc.org/.
- The attached Exhibit A illustrates the tentative daily schedule of witnesses, although updates to the schedule will be discussed daily based upon the progress of the hearings. If examination of a witness does not conclude on the scheduled day for that witness to testify, examination of that witness shall continue at the beginning of the next hearing day unless otherwise ordered. Similarly, if examination of a witness does not begin on the scheduled day for that witness to testify, examination of the witness shall begin on the next hearing day unless otherwise ordered. Witnesses shall keep their schedules open for the day and day after they are scheduled to testify unless they have said that they are unavailable on the day after they are scheduled to testify. Witnesses designated to be on "standby" on a date shall be available to testify on that date if time opens up for another witness to testify.
- The order of cross-examination of witnesses established by the parties1 is as
follows:
Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM)
Bernalillo County
New Mexico Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance (NM AREA)
Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA)
Walmart
Kroger
New Mexico Attorney General (NMAG)
Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy (CCAE)
Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA)
Sierra Club
New Energy Economy (NEE)
Western Resource Advocates (WRA)
Staff
- The parties' permitted lengths of cross-examination for each witness are set forth in Exhibit B to this Order, infra. The revised times requested for cross-examination in the parties' September 1, 2023 filings, which reflect at least a 20% reduction in time for cross-examination estimated in their August 28, 2021 prehearing memoranda, have been adopted (with appreciation for the parties' assistance) to be able to complete the hearing within the number of days scheduled, which the Hearing Examiners increased by two days to Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26, 2023 due to, among other things, the large number of witnesses expected to testify at hearing (49), the multiplicity of contested issues in play in this proceeding, and recessing the September 15, 2023 hearing session to facilitate involved parties to participate in the oral argument in the PNM/Avangrid, et al. v. PRC, et al. merger appeal in Supreme Court No. S-1-SC-39152).
- See PNM's Prehearing Memoranda (Aug. 28, 2023) p. 5.
- All pre-filed testimony for each witness (i.e., direct, supplemental, rebuttal, and surrebuttal distributed prior to or during the hearing) shall be offered when the witness is first presented.
- The Hearing Examiners will strictly enforce time limits on cross-examination, redirect examination, and any allowed recross-examination.
2. Exhibits and Dropbox Matters
- The Hearing Examiners provided instructions for uploading and downloading exhibits in this case to and from Dropbox via e-mail on August 30, 2023.
- As established at the August 31, 2023 prehearing conference, the parties were required to upload their exhibits and exhibit lists on September 2, 2023 by 5:00 p.m. MDT.
- The Hearing Examiners provided the parties a Dropbox link to download all exhibits uploaded to Dropbox via e-mail on September 3, 2023.
- The Hearing Examiners sent the parties a link via e-mail on September 1, 2023 that allowed them to download the documents and records they are taking administrative of, per the August 31, 2023 Hearing Examiners' Notice of Taking Administrative Notice of Portions of Record in Case No.16-00276-UT, on the issue of prudence of PNM's continued use of and investment in the Four Corners Plant (FCPP).
- The Hearing Examiners will request the parties' positions, and entertain any objections, on the 75 exhibits for which they have taken administrative on the FCPP issue of prudence at the beginning of the hearing on September 5, 2023.
- Requests from Counsel to be excused from portions of the hearing shall be addressed at the hearing after the entry of appearances on September 5, 2023. Counsel (and thus party) absences shall be subject to the Procedural Rules' proviso that they "are deemed to have notice of, and waived their right to object to, all matters addressed, resolved, or determined in their absence." 1.2.2.32(B) NMAC.
3. Miscellaneous Provisions and Conclusion
- Any discrepancy between this Order and the August 16 Orders shall be controlled by this Order.
- Except as expressly provided above, all findings, conclusions, and ordering clauses contained in all orders of the Hearing Examiners and Commission that have not been amended or otherwise superseded remain in full force and effect.
- This Order is effective immediately.
- A copy of this Order shall be served on all parties on the official service list for this
case.
ISSUED under the Seal of the Commission at Santa Fe, New Mexico this 4th day
of September 2023.
NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
Anthony F. Medeiros
Christopher P. Ryan
Hearing Examiners
Attachments
