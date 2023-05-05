Advanced search
    PNM   US69349H1077

PNM RESOURCES, INC.

(PNM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-04 pm EDT
47.82 USD   -0.40%
06:41aPnm Resources : Q1 2023 Presentation and Appendix
PU
06:41aPnm Resources : Q1 2023 Earnings Release and Reconciliations
PU
06:39aPnm Resources : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
PNM Resources : Q1 2023 Presentation and Appendix

05/05/2023 | 06:41am EDT
Q1 2023 Earnings Review

May 5, 2023

Contact Information and Safe Harbor Statement

Investor Relations Contact Information

Lisa Goodman Executive Director, Investor Relations and Shareholder Services

1-505-241-2160 Lisa.Goodman@pnmresources.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this presentation for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additionally, there are risks and uncertainties in connection with the proposed acquisition of us by AVANGRID which may adversely affect our business, future opportunities, employees and common stock, including without limitation, (i) the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending Merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any remaining required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending Merger that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (iii) the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all, and (iv) the risk that the proposed transaction could have an adverse effect on the ability of PNMR to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and businesses generally. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation (ongoing earnings, ongoing earnings per diluted share and ongoing earnings guidance measures), as well as a reconciliation to GAAP measures, please refer to the Company's website at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance.

Overview and Highlights

Financial Results and Strategic Updates

Q1 2023 earnings results

2023 earnings guidance

affirmed

Motion filed to remand

merger appeal

NMRD Sales Process

Financial Results and Guidance

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Financial

GAAP EPS Focus$0.64

$0.19

Profile

$0.50

Ongoing EPS

$0.55

  • 2023 Ongoing EPS Guidance affirmed $2.65 - $2.75

Strategic Updates

PNM Resources Merger

  • NM Supreme Court remand pending
  • Merger agreement extended to July 20, 2023

New Mexico Renewable Development (NMRD)

  • Initiated sales process for 50/50 joint venture with renewable generation portfolio

Note: EPS is presented on diluted basis. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing EPS,

4

including a description of adjustments, see earnings release issued May 5, 2023.

Operational and Regulatory

Updates

Disclaimer

PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 10:40:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer