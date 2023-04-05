PNM Resources : Q1 2023 Weather Data
Q1 2023
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
(1)
Increase / (Decrease)
PNM
Heating Degree Days
Cooling Degree Days
TNMP
Heating Degree Days
Cooling Degree Days
2023
Normal
(2)
2022
1,299
1,124
1,278
0
0
0
714
913
1,101
219
103
81
2023 vs.
% chg.
Normal
(2)
175
16%
0
NA
(199)
-22%
116
113%
2023 vs.
% chg.
2022
21
2%
0
NA
(387)
-35%
138
170%
(1) Heating and cooling degree days are quantitative indices designed to reflect the demand for energy needed
to heat or cool a home or a business and are derived from daily average temperatures. Figures shown use HDD55/CDD65 for PNM and HDD65/CDD65 for TNMP.
(2) Reflects the 20-year average between 2003 and 2022.
Note: Weather station temperature data obtained through NOAA/National Weather Service.
Disclaimer
PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 21:53:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
