    PNM   US69349H1077

PNM RESOURCES, INC.

(PNM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-05 pm EDT
48.90 USD   +0.31%
Pnm Resources : Q1 2023 Weather Data
PU
Pnm Resources : New Mexico Supreme Court Order Granting Motions to Intervene and Deadline for Interventions/Responses
PU
Pnm Resources Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
PNM Resources : Q1 2023 Weather Data

04/05/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
Q1 2023

Heating and Cooling Degree Days (1)

Increase / (Decrease)

PNM

Heating Degree Days

Cooling Degree Days

TNMP

Heating Degree Days

Cooling Degree Days

2023

Normal (2)

2022

1,299

1,124

1,278

0

0

0

714

913

1,101

219

103

81

2023 vs.

% chg.

Normal (2)

175

16%

0

NA

(199)

-22%

116

113%

2023 vs.

% chg.

2022

21

2%

0

NA

(387)

-35%

138

170%

(1) Heating and cooling degree days are quantitative indices designed to reflect the demand for energy needed

to heat or cool a home or a business and are derived from daily average temperatures. Figures shown use HDD55/CDD65 for PNM and HDD65/CDD65 for TNMP.

(2) Reflects the 20-year average between 2003 and 2022.

Note: Weather station temperature data obtained through NOAA/National Weather Service.

Disclaimer

PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 21:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 097 M - -
Net income 2023 238 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 3,00%
Capitalization 4 184 M 4 184 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 537
Free-Float 98,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 48,90 $
Average target price 50,32 $
Spread / Average Target 2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Vincent-Collawn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph D. Tarry President & Chief Operating Officer
Elisabeth A Eden Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Mike Mertz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Donald K. Schwanz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNM RESOURCES, INC.-0.08%4 184
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.70%153 355
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.53%78 842
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.49%75 821
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.56%74 159
ENEL S.P.A.11.03%62 183
