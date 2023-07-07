Q2 2023
Heating and Cooling Degree Days (1)
Increase / (Decrease)
2023 vs.
2023 vs.
Normal (2)
% chg.
2022
% chg.
2023
Normal (2)
2022
PNM
53
62
Heating Degree Days
15
Cooling Degree Days
418
507
515
TNMP
758
961
1,115
Heating Degree Days
Cooling Degree Days
1,296
1,145
1,370
- -14%
- -18%
-
-21%
151 13%
38 255%
- -19%
- -32%
(74) -5%
(1) Heating and cooling degree days are quantitative indices designed to reflect the demand for energy needed
to heat or cool a home or a business and are derived from daily average temperatures. Figures shown use HDD55/CDD65 for PNM and HDD65/CDD65 for TNMP.
(2) Reflects the 20-year average between year 2003 and 2022.
Note: Weather station temperature data obtained through NOAA/National Weather Service.
