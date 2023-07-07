Q2 2023

Heating and Cooling Degree Days (1)

Increase / (Decrease)

2023 vs.

2023 vs.

Normal (2)

% chg.

2022

% chg.

2023

Normal (2)

2022

PNM

53

62

Heating Degree Days

15

Cooling Degree Days

418

507

515

TNMP

758

961

1,115

Heating Degree Days

Cooling Degree Days

1,296

1,145

1,370

  1. -14%
  1. -18%
  1. -21%
    151 13%

38 255%

  1. -19%
  1. -32%

(74) -5%

(1) Heating and cooling degree days are quantitative indices designed to reflect the demand for energy needed

to heat or cool a home or a business and are derived from daily average temperatures. Figures shown use HDD55/CDD65 for PNM and HDD65/CDD65 for TNMP.

(2) Reflects the 20-year average between year 2003 and 2022.

Note: Weather station temperature data obtained through NOAA/National Weather Service.

