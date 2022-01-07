PNM Resources : Q4 2021 Weather Data

Q4 2021
Heating and Cooling Degree Days (1)
Increase / (Decrease)
|
|
2021
|
Normal (2)
|
2020
|
2021 vs.
|
% chg.
|
2021 vs.
|
% chg.
|
|
Normal (2)
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PNM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heating Degree Days
|
599
|
872
|
915
|
(273)
|
-31%
|
(316)
|
-35%
|
Cooling Degree Days
|
11
|
14
|
23
|
(3)
|
-21%
|
(12)
|
-52%
|
TNMP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heating Degree Days
|
286
|
627
|
549
|
(341)
|
-54%
|
(263)
|
-48%
|
Cooling Degree Days
|
464
|
286
|
335
|
178
|
62%
|
128
|
38%
(1) Heating and cooling degree days are quantitative indices designed to reflect the demand for energy needed
to heat or cool a home or a business and are derived from daily average temperatures. Figures shown use HDD55/CDD65 for PNM and HDD65/CDD65 for TNMP.
(2) Reflects the 20-year average between 2001 and 2020.
Note: Weather station temperature data obtained through NOAA/National Weather Service.
