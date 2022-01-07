PNM Resources : Q4 2021 Weather Data

Q4 2021

Heating and Cooling Degree Days (1)

Increase / (Decrease)

2021 Normal (2) 2020 2021 vs. % chg. 2021 vs. % chg. Normal (2) 2020 PNM Heating Degree Days 599 872 915 (273) -31% (316) -35% Cooling Degree Days 11 14 23 (3) -21% (12) -52% TNMP Heating Degree Days 286 627 549 (341) -54% (263) -48% Cooling Degree Days 464 286 335 178 62% 128 38%

(1) Heating and cooling degree days are quantitative indices designed to reflect the demand for energy needed

to heat or cool a home or a business and are derived from daily average temperatures. Figures shown use HDD55/CDD65 for PNM and HDD65/CDD65 for TNMP.

(2) Reflects the 20-year average between 2001 and 2020.

Note: Weather station temperature data obtained through NOAA/National Weather Service.