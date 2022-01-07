Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PNM Resources, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PNM   US69349H1077

PNM RESOURCES, INC.

(PNM)
PNM Resources : Q4 2021 Weather Data

01/07/2022 | 08:38pm EST
Q4 2021

Heating and Cooling Degree Days (1)

Increase / (Decrease)

2021

Normal (2)

2020

2021 vs.

% chg.

2021 vs.

% chg.

Normal (2)

2020

PNM

Heating Degree Days

599

872

915

(273)

-31%

(316)

-35%

Cooling Degree Days

11

14

23

(3)

-21%

(12)

-52%

TNMP

Heating Degree Days

286

627

549

(341)

-54%

(263)

-48%

Cooling Degree Days

464

286

335

178

62%

128

38%

(1) Heating and cooling degree days are quantitative indices designed to reflect the demand for energy needed

to heat or cool a home or a business and are derived from daily average temperatures. Figures shown use HDD55/CDD65 for PNM and HDD65/CDD65 for TNMP.

(2) Reflects the 20-year average between 2001 and 2020.

Note: Weather station temperature data obtained through NOAA/National Weather Service.

Disclaimer

PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 01:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 633 M - -
Net income 2021 206 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 3 946 M 3 946 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 708
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Vincent-Collawn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph D. Tarry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mike Mertz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Donald K. Schwanz Independent Director
Alan John Fohrer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNM RESOURCES, INC.0.79%3 946
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.44%169 548
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.38%80 396
ENEL S.P.A.-1.94%79 619
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.60%72 745
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.49%71 816