PNM Resources : Reply Brief

Filed

Supreme Court of New Mexico

6/17/2022 2:01 PM

Office of the Clerk

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO. S-1-SC-39138

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO,

Appellant,

v.

NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION,

Appellee,

and

SIERRA CLUB, NEW ENERGY ECONOMY,

WESTERN RESOURCE ADVOCATES, and

COALITION FOR CLEAN AFFORDABLE ENERGY,

Intervenors-Appellees.

In the Matter of the Application of Public Service Company of New Mexico for Approval of the Abandonment of the Four Corners Power Plant and Issuance of a Financing Order,

NMPRC Case No. 21-00017-UT

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO'S CONSOLIDATED REPLY BRIEF TO THE ANSWER BRIEFS OF THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION, NEW ENERGY ECONOMY, SIERRA CLUB AND THE COALITION FOR CLEAN AFFORDABLE ENERGY

(Oral Argument Requested)

Stacey J. Goodwin, Associate General Counsel Richard L. Alvidrez PNM Resources, Inc. Miller Stratvert P.A. Corporate Headquarters - Legal Department 500 Marquette NW, Suite 1100 Albuquerque, NM 87158-0805 P.O. Box 25687 (505) 241-4836 Albuquerque, NM 87125 Stacey.Goodwin@pnmresources.com (505) 842-1950 ralvidrez@mstlaw.com

Raymond L. Gifford

Debrea M. Terwilliger

Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP

2138 West 32nd Ave., Suite 300

Denver, CO 80211

626-2350

626-2329

RGifford@wbklaw.com

DTerwilliger@wbklaw.com

June 17, 2022