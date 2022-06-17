PNM Resources : Reply Brief

In the Matter of the Application of Public Service Company of New Mexico for Approval of the Abandonment of the Four Corners Power Plant and Issuance of a Financing Order,
NMPRC Case No. 21-00017-UT
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO'S CONSOLIDATED REPLY BRIEF TO THE ANSWER BRIEFS OF THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION, NEW ENERGY ECONOMY, SIERRA CLUB AND THE COALITION FOR CLEAN AFFORDABLE ENERGY
(Oral Argument Requested)
Stacey J. Goodwin, Associate General Counsel
Richard L. Alvidrez
PNM Resources, Inc.
Miller Stratvert P.A.
Corporate Headquarters - Legal Department
500 Marquette NW, Suite 1100
Albuquerque, NM 87158-0805
P.O. Box 25687
(505) 241-4836
Albuquerque, NM 87125
Stacey.Goodwin@pnmresources.com
(505) 842-1950
ralvidrez@mstlaw.com
Raymond L. Gifford
Debrea M. Terwilliger
Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP
2138 West 32nd Ave., Suite 300
Denver, CO 80211
626-2350
626-2329
RGifford@wbklaw.com
DTerwilliger@wbklaw.com
June 17, 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE………………………………….................ii
A plain reading of Section 62-18-4(D) does not require identification of actual replacement resources before approval is sought, and such a requirement may detrimentally affect PNM's efforts to sign competitive bids…………………………………………………………………………..19
PNM's right to defer approval of actual replacement resources is not
merely a process question. ..............................................................................
21
NEE's reliance on PNM's prior arguments in another Court proceeding
is misplaced.....................................................................................................
21
The Answer Briefs' arguments on the evidence of adequate potential
new resources are unpersuasive. .....................................................................
23
The Commission's legal conclusion that abandonment can be denied
because PNM "breached" an IRP commitment is unlawful and should be
Pursuant to Rule 12-318(G) NMRA, Appellant Public Service Company of New Mexico states that the body of this Consolidated Reply Brief is 38 pages and contains 8,978 words in Times New Roman 14-point font, a proportionally-spaced typeface, as calculated by Word for Microsoft 365 MSO Version 2108, and is therefore within the limits permitted by the Court's order issued on May 31, 2022.
ii
TABLE OF AUTHORITIES
Federal Cases
Motor Vehicles Mfrs. Ass'n v. State Farm Mut. Auto Ins. Co.,
463 U.S. 29 (1983)..........................................................................................
8
Securities & Exch. Comm'n v. Chenery,
332 U.S. 194, 196 (1947)................................................................................
8
New Mexico Cases
Am. Fed'n of State, County & Mun. Empls. v. Bd. of County Comm'rs of