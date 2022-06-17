Log in
PNM Resources : Reply Brief

06/17/2022
Filed

Supreme Court of New Mexico

6/17/2022 2:01 PM

Office of the Clerk

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO. S-1-SC-39138

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO,

Appellant,

v.

NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION,

Appellee,

and

SIERRA CLUB, NEW ENERGY ECONOMY,

WESTERN RESOURCE ADVOCATES, and

COALITION FOR CLEAN AFFORDABLE ENERGY,

Intervenors-Appellees.

In the Matter of the Application of Public Service Company of New Mexico for Approval of the Abandonment of the Four Corners Power Plant and Issuance of a Financing Order,

NMPRC Case No. 21-00017-UT

PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO'S CONSOLIDATED REPLY BRIEF TO THE ANSWER BRIEFS OF THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION, NEW ENERGY ECONOMY, SIERRA CLUB AND THE COALITION FOR CLEAN AFFORDABLE ENERGY

(Oral Argument Requested)

Stacey J. Goodwin, Associate General Counsel

Richard L. Alvidrez

PNM Resources, Inc.

Miller Stratvert P.A.

Corporate Headquarters - Legal Department

500 Marquette NW, Suite 1100

Albuquerque, NM 87158-0805

P.O. Box 25687

(505) 241-4836

Albuquerque, NM 87125

Stacey.Goodwin@pnmresources.com

(505) 842-1950

ralvidrez@mstlaw.com

Raymond L. Gifford

Debrea M. Terwilliger

Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP

2138 West 32nd Ave., Suite 300

Denver, CO 80211

  1. 626-2350
  1. 626-2329

RGifford@wbklaw.com

DTerwilliger@wbklaw.com

June 17, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE………………………………….................ii

TABLE OF AUTHORITIES…………………………………………………...iii

I.

INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................

1

II.

ARGUMENT................................................................................................

3

A.

Standard of Review........................................................................................

7

B. The Commission's Denial of Abandonment Was Unlawful.......................

10

The Commission's denial of abandonment based on its determination

that PNM failed to provide evidence of "actual" replacement resources to

satisfy Section 62-18-4(D) is contrary to the law and should be reversed. ....

11

a. The Commission legally erred in its interpretation of Section 62-18-4(D)

and applicable abandonment standards under the ETA..................................

13

i. Past Commission practice is not indicative of the current statutory

mandate. ..........................................................................................................

14

  1. A plain reading of Section 62-18-4(D) does not require identification of actual replacement resources before approval is sought, and such a requirement may detrimentally affect PNM's efforts to sign competitive bids…………………………………………………………………………..19
  2. PNM's right to defer approval of actual replacement resources is not

merely a process question. ..............................................................................

21

  1. NEE's reliance on PNM's prior arguments in another Court proceeding

is misplaced.....................................................................................................

21

  1. The Answer Briefs' arguments on the evidence of adequate potential

new resources are unpersuasive. .....................................................................

23

The Commission's legal conclusion that abandonment can be denied

because PNM "breached" an IRP commitment is unlawful and should be

reversed. ..........................................................................................................

28

C.

The Commission May Not Impose Further Review of the Prudence of Four

Corners on Remand. ...........................................................................................

31

D.

Other Irrelevant Arguments Should be Rejected.........................................

36

III.

CONCLUSION ..........................................................................................

38

i

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

Pursuant to Rule 12-318(G) NMRA, Appellant Public Service Company of New Mexico states that the body of this Consolidated Reply Brief is 38 pages and contains 8,978 words in Times New Roman 14-point font, a proportionally-spaced typeface, as calculated by Word for Microsoft 365 MSO Version 2108, and is therefore within the limits permitted by the Court's order issued on May 31, 2022.

ii

TABLE OF AUTHORITIES

Federal Cases

Motor Vehicles Mfrs. Ass'n v. State Farm Mut. Auto Ins. Co.,

463 U.S. 29 (1983)..........................................................................................

8

Securities & Exch. Comm'n v. Chenery,

332 U.S. 194, 196 (1947)................................................................................

8

New Mexico Cases

Am. Fed'n of State, County & Mun. Empls. v. Bd. of County Comm'rs of

Bernalillo County,

2016-NMSC-017.....................................................................................

32, 33

Alto Vill. Servs. Corp. v. N. M. Pub. Serv. Comm'n,

1978-NMSC-085, 92 N.M. 323 ....................................................................

26

Atlixco Coal. v. Maggiore,

1998-NMSC-134, 125 N.M. 786 ....................................................................

8

Attorney Gen. v. N.M. Pub. Regulation Comm'n,

2013-NMSC-042...........................................................................................

36

Attorney Gen. v. N.M. Pub. Serv. Comm'n,

1984-NMSC-081, 101 N.M. 549 ..................................................................

26

Cibola Energy Corp. v. Roselli,

1987-NMCA-055, 105 N.M. 774 .................................................................

10

Citizens for Fair Rates & the Env't v. N.M. Pub. Regulation Comm'n,

2022-NMSC-010...............................................................................

13, 14, 33

Leger v. Leger,

2022-NMSC-007...........................................................................................

14

Montano v. N.M. Real Estate Appraiser's Bd.,

2009-NMCA-009, 145 N.M. 494 ...................................................................

9

iii

N.M. Indus. Energy Consumers v. N.M. Pub. Serv. Comm'n,

1986-NMSC-059, 104 N.M. 565 ..................................................................

24

N.M. Indus. Energy Consumers v. N.M. Pub. Serv. Comm'n,

1991-NMSC-018, 111 N.M. 622 ..................................................................

32

N.M. Mining Ass'n v. N.M. Water Quality Control Comm'n,

2007-NMCA-010, 141 N.M. 41 .....................................................................

9

Pub. Serv. Co. of N.M. v. N.M. Pub. Regulation Comm'n,

S-1-SC-37552 (Feb. 27, 2019) (non-precedential) .......................................

22

Pub. Serv. Co. of N.M. v. N.M. Pub. Regulation Comm'n,

2019-NMSC-012...........................................................................................

34

Pub. Serv. Co. of N.M. v. N.M. Pub. Serv. Comm'n,

1991-NMSC-083, 112 N.M. 379 ..................................................................

14

Resolute Wind 1 LLC v. N.M. Pub. Regulation Comm'n,

2022-NMSC-011.....................................................................................

34, 36

State ex rel. Egolf v. N.M. Pub. Regulation Comm'n,

2020-NMSC-018...............................................................................

12, 23, 30

Tenneco Oil Co. v. N.M. Water Quality Control Comm'n,

1987-NMCA-153, 107 N.M. 469 .........................................................

8, 9, 10

New Mexico Regulatory Cases

Re Pub. Serv. Co. of N.M.,

101 P.U.R. 4th 126, 1989 WL 418588, NMPSC Case No. 2146 Pt. II

......... 24

In the Matter of the Application of Pub. Serv. Co. of N.M. for the

Abandonment and Decertification of the Las Vegas Generation Station in Las

Vegas, N. M.,

NMPRC Case No. 10-00264-UT (2011) .....................................................

15

iv

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 23:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
