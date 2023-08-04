2023 Ongoing Earnings Guidance Affirmed

2023 second quarter GAAP earnings of $0.53 per diluted share

2023 second quarter ongoing earnings of $0.55 per diluted share

Affirmed ongoing earnings guidance range of $2.65 - $2.75 for 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

PNM Resources (In millions, except EPS)











Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 GAAP net earnings attributable to PNM Resources $45.3 $15.4 $100.3 $31.4 GAAP diluted EPS $0.53 $0.18 $1.16 $0.36 Ongoing net earnings $47.4 $49.4 $95.1 $92.7 Ongoing diluted EPS $0.55 $0.57 $1.10 $1.08

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) today released its 2023 second quarter results. In addition, management affirmed its 2023 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share.

"This first half of the year has laid the groundwork for future growth, particularly in Texas where a constructive legislative session called for investments in grid reliability and resilience," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and CEO. "New system peaks at both TNMP and PNM continue to demonstrate the need to invest in our infrastructure to ensure safe, reliable service to our customers at affordable rates."

UPDATE ON MERGER

On June 20, 2023, PNM Resources and Avangrid announced an amendment and extension of their merger agreement through December 31, 2023, with an option for three months further extension upon mutual agreement by the companies. The companies' appeal of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission's (NMPRC) December 2021 merger stipulation denial remains pending with the New Mexico Supreme Court (Court) with oral arguments scheduled for September 15, 2023. There is no statutory deadline for the Court to respond to the appeal.

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2023 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

PNM – a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.

– TNMP – an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas .

– Corporate and Other – reflects the PNM Resources holding company and other subsidiaries.

EPS Results by Segment



GAAP Diluted EPS

Ongoing Diluted EPS

Q2 2023 Q2 2022

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 PNM $0.36 ($0.07)

$0.38 $0.32 TNMP $0.29 $0.30

$0.29 $0.31 Corporate and Other ($0.12) ($0.05)

($0.12) ($0.06) Consolidated PNM Resources $0.53 $0.18

$0.55 $0.57

Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 include:

PNM: Increased transmission margins due to higher system demand, lower costs associated with generation portfolio changes and reduced gas plant outages, and improved market performance of decommissioning and reclamation trusts were partially offset by lower customer usage due in part to milder temperatures, depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments and higher planned O&M expenses.

TNMP: Rate recovery through Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) and Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) increases and weather-normalized load growth was more than offset by depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments, milder temperatures and higher planned O&M expenses.

Corporate and Other: Higher interest rates on variable rate debt, net of hedges, increased losses.

In addition, GAAP earnings increased in the second quarter of 2023 from net unrealized gains on investment securities for decommissioning and reclamation trusts compared to net unrealized losses in the second quarter of 2022.

Additional materials with information on quarterly results are available at

http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm.

SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL: 11 A.M. EASTERN FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

PNM Resources will discuss these items during a live conference call and webcast on Friday, August 4th at 11 a.m. Eastern. Speaking on the call will be Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Don Tarry, PNM Resources President and Chief Operating Officer, and Lisa Eden, PNM Resources Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

The conference call will be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/events-and-presentations. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180845/f9e7ceca57. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event and referencing "the PNM Resources second quarter earnings call".

Supporting material for PNM Resources' earnings announcements can be viewed and downloaded at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free generation by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:





Analysts Media



Lisa Goodman Ray Sandoval



(505) 241-2160 (505) 241-2782

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this news release for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additionally, there are risks and uncertainties in connection with the proposed acquisition of us by AVANGRID which may adversely affect our business, future opportunities, employees and common stock, including without limitation, (i) the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending Merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any remaining required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending Merger that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (iii) the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all, and (iv) the risk that the proposed transaction could have an adverse effect on the ability of PNMR to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and businesses generally. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Ongoing earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of net unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedges, the net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities, pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business, and certain non-recurring, infrequent, and other items that are not indicative of fundamental changes in the earnings capacity of the Company's operations. The Company uses ongoing earnings and ongoing earnings per diluted share to evaluate the operations of the Company and to establish goals, including those used for certain aspects of incentive compensation, for management and employees. While the Company believes these financial measures are appropriate and useful for investors, they are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for these measures, or any piece of these measures, to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. Furthermore, the Company's calculations of these measures as presented may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses ongoing earnings guidance to provide investors with management's expectations of ongoing financial performance over the period presented. While the Company believes ongoing earnings guidance is an appropriate measure, it is not a measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for ongoing earnings guidance to represent an expectation of net earnings as defined by GAAP. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance. Reconciliations between GAAP and ongoing earnings are contained in schedules 1-4.

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 31,184

$ 24,632

$ (10,512)

$ 45,304 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

(2,504)

—

—

(2,504) Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

3,731

—

—

3,731 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

679

—

—

679 Merger related costs2d

15

2

233

250 Total adjustments before income tax effects

1,921

2

233

2,156 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(488)

—

(59)

(547) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

4

—

31

35 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

275

221

(2)

494 Total income tax impacts5

(209)

221

(30)

(18) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

1,712

223

203

2,138 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 32,896

$ 24,855

$ (10,309)

$ 47,442

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 85,760

$ 34,665

$ (20,107)

$ 100,318 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

(11,989)

—

—

(11,989) Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

3,731

—

—

3,731 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

1,358

—

—

1,358 Merger related costs2d

27

2

519

548 Total adjustments before income tax effects

(6,873)

2

519

(6,352) Income tax impact of above adjustments1

1,746

—

(132)

1,614 Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

5

—

85

90 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

(452)

157

(285)

(580) Total income tax impacts5

1,299

157

(332)

1,124 Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(5,574)

159

187

(5,228) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 80,186

$ 34,824

$ (19,920)

$ 95,090



1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increase in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs" c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Increases in "Administrative and general"















3 Increases in "Income Taxes" 4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.8% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 18.7% for PNM, 14.7% for TNMP, and 15.7% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

















PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ (6,217)

$ 26,051

$ (4,473)

$ 15,361 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

38,979

—

—

38,979 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

1,399

—

—

1,399 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

614

—

—

614 Merger related costs2d

23

4

288

315 Total adjustments before income tax effects

41,015

4

288

41,307 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(10,418)

(1)

(73)

(10,492) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

(80)

61

(4)

(23) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

3,326

379

(440)

3,265 Total income tax impacts5

(7,172)

439

(517)

(7,250) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

33,843

443

(229)

34,057 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 27,626

$ 26,494

$ (4,702)

$ 49,418

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ (1,906)

$ 41,111

$ (7,853)

$ 31,352 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

69,891

—

—

69,891 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

1,399

—

—

1,399 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

1,228

—

—

1,228 Merger related costs2d

50

4

1,232

1,286 Total adjustments before income tax effects

72,568

4

1,232

73,804 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(18,432)

(1)

(313)

(18,746) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

(11)

282

34

305 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

5,974

194

(160)

6,008 Total income tax impacts5

(12,469)

475

(439)

(12,433) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

60,099

479

793

61,371 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 58,193

$ 41,590

$ (7,060)

$ 92,723



















1Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increases in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs" c Increases in "Other (deductions)"















d Increases in "Administrative and general"















3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Tax Expense" 4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory tax rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.2% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 11.9% for PNM, 13.3% for TNMP, and 10.8% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

















PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 3 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 0.36

$ 0.29

$ (0.12)

$ 0.53 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

(0.02)

—

—

(0.02) Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.03

—

—

0.03 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

—

—

0.01 Total Adjustments

0.02

—

—

0.02 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.38

$ 0.29

$ (0.12)

$ 0.55 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,129,124

































Six Months Ended June 30, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.00

$ 0.40

$ (0.24)

$ 1.16 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

(0.10)

—

—

(0.10) Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.03

—

—

0.03 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

—

—

0.01 Merger related costs

—

—

0.01

0.01 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

(0.01)

—

—

(0.01) Total Adjustments

(0.07)

—

0.01

(0.06) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.93

$ 0.40

$ (0.23)

$ 1.10 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,133,091











PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 4 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ (0.07)

$ 0.30

$ (0.05)

$ 0.18 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

0.34

—

—

0.34 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.01

—

—

0.01 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

0.04

0.01

(0.01)

0.04 Total Adjustments

0.39

0.01

(0.01)

0.39 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ (0.06)

$ 0.57 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,226,318



























Six Months Ended June 30, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ (0.02)

$ 0.47

$ (0.09)

$ 0.36 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

0.61

—

—

0.61 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.01

—

—

0.01 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

—

—

0.01 Merger related costs

—

0.01

0.01

0.02 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

0.07

—

—

0.07 Total Adjustments

0.70

0.01

0.01

0.72 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.68

$ 0.48

$ (0.08)

$ 1.08 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,198,407











PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts)















Electric Operating Revenues $ 477,156

$ 499,730

$ 1,021,233

$ 943,848 Operating Expenses:













Cost of energy 172,452

195,596

414,138

364,010 Administrative and general 54,039

51,342

109,149

107,203 Energy production costs 25,599

42,499

47,957

76,065 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs 3,731

1,399

3,731

1,399 Depreciation and amortization 79,139

76,769

157,213

152,533 Transmission and distribution costs 25,465

21,156

47,661

39,622 Taxes other than income taxes 24,401

24,577

49,963

48,556 Total operating expenses 384,826

413,338

829,812

789,388 Operating income 92,330

86,392

191,421

154,460 Other Income and Deductions:













Interest income 5,359

3,327

10,202

7,619 Gains (losses) on investment securities 3,777

(41,795)

10,219

(68,368) Other income 5,600

5,151

8,693

9,481 Other (deductions) (3,515)

(3,641)

(6,008)

(5,882) Net other income and deductions 11,221

(36,958)

23,106

(57,150) Interest Charges 45,899

29,217

86,822

55,437 Earnings before Income Taxes 57,652

20,217

127,705

41,873 Income Taxes 8,229

1,094

18,009

3,532 Net Earnings 49,423

19,123

109,696

38,341 (Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (3,987)

(3,630)

(9,114)

(6,725) Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (132)

(132)

(264)

(264) Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR $ 45,304

$ 15,361

$ 100,318

$ 31,352 Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR per Common Share:













Basic $ 0.53

$ 0.18

$ 1.17

$ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.53

$ 0.18

$ 1.16

$ 0.36 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.3675

$ 0.3475

$ 0.7350

$ 0.6950

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301893265.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.