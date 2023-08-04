2023 Ongoing Earnings Guidance Affirmed
- 2023 second quarter GAAP earnings of $0.53 per diluted share
- 2023 second quarter ongoing earnings of $0.55 per diluted share
- Affirmed ongoing earnings guidance range of $2.65 - $2.75 for 2023
PNM Resources (In millions, except EPS)
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
GAAP net earnings attributable
to PNM Resources
$45.3
$15.4
$100.3
$31.4
GAAP diluted EPS
$0.53
$0.18
$1.16
$0.36
Ongoing net earnings
$47.4
$49.4
$95.1
$92.7
Ongoing diluted EPS
$0.55
$0.57
$1.10
$1.08
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) today released its 2023 second quarter results. In addition, management affirmed its 2023 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share.
"This first half of the year has laid the groundwork for future growth, particularly in Texas where a constructive legislative session called for investments in grid reliability and resilience," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and CEO. "New system peaks at both TNMP and PNM continue to demonstrate the need to invest in our infrastructure to ensure safe, reliable service to our customers at affordable rates."
UPDATE ON MERGER
On June 20, 2023, PNM Resources and Avangrid announced an amendment and extension of their merger agreement through December 31, 2023, with an option for three months further extension upon mutual agreement by the companies. The companies' appeal of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission's (NMPRC) December 2021 merger stipulation denial remains pending with the New Mexico Supreme Court (Court) with oral arguments scheduled for September 15, 2023. There is no statutory deadline for the Court to respond to the appeal.
SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2023 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
- PNM – a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.
- TNMP – an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas.
- Corporate and Other – reflects the PNM Resources holding company and other subsidiaries.
EPS Results by Segment
GAAP Diluted EPS
Ongoing Diluted EPS
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
PNM
$0.36
($0.07)
$0.38
$0.32
TNMP
$0.29
$0.30
$0.29
$0.31
Corporate and Other
($0.12)
($0.05)
($0.12)
($0.06)
Consolidated PNM Resources
$0.53
$0.18
$0.55
$0.57
Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 include:
- PNM: Increased transmission margins due to higher system demand, lower costs associated with generation portfolio changes and reduced gas plant outages, and improved market performance of decommissioning and reclamation trusts were partially offset by lower customer usage due in part to milder temperatures, depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments and higher planned O&M expenses.
- TNMP: Rate recovery through Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) and Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) increases and weather-normalized load growth was more than offset by depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments, milder temperatures and higher planned O&M expenses.
- Corporate and Other: Higher interest rates on variable rate debt, net of hedges, increased losses.
In addition, GAAP earnings increased in the second quarter of 2023 from net unrealized gains on investment securities for decommissioning and reclamation trusts compared to net unrealized losses in the second quarter of 2022.
Additional materials with information on quarterly results are available at
http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm.
SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL: 11 A.M. EASTERN FRIDAY, AUGUST 4
PNM Resources will discuss these items during a live conference call and webcast on Friday, August 4th at 11 a.m. Eastern. Speaking on the call will be Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Don Tarry, PNM Resources President and Chief Operating Officer, and Lisa Eden, PNM Resources Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.
The conference call will be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/events-and-presentations. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180845/f9e7ceca57. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event and referencing "the PNM Resources second quarter earnings call".
Supporting material for PNM Resources' earnings announcements can be viewed and downloaded at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm.
Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free generation by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements made in this news release for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additionally, there are risks and uncertainties in connection with the proposed acquisition of us by AVANGRID which may adversely affect our business, future opportunities, employees and common stock, including without limitation, (i) the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending Merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any remaining required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending Merger that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (iii) the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all, and (iv) the risk that the proposed transaction could have an adverse effect on the ability of PNMR to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and businesses generally. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Ongoing earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of net unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedges, the net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities, pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business, and certain non-recurring, infrequent, and other items that are not indicative of fundamental changes in the earnings capacity of the Company's operations. The Company uses ongoing earnings and ongoing earnings per diluted share to evaluate the operations of the Company and to establish goals, including those used for certain aspects of incentive compensation, for management and employees. While the Company believes these financial measures are appropriate and useful for investors, they are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for these measures, or any piece of these measures, to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. Furthermore, the Company's calculations of these measures as presented may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses ongoing earnings guidance to provide investors with management's expectations of ongoing financial performance over the period presented. While the Company believes ongoing earnings guidance is an appropriate measure, it is not a measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for ongoing earnings guidance to represent an expectation of net earnings as defined by GAAP. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance. Reconciliations between GAAP and ongoing earnings are contained in schedules 1-4.
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 1
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings
(Unaudited)
PNM
TNMP
Corporate
PNMR
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ 31,184
$ 24,632
$ (10,512)
$ 45,304
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a
(2,504)
—
—
(2,504)
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b
3,731
—
—
3,731
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
679
—
—
679
Merger related costs2d
15
2
233
250
Total adjustments before income tax effects
1,921
2
233
2,156
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
(488)
—
(59)
(547)
Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3
4
—
31
35
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4
275
221
(2)
494
Total income tax impacts5
(209)
221
(30)
(18)
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
1,712
223
203
2,138
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 32,896
$ 24,855
$ (10,309)
$ 47,442
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ 85,760
$ 34,665
$ (20,107)
$ 100,318
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a
(11,989)
—
—
(11,989)
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b
3,731
—
—
3,731
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
1,358
—
—
1,358
Merger related costs2d
27
2
519
548
Total adjustments before income tax effects
(6,873)
2
519
(6,352)
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
1,746
—
(132)
1,614
Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3
5
—
85
90
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4
(452)
157
(285)
(580)
Total income tax impacts5
1,299
157
(332)
1,124
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
(5,574)
159
187
(5,228)
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 80,186
$ 34,824
$ (19,920)
$ 95,090
1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments
2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows:
a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements
b Increase in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs"
c Increases in "Other (deductions)"
d Increases in "Administrative and general"
3 Increases in "Income Taxes"
4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.8% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 18.7% for PNM, 14.7% for TNMP, and 15.7% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end
5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings
(Unaudited)
PNM
TNMP
Corporate
PNMR
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ (6,217)
$ 26,051
$ (4,473)
$ 15,361
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a
38,979
—
—
38,979
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b
1,399
—
—
1,399
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
614
—
—
614
Merger related costs2d
23
4
288
315
Total adjustments before income tax effects
41,015
4
288
41,307
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
(10,418)
(1)
(73)
(10,492)
Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3
(80)
61
(4)
(23)
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4
3,326
379
(440)
3,265
Total income tax impacts5
(7,172)
439
(517)
(7,250)
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
33,843
443
(229)
34,057
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 27,626
$ 26,494
$ (4,702)
$ 49,418
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ (1,906)
$ 41,111
$ (7,853)
$ 31,352
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a
69,891
—
—
69,891
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b
1,399
—
—
1,399
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
1,228
—
—
1,228
Merger related costs2d
50
4
1,232
1,286
Total adjustments before income tax effects
72,568
4
1,232
73,804
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
(18,432)
(1)
(313)
(18,746)
Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3
(11)
282
34
305
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4
5,974
194
(160)
6,008
Total income tax impacts5
(12,469)
475
(439)
(12,433)
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
60,099
479
793
61,371
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 58,193
$ 41,590
$ (7,060)
$ 92,723
1Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments
2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:
a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements
b Increases in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs"
c Increases in "Other (deductions)"
d Increases in "Administrative and general"
3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Tax Expense"
4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory tax rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.2% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 11.9% for PNM, 13.3% for TNMP, and 10.8% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end
5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 3
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share
(Unaudited)
PNM
TNMP
Corporate
PNMR
(per diluted share)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ 0.36
$ 0.29
$ (0.12)
$ 0.53
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities
(0.02)
—
—
(0.02)
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs
0.03
—
—
0.03
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
0.01
—
—
0.01
Total Adjustments
0.02
—
—
0.02
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 0.38
$ 0.29
$ (0.12)
$ 0.55
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,129,124
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ 1.00
$ 0.40
$ (0.24)
$ 1.16
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities
(0.10)
—
—
(0.10)
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs
0.03
—
—
0.03
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
0.01
—
—
0.01
Merger related costs
—
—
0.01
0.01
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items
(0.01)
—
—
(0.01)
Total Adjustments
(0.07)
—
0.01
(0.06)
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 0.93
$ 0.40
$ (0.23)
$ 1.10
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,133,091
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share
(Unaudited)
PNM
TNMP
Corporate
PNMR
(per diluted share)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ (0.07)
$ 0.30
$ (0.05)
$ 0.18
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities
0.34
—
—
0.34
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs
0.01
—
—
0.01
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items
0.04
0.01
(0.01)
0.04
Total Adjustments
0.39
0.01
(0.01)
0.39
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
$ (0.06)
$ 0.57
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,226,318
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
$ (0.02)
$ 0.47
$ (0.09)
$ 0.36
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities
0.61
—
—
0.61
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs
0.01
—
—
0.01
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
0.01
—
—
0.01
Merger related costs
—
0.01
0.01
0.02
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items
0.07
—
—
0.07
Total Adjustments
0.70
0.01
0.01
0.72
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 0.68
$ 0.48
$ (0.08)
$ 1.08
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,198,407
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Electric Operating Revenues
$ 477,156
$ 499,730
$ 1,021,233
$ 943,848
Operating Expenses:
Cost of energy
172,452
195,596
414,138
364,010
Administrative and general
54,039
51,342
109,149
107,203
Energy production costs
25,599
42,499
47,957
76,065
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs
3,731
1,399
3,731
1,399
Depreciation and amortization
79,139
76,769
157,213
152,533
Transmission and distribution costs
25,465
21,156
47,661
39,622
Taxes other than income taxes
24,401
24,577
49,963
48,556
Total operating expenses
384,826
413,338
829,812
789,388
Operating income
92,330
86,392
191,421
154,460
Other Income and Deductions:
Interest income
5,359
3,327
10,202
7,619
Gains (losses) on investment securities
3,777
(41,795)
10,219
(68,368)
Other income
5,600
5,151
8,693
9,481
Other (deductions)
(3,515)
(3,641)
(6,008)
(5,882)
Net other income and deductions
11,221
(36,958)
23,106
(57,150)
Interest Charges
45,899
29,217
86,822
55,437
Earnings before Income Taxes
57,652
20,217
127,705
41,873
Income Taxes
8,229
1,094
18,009
3,532
Net Earnings
49,423
19,123
109,696
38,341
(Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest
(3,987)
(3,630)
(9,114)
(6,725)
Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary
(132)
(132)
(264)
(264)
Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR
$ 45,304
$ 15,361
$ 100,318
$ 31,352
Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR per Common Share:
Basic
$ 0.53
$ 0.18
$ 1.17
$ 0.36
Diluted
$ 0.53
$ 0.18
$ 1.16
$ 0.36
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$ 0.3675
$ 0.3475
$ 0.7350
$ 0.6950
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301893265.html
