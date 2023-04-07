PNM Resources : Second Procedural Order

BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
)
OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL
)
ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE
)
NOTICE NO. 595
)
)
Case No. 22-00270-UT
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
)
MEXICO,
)
)
APPLICANT.
)
)
SECOND PROCEDURAL ORDER
THIS MATTER comes before Anthony F. Medeiros and Christopher P. Ryan, Hearing Examiners for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission ("Commission" or "PRC"), upon the Joint Motion to Amend Procedural Schedule ("Motion") jointly filed on March 27, 2023 by the Commission's Utility Division Staff ("Staff"), Bernalillo County, New Energy Economy ("NEE"), the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, and New Mexico Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance (collectively, "Joint Movants"). Being duly informed, the Hearing Examiners FIND and CONCLUDE as follows:
1. The Joint Movants request that the Hearing Examiners extend the procedural schedule set in their January 6, 2023 Procedural Order ("Procedural Order") to the following dates: Staff and intervenor direct Testimony, June 16, 2023; rebuttal testimony, July 14, 2023; prehearing conference, July 26 or 27, 2023; and public hearing July 31-August 18, 2023. In requesting the extended procedural schedule for this case, the Joint Movants note that the Commission issued an Order on March 1, 2023 approving the Hearing Examiner's February 3, 2023 Recommended Decision on Extension of Suspension Period for Additional Three Months and thereby extended the suspension period in this case to January 4, 2024.
The Joint Movants state that they are requesting the foregoing amendments to the procedural schedule because: (a) the Hearing Examiner in Southwestern Public Service Company's ("SPS") pending rate case, 22-00086-UT, issued an order on March 22, 2023 amending the procedural schedule in that case that directly conflicts with the present schedule in this case, most significantly the dates for the public hearing, June 20-30, 2023, a conflict Joint Movants characterize as "especially critical" for parties to this case that are also parties in the SPS rate case; 1 (b) since the issues to be addressed in this case have become more complex due to, among other things, the joinder of Case No. 22-00166-UT with this proceeding by virtue of the Commission's March 1, 2023 Final Order Adopting Recommended Decision on Consolidation, the Joint Movants need more time between now and the filing of their direct testimonies to propound additional discovery; (c) the complexity of this case also justifies adding at least five business days to the public hearing as proposed in Joint Movant's proposed schedule; (d) their proposed schedule also includes an additional week between direct testimony and rebuttal testimony due to the complexity of this case and the number of intervenors likely to submit direct testimony; and (e) the proposed schedule accommodates the schedules of Joint Movants' expert witnesses "while being mindful of the Hearing Examiners' need for adequate time to write their Recommended Decision."2
The Joint Movants reported the following party positions on the Motion:
Western Resource Advocates ('WRA') supports the Joint Motion, adding that the Hearing Examiners should hold a scheduling conference to set the hearing dates.
PNM [Public Service Company of New Mexico] prefers to leave the hearing dates as currently scheduled, [sic] but is aware that the SPS hearing has shifted to PNM's current hearing dates. If the Hearing dates are modified, PNM requests the following dates due to witness availability:
Staff and Intervenor Direct Testimony, June 16, 2023;
Rebuttal Testimony, July 21, 2023 (changed from July 14);
Prehearing Conference, July 26 or 27, 2023; and
Public Hearing begins on August 7, 2023 (changed from beginning on July 31) [and runs through August 25, 2023].
The Office of the Attorney General supports the Joint Motion, but prefers an August 7, 2023 start date for the Hearing.
New Energy Economy still joins the Motion, but prefersan August 7, 2023 start date for the Hearing.
The Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy ["CCAE"] is opposed to the proposed schedule due to a schedule conflict with the Hearing dates.
No other parties responded prior to the filing of the Joint Motion.3
On March 29, 2023, the Hearing Examiners issued an order shortening the deadline for responses to Joint Movants' Motion to March 31, 2023. Responses were filed on that date by CCAE, NEE, and PNM.
PNM prefers to leave the procedural schedule unchanged; however, if the Hearing Examiners determine that a revised schedule is appropriate then, for reasons expounded in its response, PNM requests certain modifications to the dates proposed in the Joint Motion, as set forth above.
NEE states that the one-week extension for commencement of the public hearing to August 7, 2023 it is requesting is attributable to the long-planned wedding of Counsel's daughter
on July 22, 2023. NEE explains that its suggested extension will give Counsel more time to prepare for the hearing.
Finally, while CCAE generally supports revising the schedule for this case, and it does not oppose the testimony and prehearing conference dates, CCAE does oppose the proposed hearing dates due to an evidentiary hearing before the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer ("OSE") scheduled for August 7-25, 2023. Counsel for CCAE (Charles de Saillan) represents several parties in the OSE matter and will need to attend all of that hearing. Co-counsel for CCAE, Cara Lynch, also is not available to cover the hearing in this proceeding according to CCAE's response. CCAE therefore proposes either of the following alternative revised hearing schedules: July 17-August 4, 2023 (prehearing conference on July 14); or August 28-September 15, 2023 (prehearing conference on July 26 or 27). CCAE states that it would also find hearing dates of July 24-August 11, 2023 acceptable, provided that CCAE counsel could be excused during the week of August 7-11, and that accommodation could be made for CCAE to call its witnesses and cross-examine certain witnesses during the first two weeks of the hearing.
Having considered the parties' positions as set forth in the Motion and the responses to it and the totality of circumstances, including but not limited to, the press of other commission business, the Hearing Examiners find good cause to revise the procedural schedule for this case and establish related requirements as provided below.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED:
The remainder of the procedural schedule set in the Procedural Order - including the testimony and settlement conference deadlines, the June 20-30, 2023 public hearing setting, and the public comment hearing incorporated into the evidentiary hearing - is VACATED.
The parties will participate in at least one settlement conference on or beforeMay 12, 2023 at a time and place to be determined by the parties. The purpose of this required meeting is to facilitate settlement at an early point in the procedural schedule of this case when there is sufficient time in the procedural schedule to allow for a hearing on a stipulation. Hearings on stipulations require additional procedural steps.
Staff shall and any intervenor may file direct testimony byJune 23, 2023.
If Staff recommends any changes to PNM's proposed revenue requirement, Staff shall include in its direct testimony the following:
Staff's proposed rates for each rate component (i.e., customer charge, volumetric rates, demand charge) for each class of service.
For (a) each class of service and separately for PNM South and PNM North customers (if applicable), (b) separately for the summer and non-summer months, and (c) for various levels of use:4
The monthly bill under current rates stating separately the customer charge, usage charge, any demand charge, the FPPCAC charge, the renewable energy rider charge, the energy efficiency rider charge, and any other separate charges (but excluding taxes and surcharges) and the total bill.
The monthly bill under PNM's proposed rates as of January 1, 2024 (or whenever they would become applicable), stating separately the customer charge, usage charge, any demand charge, the FPPCAC charge, the renewable energy rider charge, the energy
4 The usage levels shown shall vary by class as necessary to reflect the general range of use within a particular class. One such usage level shall equal the level consumed by an average-use customer within the class.
