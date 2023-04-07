PNM Resources : Second Procedural Order

BEFORE THE NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION COMMISSION

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION ) OF PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW ) MEXICO FOR REVISION OF ITS RETAIL ) ELECTRIC RATES PURSUANT TO ADVICE ) NOTICE NO. 595 ) ) Case No. 22-00270-UT PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW ) MEXICO, ) ) APPLICANT. ) )

SECOND PROCEDURAL ORDER

THIS MATTER comes before Anthony F. Medeiros and Christopher P. Ryan, Hearing Examiners for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission ("Commission" or "PRC"), upon the Joint Motion to Amend Procedural Schedule ("Motion") jointly filed on March 27, 2023 by the Commission's Utility Division Staff ("Staff"), Bernalillo County, New Energy Economy ("NEE"), the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, and New Mexico Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance (collectively, "Joint Movants"). Being duly informed, the Hearing Examiners FIND and CONCLUDE as follows:

1. The Joint Movants request that the Hearing Examiners extend the procedural schedule set in their January 6, 2023 Procedural Order ("Procedural Order") to the following dates: Staff and intervenor direct Testimony, June 16, 2023; rebuttal testimony, July 14, 2023; prehearing conference, July 26 or 27, 2023; and public hearing July 31-August 18, 2023. In requesting the extended procedural schedule for this case, the Joint Movants note that the Commission issued an Order on March 1, 2023 approving the Hearing Examiner's February 3, 2023 Recommended Decision on Extension of Suspension Period for Additional Three Months and thereby extended the suspension period in this case to January 4, 2024.