IN THE SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO
NO. S-1-SC-39440
PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW
MEXICO,
Appellant,
v.
NEW MEXICO PUBLIC REGULATION
COMMISSION,
Appellee.
and
WESTERN RESOURCE ADVOCATES, COUNTY OF BERNALILLO,
NEW MEXICO OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL, NEW ENERGY ECONOMY,
NEW MEXICO AFFORDABLE RELIABLE ENERGY ALLIANCE, COALITION FOR CLEAN AFFORDABLE ENERGY, and PROSPERITY WORKS,
Intervenors-Appellees.
In The Matter of Public Service Company
of New Mexico's Abandonment of San Juan
Generating Station Units 1 and 4,
NMPRC Case No. 19-00018-UT
UNOPPOSED JOINT MOTION FOR ABEYANCE AND REMAND
TO IMPLEMENT SETTLEMENT
AND REQUEST FOR EXPEDITED ORDER
AUGUST 18, 2023
Appellant Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), together with Intervenors-Appellees New Mexico Office of the Attorney General ("NMAG"), Western Resource Advocates ("WRA"), New Energy Economy ("NEE"), New Mexico Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance ("NM AREA"), Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy ("CCAE") and Prosperity Works ("Intervenor-Appellees") and together with PNM "the Joint Movants", file this Unopposed Joint Motion for Abeyance and Remand ("Joint Motion") pursuant to Rule 12-309 NMRA. The Joint Movants state that if remanded the underlying unanimous settlement proposal will necessarily come before Appellee New Mexico Public Regulation Commission ("Commission") for deliberation through the Commission's open meeting process. The Commission takes no position on this Motion.
The Joint Movants respectfully request that the Court hold this appeal in abeyance and issue a mandate remanding this matter to the Commission for further proceedings consistent with the Joint Movants' Settlement Agreement (attached as Exhibit A) and Proposed Settlement Final Order (attached as Exhibit B). The requested action is intended to result in a final and unappealable resolution of all of the matters at issue. Upon such resolution before the Commission, PNM and the Intervenors-Appellees will file a stipulated dismissal of this Appeal pursuant to 12- 401(B)(1) NMRA. As grounds for this Joint Motion, the Joint Movants state:
1
- On June 29, 2022, the Commission issued its Show Cause Order in Case No. 19-00018-UT,1 which addressed questions surrounding the necessary or appropriate timing for the issuance of energy transition bonds ("ETA Bonds") to recover PNM's energy transition costs associated with the abandonment of the San Juan Generating Station ("SJGS") under the Energy Transition Act ("ETA"). At issue in the Show Cause proceedings below were the scope of the Financing Final Order2 authorizing PNM to have the ETA Bonds issued pursuant to the ETA, and the necessity or appropriateness of remedies, if any, to the extent PNM was found to have violated the Financing Order and the ETA.
- PNM filed itsNotice of Appeal of the Show Cause Order on June 30, 2022, and ultimately obtained stay orders from this Court with respect to the rate credits ordered under the Show Cause Order pending appeal.3 The Court issued a stay of the requirement that PNM issue SJGS rate credits to customers in advance of issuing ETA bonds, through the pendency of the Show Cause Appeal.4
- Final Order Adopting Recommended Decision with Additions, Case No.19-00018-UT(in the Matter of Abandonment of San Juan Generating Station) (June 29, 2022) ("Show Cause Order").
- Final Order on Request for Issuance of a Financing Order, Case No.19-00018-UT(April 1, 2020), approving and adopting Recommended Decision on PNM's Request for Issuance of a Financing Order, Case No.19-00018-UT(Feb. 21, 2020) (collectively, "Financing Final Order"). The Financing Order authorized the issuance of securitized bonds in an amount of up to $360.1 million, to be repaid throughnon-bypassableenergy transition charges.
- See Order, at 3, Case No. S-1-SC-39440 (Sept. 2, 2022) and Amended Order, at 3, Case No. S-1-SC- 39440 (Nov. 4, 2022).
- Amended Order, at 3, Case No. S-1-SC-39440 (Nov. 4, 2022).
2
- Among the issues presented on appeal and of critical importance to PNM, is the need to confirm PNM's ability to issue the ETA Bonds to ensure their marketability as PNM moves forward with the financial transactions necessary for the ETA Bonds to be issued. In turn, of critical importance to the Intervenors- Appellees is the need for a prompt implementation of rate credits to remedy harm to customers that resulted from the ETA Bonds not being issued at or near the time the final unit of SJGS was shut down on September 30, 2022.
- As a result of settlement negotiations between and among PNM and the Intervenors-Appellees, the parties have agreed to a fair and reasonable resolution of the disputes raised in the Show Cause proceedings below and this appeal, including those issues briefed to date by PNM, the Commission and Intervenor-Appellees, and further including the stays granted by the Court during the pendency of this appeal. The certainty and immediacy of an agreed upon resolution of all matters raised in the Show Cause proceedings and subsequent Show Cause Appeal will eliminate the inherent uncertainties of a litigated outcome for all parties.
- Pursuant to the settlement reached among the parties, PNM has agreed to issue a total of $115 million in settlement rate credits to customers to be implemented thirty days after the later of a non-appealable remand order from the Commission on remand or dismissal of the Show Cause Appeal by the Supreme Court,
to be paid out over twelve months. See, Exhibit A. 3
6. It serves the public interest, removes litigation uncertainty for parties, and conserves the resources of the Court if this appeal is held in abeyance and the matter is remanded to the Commission to allow the Commission to promptly review the Settlement Agreement and Proposed Settlement Final Order, and, upon approval, the Commission would:
- issue a superseding final order in Case No. 19-00018-UT that resolves the Show Cause rate credit issue and allows for the issuance of the ETA Bonds; and
- resolve the issue of PNM's "prudence" in delaying ETA bond issuance and rate adjustment at the time of the abandonment of SJGS without the need for additional litigation in the currently pending rate case, NMPRC Case No. 22-00270-UT ("Rate Case"). The Rate Case hearing is quickly approaching and is scheduled to commence on September 5, 2023. The settlement of this matter in accordance with the Settlement Agreement will have the further impact of saving litigation time and expense in the Rate Case and allowing for attention to be focused on the remaining issues in that docket.
The resolution of these issues is more fully explained in the Settlement Agreement attached as Exhibit A.
4
