Appellant Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), together with Intervenors-Appellees New Mexico Office of the Attorney General ("NMAG"), Western Resource Advocates ("WRA"), New Energy Economy ("NEE"), New Mexico Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance ("NM AREA"), Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy ("CCAE") and Prosperity Works ("Intervenor-Appellees") and together with PNM "the Joint Movants", file this Unopposed Joint Motion for Abeyance and Remand ("Joint Motion") pursuant to Rule 12-309 NMRA. The Joint Movants state that if remanded the underlying unanimous settlement proposal will necessarily come before Appellee New Mexico Public Regulation Commission ("Commission") for deliberation through the Commission's open meeting process. The Commission takes no position on this Motion.

The Joint Movants respectfully request that the Court hold this appeal in abeyance and issue a mandate remanding this matter to the Commission for further proceedings consistent with the Joint Movants' Settlement Agreement (attached as Exhibit A) and Proposed Settlement Final Order (attached as Exhibit B). The requested action is intended to result in a final and unappealable resolution of all of the matters at issue. Upon such resolution before the Commission, PNM and the Intervenors-Appellees will file a stipulated dismissal of this Appeal pursuant to 12- 401(B)(1) NMRA. As grounds for this Joint Motion, the Joint Movants state:

